Father Figures

× Expand French Fries

I would like to encourage you, if you don't have a Father near you, to spend the weekend sprinkling Dad jokes far and wide: Did you know the first french fries weren't actually cooked in France? They were cooked in Greece. KILLZME! If you can futz in a garage, and burn things on a grill, you're putting all the right Dad moves into the Universe. If you do have a Pops in your life, snuggle in for some 80's car action, buy him a fresh cup of lakeside coffee, or let him have brunch for cripes sake.

OPENS

>> Cutest little Treats Cereal Bar & Boba is open this Saturday on Grand Avenue! You didn't even know that you needed a cereal bar did you, but you do. Because it's finally time to treat cereal like what it is: dessert swag. Whip those Frooty Loopies into some ice cream spilling out of an orange dream cone and call it part of this nutritious breakfast a sugar shot.

>> Coffee pals to the East: You now have a roastery and coffee bar on Wabasha street in St. Paul. Bootstrap Coffee is now open from 7a-3p serving their roasted on-site black gold. Coffee pals to the West: Your new Penny's Coffee in Wayzata will finally open on Monday, around 11ish for opening day, then 6a-6p after that.

>> Good news, the kitchen at LynLake Brewing is now open! They've built out a cooking space where chefs/restos/food trucks can do a short term residency and make food to pair with those tasty brews. Better news, first up: Domo Ramen, which means kimchi tots, pork belly ramen, and spicy fried chicken sandwich among other bits. My move will be pork belly ramen with a PonyBoy Golden Ale, because I know you care.

>> Prieto Taqueria will open next week in LynLake too! The new taqueria is from Alejandro Castillon Prieto, who used to be an owner in Sonora Grill until late last year. This solo project of his will open next week with handmade corn tortillas on tacos that keep it simple and pure with house roasted meats and vibrant salsas, and not a lot of garnish. There's a short list of tortas, and some other plates sporting empanadas, lightly smoked skate ceviche, and a tostada al pastor that's a trip.

CLOSES

>> Here's some sad news for burger lovers: Sporty's Pub has lost their lease, the landlord decided not to renew. Sadly, they will cease to exist as of Jun 30, as will the Lewbacca, The Face Melter, and a Frat Boy burger you didn't want to slap a restraining order on. (ok so some of the burgers are still available at sibling bar The Unofficial).

>> It looks like Circle Pines will be loosing their rajun Cajun. Bistro Le Roux is calling it quits at the end of the month. Head in and have some crawfish and crab boil before you can't anymore.

COMING SOON

>> Tonka Grill & BBQ, which was a little lakeside ribs and pulled pork joint on Lake Minnetonka (next to where they made Tonka Trucks), closed last year. But there's construction being done in the space and the chatter around the lake says that it is being turned into a chef-driven seafood spot. Stay tuned ...

>> Also in Lake MTKA news, it seems that my favorite low-key burger spot on the lake, The Caribbean, has been sold. They are currently not open, as they do some improvements and remodeling, which could be great. But not gonna lie: I'm worried.

AGENDA

>> The Stone Arch Bridge Fest is this weekend, clocking in its 25th year! Of course there's live music and art cars, but don't forget the culinary arts market, the beer sampler, or the many food trucks and stands coaxing you into that summer festival food nap.

>> Pryes Brewing Anniversary Block Party kicks off two whole days with live music, craft market fun, mini-golf, feather bowling, dance jamming, and of course good beer.

>> Why am I so psyched for the Back to the 80's Car Show and Food Truck Rally this weekend? Maybe it's that 16 year-old-Smarchy dream of cruising into the Burger King parking lot in a Suzuki Samurai, scrunchy intact, Duran Duran blaring. Never say die.

>> It's time for Mixed Culture, Fair State Brewing's annual sip fest. It's not just about puckering up for sours and funky brews, there will be a ton of brewers from all over the country here to play show-and-tell with ales, ciders, lagers and other rare beers. This is beer nerds beer fest, so come correct and leave your mechanical bull expectations at home. MN BBQ Co will be on hand slinging 'cue.

>> Cheese is everything, so plan on pointing your car northwards in the name of curds. Curd Fest at Redhead Creamery on Saturday is where you can drill down on the curd in all its glory: fresh, fried, squeaky, melty, flavored, chocolate-bacon covered, and on-a-stick. Of course there's live music, and local beers and ciders, not to mention self-guided farm tours and something called Wild Willie's Sandwich Shack. Why wouldn't there be?

>> You know how in summer you can get away with eating cookies for dinner, because what, it's going to mess up your raft swimming and bug watching plans the next day? Grab back to those days with a little Cookies & Cocktails happy hour on Saturday in honor of the Grand Opening of Lowertown's Elephant Bar. Cookie inspired drinks, along with actual cookies, will be sold in support of the amazing Cookie Cart organization. There's also a ticketed dinner that benefits the org, as if one can't live on booze and sugar alone.

>> Don't forget the Women's World Cup Street Fair at La Doña Cerveceria on Sunday. Food trucks, craft beer, DJ dancing, and of course USWNT vs. Chile! And you have issues with the way the professional women athletes celebrated their professional accomplishments (and I'm not even going to touch any of you who decided to compare them to your kid's team rules FFS) remember: they are not here to make you feel comfortable while they fight for the very existence of women's soccer on the world's stage. If you come for the Queens, you best not miss.

>> Oh hey Dad! Want to head to Red Cow for free beer? If we go to 4 Bells Father's Day family-style brunch, I won't eat all the chicken and waffles. I know it's cliche, but I also know that you love all the meats at the Butcher & the Boar brunch. But maybe you want to go to Chivas & Cigars at Erik the Red by yourself, right? Or we wait until Monday, and then just you and I will go to Dad Bar at Hi-Lo Diner, you know for dad jokes and dad drinks. And you can pay.

>> Darn tootin' if every 3rd Sunday at Mortimer's isn't Industry Standards Country Music Cavalcade and Feedbag. If that isn't some of the finest country, bluegrass, rockabilly and honky tonk music the Twin Cities has to offer, than I don't know what is. Plunk down your $20 and you get a show, a frosty glass of Fulton beer, and a plate of slow cooked BBQ pork shoulder, baked beans, collard greens, mac n cheese, plus Texas toast. If you can twang, you can hang.

>> Well, it's just the BEST charity event of the year, that's all. Share Our Strength's HOTlist is on Thursday at the Nicollet Island Pavilion, and it has all the points. Star bartenders mixing you libations, chefs handing you generous snacks, silent auction goodies, and the proper feels for helping us feed hungry kids in your neighborhood. Filling tummies is the goal, on all sides.

>> Tickets are on sale for the Two Pony Gardens Pizza Farm parties in July (Shire + Chanterelles) and Aug/Sept (Tomato Tastings). Remember this is a pizza farm that you don't need a passport to get to, just 20 minutes West from the city.