Fabulous Four

× Expand Slam dunk!

TBH, it's not as big or spectacular as the SB52. But while we'll miss the pods of skyway greeters and Snoop Dog sneak appearances, there's still plenty of good baller fun to be had in town. There's a ferris wheel on Nicollet, a Wendy's food truck handing out sass, and lotsa pop-ups and parties for those without actual tickets. And, if you give not a whit for three-pointers, there's still ways to Slay, eat pasta, and pound gluten free funnel cakes with spring-like abandon. Swish.

OPENS

>> Yes, a gorgeous and fabulously redone room has taken the place of Restaurant Max. Giulia is the restaurant in the new hotel Emery, with Steven Brown and Josh Hedquist cooking a menu of Northern Italian food. Pastas are all made in house, pizzas are charred and puffy, mozz is pulled tableside, and there's talk of an Amaro cart rolling out later this month.

>> Skyway surfers should readjust their bearings, Bibuta is now open in the Northstar building. This is a different address from the originally planned Gaviidae location, though that spot will eventually open too, with a bigger menu and the promised whisky and sake.

>> Seasonals check: Nelson's Ice Cream? OPEN.

COMING SOON

>> YO. April 12th is Sea Salt Eatery opening day. Are you in line yet?

>> ICYMI, last week Dara broke the news that Bar La Grassa was getting a new sibling, right next door! The Becker/St. Pierre duo will produce a little pizza slice and wine shop called Snack Bar in the former Be'Wiched space later this year.

AGENDA

>> Fish Fry Friday! Tonight's fish fry at Bad Weather Brewing is in support of the Boundary Waters. Crisp walleye will be served alongside a newly released Epic Moose wild rice amber beer. Fish starts at 4p, until it runs out. Also: raffles for a canoe and a paddleboard so you can work off all this fish fry you've been eating.

>> The Final Four is upon us! Besides this nifty list of places that are hosting events for the baller weekend, there are a few more things to know! Eastside is extending their hours, and open starting at 11am every day through Monday. McKinney Roe will be open with good time drink specials, live music, and a patio within blinking distance of the stadium (they were on hold for a certain university that was SOOO SURE they'd be here ... and aren't). Erik the Red is of course the closest bar to the stadium, with lots of screens and delish 'cue. Bau Haus is having a March Radness party with their own damn bracket. Also, the Wendy's Food Truck will be at the Tailgate Tip Off to serve you up samples of the S'Awsome Bacon Classic burgers with tasty Frostys, and I'm not mad at that.

>> Happy 5th Birthday Burning Brothers Brewing! That's five years of gluten free brewing that actually tastes awesome. Go party hard with the crew on Saturday, where they'll be releasing beers all day, including the Parched Lime Shandy, along with games and raffles. Plus, GF funnel cakes and cheese curds from Auntie M's, GF pizza from Randy's, and Sift baked goods galore!

>> Also, it's a first Saturday. You know what that means? Jumbo eggrolls from the Eggroll Queen at 12welve Eyes Brewing.

>> There's a Cajun pop-up at Cook St. Paul this Saturday called ROUX 32. From 5 to 9pm, they'll be slinging gumbo, shrimp étouffée, corn and crab bisque and the like. They've listed a Muffuletta sandwich on the menu, and dear lord if they do it right it would be worth the drive over.

>> Sunday is SLAY DAY 2019 at Surly Brewing. From 11am to 4pm, the beer garden will be the site of celebration and tippling at the slaying of winter. They'll release their Heat Slayer kölsch-style ale and hope you'll show up your best summer togs (even if you have to wear mittens as well). It's just $15 all-you-can-drink Heat Slayer with games, grilling stations, and DJ Shannon Blowtorch doing the strong work of good vibing.

>> Pre-game the big game on Monday with this salacious mix: Fulton's Grapefruit Lonely Blonde + Absolut Grapefruit vodka + fresh shucked oysters @ Palmer's Bar. Don't question it, just give in to it.

>> Here's one to jump on for next weekend: Graze 4 Good happens on Sunday, April 14 and it's one of the tastiest functions that does good. Hang out with top local chefs like Mike Brown from Travail, Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, Yia Vang of Union Kitchen and more as they prepare taste bites for you and your cocktailing crew. All proceeds go directly to grantmaking around this year’s issue: Place-based disparities.