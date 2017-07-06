I called my house the other day at 2 p.m. and woke up my teenager. Remember those summer days that stretched out before you with luxurious nothingness? Is it Saturday or Tuesday? Does it matter? You can capture that feeling again if you just pick one day and let go, wandering the streets until you happen upon a crepe party for Frenchies, taking a drive with only a hot dog as your destination, or kicking it way out west while you chase the sunset in the name of conquering a double feature drive-in, which won't land you home until 3 a.m. That's sovereign.

OPENS

>> Portillo's will officially open their first MN store in Woodbury on Tuesday, bringing the Chicago shop's collection to 50. I met Mr. Portillo and he's just a guy who risked his life savings to open a hot dog shop in a parking lot, and it paid off. Drive out for good beef hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and chocolate cake that has earned intensely loyal fans ... ask your Chicago friends.

CLOSES

>> After seven years, Parma 8200 is closing. Saturday will be the last day of business, leaving a hole in the Normandale Towers compound.

NEWS

>> The Chowgirls are expanding into new digs. The killer catering team is moving into a new 11K sq.ft. space that will help them meet the demand for their services. The Solar Arts space above Indeed Brewing will continue to be their event space, but now they've got room to stretch.

AGENDA

>> Here's your Emperor of Summer move for tonight. Get in the car and head west, WAY west on Hwy. 12 toward Litchfield and the Starlite Drive In: the double feature Spiderman and Baby Driver is a no brainer. But before you park it, go past town a little further to Grove City where Hog-n-The-Road sits waiting to serve you up some ribs-n-brisket. Gnaw on bones as webs are slung and cars are driven. What do you have to get up for tomorrow, yoga? Pshht.

>> Can you believe Cavendish is out and Sagan got booted from the race?! If you have no idea what I'm talking about, move on. But if you happen to be a bike race fan for the month of July, welcome friend. We are in the thick of the Tour de France and it's getting good. Join up with other Gallic gear heads at Birchwood Cafe every morning to watch the action on the big screen whilst sipping your cafe au lait. Then continue your Frenchy feels with Salut's Tour de Fromage all month, where weekly cheese selections will match the rider's route. It's almost like being in a Froome slipstream.

>> Let's just say, it's a good time to be a Francophile in town. Bastille Day #1 happens this Sun. 7/9 in St. Paul at the Landmark Center with Meritage and Alliance Francais. It's an all day affair of crepes, whole roasted lamb sandwiches, accordian music and dance lessons if you so desire. Bastille Day #2 happens next Sat. 7/15 at Cafe Barbette. That one is all about bands on stage, firewalkers in the crowd, picnic eats, and cake. But you really can't miss the Bastille Day Oyster + Champagne pop-up on Fri. 7/14 at St. Genevieve, for bubbles and bi-valves, bebe. On the other side of the river, try the Bastille Day Sandwich pop-up at Bar Brigade the same day, followed by a special Bastille Day Brunch all weekend long, no?

>> When getting a taste of the land, it's important to consider both sides of the river. That's why Chef Wyatt Evans of Heirloom has invited chef Alan Bergo of Lucia's over for a little Chefs Collaboration Dinner. Join the two at Heirloom on Mon. for five courses of regionally foraged foods for $65. Think of it as an edible snapshot of the right here, right now.

>> There's no reason that you can't keep this holiday going, especially with Hi-Lo Diner's North of July party on Tues. 7/11. The North comes to you in the form of Duluth libational professionals, Vikre Distilling and Bent Paddle Brewing, pouring you fine cabin-worthy cocktails. The festivities run form 7-10pm out on the partio!

>> Get over to Stem Wine Bar on Wed. 7/12 for a little summer vino and bubbly tasting with our own Bill Coy. You've been meaning to try that place and Bill Coy is as good a kicker as any.

>> Don't forget to plan some farm-tripping with the Eat Local Co-Op Farm Tour next Sat. 7/15. Just pop into your local co-op for a guide map that will lead you around what's basically a farmy open house all day. Some farms will have live music, some will host a BBQ potluck, others will have wagon rides, and the best ones will have cheese. Beyond it being a great way to teach the kids about where their food comes from, let's all understand that the big coastal cities are SUPER jealous because they can't go from city center to farmland in 20 minutes. But we can. So we should.

>> Maybe it's a good time to go out and meet the new neighbors ... you know, those new guys who moved into the kitchen at Tullibee? On Sun. 7/16 they're hosting a Butcher's Dinner with local TC Farm's heritage Guinea Hogs. Available only once a year, these pigs are slowly raised in open pastures and are known for their dark and richly flavored fatty meat. There will be roasts, there will be charcuterie, and there will be time to chat up the farmer and cooks and become besties.

>> What happened to all the night markets? Last year we were lousy with them, this year not so much. Well, here's a new one I can get behind, The Mill City Night Market at The Commons. Tuesday nights from 3:30-7:30 starting 7/18 through 9/26, you can pop over and grab some organic veggies, learn how to cook them, buy prepared foods to tide you over, maybe hear some live music and cop a squat on some green space ... all the good things that downtown workers need to avoid jumping into traffic.