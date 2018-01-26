× Expand Three people drinking beer outside in winter.

I might have suggested earlier this week that to assuage our hurt purple feelers, we might consider a small subversive act of directional sabotage to incoming East Coast fans. To be clear, I don’t support telling a Sportsbro that Paisley Park is a five minute walk from the IDS. Nope. Nor do I think we should tell them about that bag of money buried somewhere just off the road to Brainerd. But, you do you. The rest of us will welcome them all with open arms and hygged hearts while we eat our way through the festivities, warm up with a Juicy Lucy downtown and a Juicy Blucy Uptown, and run for beer. Literally, run.

OPENS

>> Holman's Table is now open at the Downtown St. Paul Airport. Did you know there was one, an airport? Well now those elite flyers can scoot into town and grab a steak sandwich, wild boar pappardelle, maybe a smoked salmon potato cake after parking the jet. You can too.

>> Moxy Hotel and Bar just opened in Uptown. Nick of time, ammiright? Stylish and contemporary, there's a Vinyl Listening Lounge, co-working spaces, craft beer, cocktails, shuffleboard, foosball, and garage door walls.

>> The Blue Door Pub also opened in Uptown this week. Taking over the former Country Bar space, it's pretty good money that totchos and stuffed Blucy burgers will find, in Lyn-Lake, some willing regulars.

>> O'Cheeze food truck has found a parked home in the Minneapolis skyways. The new grilled cheese shop shares a hallway with other former truckers, Vellee Deli and Green & The Grain. Tri-fecta!

>> Truce Juice has another location, now open in Wayzata next to Anthropologie. Perfect.

>> Portillo's opened their second MN location in Maple Grove. Perfect.

CLOSES

>> Avenida has closed. The Kaskaid property near Ridgedale started out as Mexican, then switched to Asian and Mexican (cough*chinolatino*cough), but now has closed.

>> It sounds like Vic's Dining on St. Anthony Main has abruptly closed.

>> Sparks in Bryn Mawr quietly closed its doors recently, but if everything goes according to plan, it will become a Latin influence eatery called La Mesa very, very soon.

>> Q. Cumbers, Edina's favorite salad bar, will close on Monday for a little refresher. After 28 years, maybe it's time. They plan to re-open Mid-March, just in time for Easter.

COMING SOON

>> Word is out that Tori Ramen will be taking over the former Victory 44 spot in North Minny. They are planning a full-service restaurant with part of the space dedicated to commercial noodle production.

>> Brothers Sameh and Saed Wadi have announced that they will be opening a new restaurant. Grand Catch will be a Vietnamese seafood boil joint that they'll open in the former Grand Central spot in St. Paul. Look for it sometime this spring!

AGENDA

>> You have some time to smack whitey on Saturday, before all the hubbub, at the Snowball Open. Birch's on the Lake is hosting this frozen golf tournament on Long Lake, with breakfast at 9a and tee times starting at 10a. Head back to the ice bar for the 19th hole with 70's Magic Sunshine Band, freshly brewed beer, and food specials.

>> Ready. Set. Beer! The Super Beer 100 Yard Dash isn't really about getting into shape the weekend before the big game. I mean, it's a dash between two breweries, Fulton and Inbound. And you get a free craft brew at each location. So yeah, maybe it is about getting in shape for SB.

>> Chef Geoff Hausmann is doing a Pork & Pickle Sandwich Pop-Up at the FOOD Building on Saturday. Check in for lunch, noon-3p for charcuterie-centric sammies like grilled cheese with nduja spread or a Pennsylvania Benedict with eggs, scrapple, and hollandaise on waffle.

>> And all my whisky lads and lassies should be celebrating Robert Burns Night at Merlin's Rest on Saturday. Make your reservations, sip a dram, nip some haggis, read a little poetry and find that magical place where only bagpipes can take you.

>> Sunday is Town Hall Brewery's annual Chili Cook-Off. This thing has been going on for ages, and it's always fun to see owner Pete Rifakes lose. Register ahead of time for free, then just show up at 11:30a with 5 quarts of your best chili, get creative or go solidly standard: prizes will be won.

>> OH HEY ... you want to know what other delicious and fun things are going on this week? How about SO MUCH! Check out our Party Like A Local Guide to all the eating and foodist ballyhoo you can find for the rest of the week! And you might want to keep that one pinned, we'll update it as more events are announced.