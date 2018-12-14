Eggnog Thoughts

× Expand Glass of egg nog

Why do people decorate with elves and gnomes? If you saw a real tiny bearded thing lurking in your kitchen you'd probably hit it with a tennis racket. How does anybody who bakes Christmas cookies have any left by actual Christmas? Why is this the only time of year that people talk about Peace on Earth? Don't you think it's odd that bells have a season? You would never refer to it as a "jingle" bell in July, right? Seriously, what would you do if you answered the doorbell and a bunch of strangers stood there and sang at you? Where would you look? Who invented eggnog? What IS eggnog? If I don't go to a holiday market in a brewery, did December happen? Where can I get global pizza in Eden Prairie? What the blazes is a pudgy pie, and can I eat one this weekend? That one I know: yes.

OPENS

>> Royal Foundry Craft Spirits is the latest distillery to throw open. This one, located in the developing district near the IMS, has a lovely focus on British spirits: London dry gins, rums, single malt whisky. There's a well appointed tasting room, along with some private event spaces and a game room with 9-pin skittle courts. More importantly, they're screening Love Actually on the Sunday the 23rd, so find your turtleneck and pop over for a nip.

>> Pizza Karma will officially open doors on Monday in Eden Prairie, so hurrah friends. This venture is from our Raghavan Iyer, whom we don't deserve, as he launches the concept of tandoor oven fired pizzas. "This isn't an Indian pizza place, it's a global pizza place," he said. Naan and other types of dough are thrown against the walls of barrel-shaped clay ovens, then peeled off, topped with all manner of international goodness (lamb meatballs, fenugreek tomato sauce, chicken kebab, North African harissa) and given to you.

>> The old Old Chicago spot in Uptown is back in play. The Kaskaid group has installed a new restaurant called Piggy Bank there. Kaskaid owns the building and has tried Boneyard as a concept in the spot, then hosted Salsa a la Salsa, GAME sports bar, and most recently Lotus. Back in charge, the kids have created a burger hangout with a prominently vegan tavern menu. It's got it all: Impossible burgers, dude-bro menu names (Do The Hot Chick Sandwich), nine signature wing sauces, even an insta-ready Jackpot Burger that's a full pound of beef piled with all the things under a gold-plated bun! I recommend the HB2 filter on VSCO for that one.

>> Duck Donuts is now open in Woodbury. The national chain of donut shops is known for making each donut hot and fresh to order, in the way you like it. Snap a pic and you won't have to fight your phone when it autocorrects "These are ducking good!"

>> Mañana Restaurant in St. Paul is now open again in new, bigger digs! The 15-year-old Salvadorian restaurant specializing in pupusas has just moved up the block, but added more seats, a bar, and patio!

>> Krungthep Thai is back open, but this time in St. Paul. It's confirmed that this recently opened spot at the corner of Geranium and Rice Street, is being run by the same family that also owns the popular Bangkok Thai Deli. The 100 percent Thai menu has well over 167 items!

>> For those keeping score (looking at you, Paul) the White Castle at 608 Central NE is now open again.

CLOSES

>> JUN, the little dim sum and noodle eatery in the North Loop, has been closed since the late fall. Messages on social and phone recordings mention a water sprinkler mishap as the cause of the closure. An update to their website on Nov. 25 says that they will remain closed until some time in the February/March. Good luck to all those involved.

NEWS

>> Yowza, Local Crate, our local meal in a box company, is booming! First of all, they've added Kowalski's to the roster to provide you meal kits right in store. And then, today they announced they were also partnering with the foodists over at Food52 to create some community-inspired meals for the winter. AND THEN, they re-released that Yia Vang Vietnamese hotdish that was created in collaboration with our How To Eat Like A Minnesotan story! Go get it, that dish ROCKS.

AGENDA

>> It's a good day to check into the Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House. Kick off the weekend with a little cookie shock and awe? See entire swaths of your Twin Cities wrought from gingerbread and icing? Then, go to Ingebretsen's and get some meatball mix, why dontcha.

>> Cute little Dulceria Bakery, which took over the original Colossal Cafe spot, is hosting a Tamale Pop-Up with Xochil on Saturday. They'll be selling traditional tamales, pollo en salsa verde, and rajas con queso, but also some new vegan options featuring mushrooms, spinach, and roasted eggplant. This is totally tamale season.

>> Witness the magic of Santa this Saturday as he makes an appearance at the St. Paul Winter Market inside Market House, where he will undoubtedly nosh on some Salty Tart shirred eggs. Somehow he'll also be at the Christmas Cookie Bake with Thumbs Cookies in the North Local Market, and the Christmas in Excelsior event, where he might grab a beer at Excelsior Brewing post-haste.

>> Two shopping events that couldn't be more different, but equally fun this Saturday: Thee Flea Market at the Uptown VFW and Northern Grade Market at Modist Brewing. Remember, find more markets each week until you run out of time or money!

>> You are invited to a Bollywood Indian Wedding on Saturday at NOLA. Grab a reservation, leave your passport, and get ready for dinner, drinks, and dancing for just $39! And you get $1 off your first cocktail if you dress in gala or Indian wedding attire. I'm not saying Beyoncé is flying in to perform, but I'm not NOT saying it either.

>> WTH are pudgy pies? Go find out at Animales BBQ on Sunday, where JD Fratzke joins Jon Wipfli to cook over fire on the Able Brewing patio. Pudgy pies are a campfire tradition that involves sliced bread, stuffing ingredients, such as venison and wild rice, and something called a sandwich iron, which rather clamshells over your stuffed bread, goes into the fire, and comes out all toasty roasty good.

>> If you're looking for a spot to cool your holifrazzle post Holidazzle, check out 4 Bells on Loring Park. They've been bringing season on, with Christmas movie marathons, crafts for kids, drinks for parents, and this Sunday it's decorate-your-own-gingerbread people.

>> On Sunday night at Hola Arepa, it's Welcome to the Jingle, they've got fun and games. Join in for a reunion of sorts, as Dan Oskey and Bennet Johnson of the Tattersall crew, and Ryan Barott from Hi-Lo take back the bar. Bring some Toys for Tots and receive a warm beverage and karma points.

>> Monday is not for sleeping, it's for Holiday Cocktail Pop-up at Henry & Son. The wine and spirits store will be featuring and demoing cocktails made with Dampfwerk Distillery spirits, and other local ingredients. Wine will be sampled while you shop the vintage bar ware and glasses from Flotsam & Fork, and you will have all the tools to kick next weekend's cocktail party's ass.

>> Bubbles Soireé, anyone? Let's join Leslee Miller at the Minneapolis Club for some fizzy lifting drinks, shall we? At $35 a ticket, for six samples of bubbles and three small plates (plus FREE parking), I think we can safely call this a self-care move, no?

