FakeSpring Be Gone

We blew right past Spring Official on March 19, back when days were still holding on as days. Not that we in the north pay that much mind, as #fakespring holds us until we get all the snows and Prince tributes under our belt. But the rhubarbs are poking and the internet will tell you it's ramp season! Spring is here and what a delightful distraction for 2020. Deck your sun kissed patios with new takeout, seek out a brave new food truck, or finally become a real mushroom hunter because: solitary wandering with purpose is so chic right now!

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> It's getting hard to keep some of the good deed-doers straight (with all the fantastic food, the feeding, and the frontlines) but we'll do our best! Here's another booster: Feeding the Frontline MN is a good and worthy group raising big cash (raised nearly $80K so far!) to use local small businesses to bring nutrient dense and healthy food to healthcare workers. Donations are tax exempt.

>> Those champions of MN Makers behind the popular You Betcha Box are using their powers to support. Donate to their Neighbors in Need Food Shelf Drive and they'll use the funds to help support local food makers while stocking area food shelves with high quality foods.

>> Black Dog Cafe in Lowertown is turning into a soup kitchen on Wednesdays for anyone who needs a meal. Quarts of soup are available to anyone, just pay what you can. The usual price is $12.95 and the meal comes with bread and cookies. This is part of their Pay it Forward campaign which includes a $10 meal that people can donate to those in need.

Virtual Gatherings

>> This week on Hooches & Smooches Happy Hour at 4:30 today on FB live, it's the new hotness. Chef Justin Sutherland and I will be exploring Hot Sauce: Dips and Snits. We'll look at a few of our favorite local hot sauces, discuss what should be dipped, and which hooch might make a proper snit. There's a surprise celebrity guest, which is neither of us. Earlier this week, did you see Steve talking to Marco Zappia, or Dara chatting up Stephanie Shimp? It's all part of our new MSPtv line up!

>> The Stay at Home Scavenger Hunt is BACK (part 2: the sequester continues)! Get Knit is throwing another day of games and ballyhoo next Saturday, May 2. Register with your squad and be prepared for tasks such as finding random things in your house and making infomercials about them, creating sidewalk art, ordering beer, and about 100 more of all the things that make life worth living. It's a free gig, but maybe you want to throw these kitties some scratch.

>> Ok we might have missed the virtual discussion on Fungi Day (my bad, got the date wrong), but you can still rent or own that mushroom love documentary Fantastic Fungi which sold out theater showings earlier this year. What better way to kickstart your mycophagist morel hunting this season? Also: locally owned Marcus Theaters are offering movie popcorn curbside (with 10% of all sales going to the Greater Twin Cities COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund) so you can be good and set for home movie night. Please turn off your cell.

>> Check out our Red Wagon Pizza on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Takeout, a new Guy Fieri show focusing on small indy restaurants and what they're cooking for quarantine. RWP's episode airs on May 1st, and on that day they are launching national shipping for their pizzas (plus, a takeout deal for us locals who might want to do a little couch watch party).

Newsy Bits

+ The Minneapolis Farmers Market officially opens for the summer season at Lyndale on Saturday. From here on out it will be open daily, 6am to 1pm. The Nicollet Mall market will launch later in the season. The market has reorganized to improve efficiency, with vendors on only one side of the platform, and newly painted yellow arrows will indicate traffic flow. Expect barriers in front of stalls to preserve distancing, and find plenty of hand washing stations throughout the area. Any prepared food vendors will be packing your food to go, so don't plan to eat there. And hey, let's just all wear masks and keep our growers safe!

+ Chef and author Gabriel Hamilton wrote a stunning piece about closing her restaurant Prune, and it hits you right in the heart.

+ Legendary Le Cirque restauranteur Sirio Maccioni died this week, his New York was fantastical and his restaurant another world.

New Take Out

>> Nashville Coop is a new food truck on the street. Slingin' crispy hot bird in sandwiches or strips, check out their insta stories to see where they park next. And yes, I think there will be a food truck season this year.

>> In the Justin Sutherland camp, The Fitz is now doing curbside pizzas up on Cathedral Hill, while Grey Duck in the city center revs up curbside for tater tot hotdish and hot beef commercials.

>> We're having a biscuits breakfast bar moment at the Craft and Crew restaurants (Pub 819, The Howe, The Block, Stanleys NE) on weekends now. Good morning! And roll up from 9am-1pm on Sat-Sun for sammies and DIY bloody kits.

>> Babani's Kurdish Restaurant in West St. Paul opened this week for takeout! Talk about a rut buster, if you're sick of pizza dial up some chicken tawa, with layers of lemon, potato, and green pepper or kubey brinj rice dumplings.

>> Out by the free flowing river, Marine on St. Criox's small town good burger Brookside Bar & Grill is open for takeout. Worth a drive out, eat in your car, take the long way home.

>> Hen House Eatery in downtown Mpls starts their takeout game on Monday. If you happen to be an essential worker still hauling it into the city, or live there and just need some mom-cookin', they got you with all day breakfast, eggs bennie, cinnamon French toast, chilaquiles, grilled cheese, and oh my bars.

>> Since it's not just restaurant chefs, but private chefs and catering chefs that are having to figure out a new normal, why not consider a call to Chef Ted. He's a catering chef who's doing family friendly meals out in the WeSubs. Each week he throws together a meal pack with three meals portioned for a family of four, which get delivered to your door on Tuesdays. This week the beef stroganoff/buffalo chicken tally is $140 which includes delivery!

>> Fried dough for you! Swing over to Mojo Monkey Donuts this weekend for a newly launched donut initiative. Curbside pick up and delivery, no lingering and choosing so be prepared and order ahead.

>> Guess what? Surly is doing special HOAGIES on Friday nights now. Limited quantities, 3-8pm, that is all.

>> Also guess what? North Minny's natural wine bar, Bar Brava, is back in the takeout game, starting this weekend. Family style dinners, including those Yker Acre ribs, and effervescent bottles of pet nat wine can probably ease you into whatever day you need.

Check out our full MSP Takeout, Curbside, and Delivery Guide that we try to update daily.

Gone for Good

>> Damaged by the fire on Central Avenue that happened a few weeks ago, Anelace Coffee has announced that it will not be re-opening.