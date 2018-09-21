× Expand Close-up shot of caramel apples

That's it, we've crossed over. We survived second summer last weekend by draining all the gin and tonics, and now we can move on to whiskey. Also, it's official that you can now eat a caramel apple with impunity, and the sweat-factor with the choice of lederhosen as weekend wear has decreased to a comfortable 3. Let's spark new sweater-laden adventures by eating spicy food at a new place, reeling in wild fish for dinner (while never touching the water), and cranking the oven to bake some cake.

OPENS

>> Go find your cleats, La Doña Cerveceria is now open! The Latin-influenced brewery, taproom, and event space has tapped kegs and started pouring their flagship Mexican-style Vienna lager. The cleats? Well, that's for the futbol action that's happening in front of the brewery. A soon to be legendary turf field will host soccer leagues, 3 v 3, social events, and more, so grab your kit, get a beer, and see you on the pitch amigas!

>> Lat 14 is finally open, so get over to Golden Valley and dig into the vibrant and spicy foods that come from the 14th latitude of the globe. All the sizzling zones of SE Asia are now at hot pink chopsticks off of Hwy 55.

>> Though most of the tenants of Keg & Case are ready and open, some are still in process. BUT, Revival Smoked Meats is now open, so go get your meaty sandwich stat. In Bloom is still one of those in process.

>> There much buzz for the other new border stretcher in town. Now open in Kingfield, in the old Anodyne Coffee shop, is Apoy. Three pals have opened this Filipino restaurant, which is named for the Tagalog word for fire. The menu looks thrilling with dishes that we don't see that often: pansit noodles, tocino pork, of course lumpia those tasty little eggrolls, but also loganiza sausage (which is like chorizo, butbetter) and some crazy good sounding plantains with brown sugar fried in eggroll wrappers.

>> Uptown has a new plant-focused bowl shop opening this weekend. Brim will open on Saturday at the hot corner of Lake Street and Bde Maka Ska. In what was JJ's Coffee, the new fast casual eatery will offer scratch made bowls filled with all the good stuff, to the brim, if you will. Not just meat and not just plants: so, a Plant Protein bowl brimming with quinoa, kale, golden beets, and such ... or a Smoky Pulled Beef & Chipotle Bowl brimming with grain, cauliflower gratin and pulled brisket.

CLOSES

>> Cute little Colossal Cafe is leaving Mpls. for good. The restaurant announced that it would close the E. 38th St. location on Sunday, Sept. 30, largely due to John Tinucci's retirement. Fans of flappers, those yeasted griddle cakes we so love, can still find them at the STILL OPEN St. Paul locations.

AGENDA

>> Today kicks off Gasthof's Oktoberfest in NE! Under the big tent, there's polka for prizes and beer for days. This one runs every weekend through Oct. 13. Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter in Stillwater is already on their second weekend of festing. Finntoberfest at Finnegan's starts tonight confusingly with bag pipers AND polka bands. Fair State Brewing's Co-Optoberfest is going down Saturday with a release of their popular It's Gold Jerry fresh hopped beer, and a big party with pretzels and music and such. Going straight up Teutonic is Utepils Brewing's Oktoberfest that starts on Saturday and runs every night for nine days. This one even has the historically correct marriage. More next week, oy oy oy.

>> Perhaps all the oom-pah-pahing isn't really your bag and you're seeking a bit of zen. Drive out to the Arboretum for Saturday's class on Japanese teas, the tea ceremony, artful rituals that give tea meaning, and the mindfulness that comes with it.

>> Sausage Sunday Funday is going down at Sociable Cider Werks. Best of the Wurst is the only wiener competition that won't get you fired. Loads of restaurants will be on hand grilling up samples of their best sausages, and your ticket (no matter the price level) gets you unlimited bites and the power to judge. Schell's will be on hand with a new collab and the music is always top notch when Al Church is in the house.

>> One of my favorite street parties is Open Streets Nicollet, and it's rocking the blocks this Sunday. Perhaps it's my favorite because it passes Revival (where smoked wings and a brisket basket can be washed down with a Slawhammer and some live tunes) and Five Watt + Nighthawks + Kyatchi (there's a stage, there's mayhem, hey there's a 5k you can run to work it all off) and Hola Arepa (banh mi and laarb burgers, plus crispy rice from Hai Hai!), Pat's Tap, Ramen Kazama, plus The Lowbrow, butter, and hey go see the new Apoy!

>> Teach a guy to fish, and he'll eat forever. Teach a guy to make reservations for a fish dinner, and he'll eat well and nobody will have to deal with smelly fishing trip dude. Thusly I support FireLake's Wild Fish Dinner on Thur., Sept. 27. Six courses of freshwater fish will be served, from smoked trout to Great Lakes sturgeon, with wine pairings for $65. Ten percent of proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame. Which will likely be the only time mydude will have anything to do with that.

>> It's time to crank the ovens and BAKE!! Freshen up your skillz with Terry John Zilla at Cooks of Crocus Hill's Cake Decorating 101 on Wed., Sept. 26. Or go pro level with the Fancy Frilly Cakes class on Sept. 30. Do you know what a mirror glaze cake it? A free-form letter cake?? Oh, you will.

Photo from shutterstock.com

