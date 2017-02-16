FakeSpring

× Expand Deck with melting snow

I know, 60 degrees this weekend means driving ranges will be open and plenty of you will be hunting for an open rooftop or patio. And for the love of us, you'll find one. Dig out your shorts and strut south for a whiskey dinner, kick off a week of barrel-aged brews, or suit up for a little Pardi Gras. Just remember: March cometh.

OPENS

>> The Bad Waitress opens officially today in their new Nordeast location with legendary crazy-haired rocktender Johnny Michaels behind the bar whipping up Mogwai drinks, because you deserve something good in your life again. Also massive pancakes and perfectly poached eggs help.

CLOSES

>> Marin in the Le Meridien is closing on Monday. But not for long ... house chef Mike Rakun bought it from Craig Bentdahl (who still owns Mill Valley Kitchen) and intends to turn it into a more casual spot known as Mercy, which will open in April. Remember Jean Georges in '06? Bygones. The Library Bar on the lower level will remain open during construction.

NEWS

>> The James Beard Awards announced their long list of semifinalists and boy howdy are there a lot of kids in town on the list!

AGENDA

>> CONFIRMED: Lela in Bloomington will open their patio this weekend and sport an $8 gin rickey while they're at it. Go see if Stew Woodman is wearing shorts.

>> COCHON 555, the porkiest of pork fests is happening this Sunday and it looks like there are still tix left. No lie, you can eat and drink your body weight's worth of every dollar in that $125 ticket.

>> Eagan's got the whiskey, what? Head down to Volstead House for a serious whiskey dinner on Sunday. Three courses come paired with three different American whiskies: Jim Beam Double Oak, Knob Creek Rye, and Bakers for $65.

>> Barrel Aged Week kicks off next Sunday at Town Hall Brewery! There are so many great brews to sample, and you know they've been cellaring and barreling beers longer than anyone in town. Pop in to grab a mini-growler on Sunday, then check back in for special releases all week long. On 2/21 there's a special coursed beer dinner with brewmaster Mike Hoops chatting up the pairings. Whatever you do, don't miss out on the Czar Jack, the Russian Stout aged in Tennessee whiskey barrels.

>> Also kicking off Sunday? RESTAURANT WEEK!!

>> If you haven't been partaking in the all-star parties happening behind the bar at Eat Street Social (widely known as one of the original hotspots of mixology), you're missing out on some legends of local mixing. Catch up at the Social All Stars Pardi Gras on Wed 2/22 where two longtime legends, Jesse Held and Jeff Rogers will return to run the bar and sling drinks for beads. Or something like that.

>> What the world needs now, is more drinks and more art. Get both with Belly Up, the local app/club that gets you free drinks all over town at some swank bars, plus artist-designed drinking glasses that put you in the cool club (hello, Scott Seekins drinkware?!). They're tossing a special launch party on Thu. 2/23 at Heyday from 6-7pm wherein you can have some free drinks and sign up for the membership at a discount. I know these guys, it's not an Amway scheme, swear.

>> Want to get out your fancy pants? Your posh frock? Clean up and plan for the 1st anniversary party at Norseman Distillery on Fri. 2/24 where there will be nothing but class, and music to shake your ...

>> For those still trying to fix up any Valentine's Day gift gaffes (an egg timer does not a fond heart make), consider getting a couple of tickets to the Lawless Cocktail Class on Sat. 2/25. The Bittercube pros will show you how to blend magical elixers and fizzy lifting drinks of all natures for a simple $50. All games will be raised.