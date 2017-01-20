Donuts and Vids

× Expand Arcade video game

I feel like we might be self-medicating with donuts and video games, because all of a sudden those seem to be everywhere. Not that there's anything wrong with the kidification of our adult leisure time—I'll just be over here in my blanket fort sipping on Grand Cru. Meanwhile, before curfew, you can learn how to cook on a boat, eat unlimited pancakes while watching sports, or slurp new soup like no one's watching.

OPENS

>> Bunny's Bar & Grill NE is open in the former Community Keg House space on the historic Grain Belt Brewery campus. Who would have thought that a legacy suburban sports bar would find a nice spiffy home in the city? There are lots of screens for sports, the taps are jammed with local beers, the wings are sauced, the pulltabs fresh, and the popcorn is yellow and free. Also: arcade games!

>> There's a new Szechuan eatery in the formerly Shag Sushi/Rojo space in North Loop. JUN opened last night, though the official grand opening is on Saturday. Chef/owner Jessie Wong also owns the restaurant Szechuan in Roseville, but this spot is darker and edgier with a full bar of cocktails and an emboldened menu (her son Jack is the noodle man). Let's hope they really bring the heat.

>> Earlier this week we learned that The Third Bird in Loring Park was shutting down, but that it would just be undergoing a concept change. It reopened on Thursday as Bearcat Bar, a more casual and looser gathering spot that promises to be more approachable and cheaper! The menu runs the gamut from fried mortadella sandwich to baby back ribs to beef pho, plus a cool check-this-box salad bar option. And: ARCADE GAMES!

>> We have a new deli situation in the Corcoran neighborhood, Vittles Deli & Catering is quietly open with a grand open as of Saturday (from 2-5p with free samples). Someone brought me a spinach egg sandwich from there yesterday and it was, as I like to say, legit. It's a cute pick-up joint, no seating, but check out the daily menu they put up every day and plot your lunch or dinner adventures.

>> Come Pho Soup is the new wave pho and banh mi spinoff from La Belle Crepe in the Medical Arts building in downtown, and it's open, but no arcade games. Yet.

CLOSES

>> Downtowners should know that Zelo has closed for a little remodeling, with an expected reopen date of Feb 1. I'm excited to see what they do with it, hope they don't mess with the hearts of palm salad.

COMING SOON

>> MOAR donuts! Peeps are talking about the coming Cardigan Donuts that hopes to open with interesting donuts in the Mpls skyway this spring, near the Naf Naf at City Center. Give them your email and you can be part of their Donut Lab and help craft the final menu. No word on any un-interesting donut shops. Yet.

>> The MOA has announced that the remodel of their movie theaters will include gourmet dining options and craft cocktails. So: restaurants in bookstores, restaurants in movie theaters, all I really need now is my nail salon to rig the pedi-chair to serve me fries, and I'm gooooood.

AGENDA

>> Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, today's ballyhoo might just make you want to take a 3-hour cruise ... a 3-hour cruise. So, come take a break at the Boat Show where Chef Erick Harcey will be on deck for a cooking demo tonight, and Brendan McDonald from 4Bells will be there tomorrow. I'll be there sitting in boats, with the NSFW I'm on a Boat song running through my head, and eating all the food, and making all the jokes.

>> Even if you don't have some righteous hockey flow, you can support Minnesota Hockey Day on Saturday. The outdoor puck fest is centered in Stillwater, so gather your bantams, grab a table at the Freight House and hold it from the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast (from 9-11a) through to the $10 burger-and-beer special. You're an athlete, I like your odds.

>> Plan your Saturday night around a stop at Lowry Hill Meats for a bit of Soul Lao BBQ & Crawfish. The pop-up will be slinging the goods to go, there are very limited seats, but it's live crawfish! Platters for $25 include smoked brisket and tri tip laab, or go for the $12 smoked beef short ribs with jeow make len (roasted tomato salsa) and mudbugs will be going for $11/lb. From 7-10p.

>> Northgate Brewing loved their chili cook-off so much, they're going for a taco cook-off this Sunday. Show up with your crock pot jammed with your special filling and get your richly deserved prizes. Also, bring a little green to put in the donation bucket for People Serving People while you're at it.

>> You don't have to don a kilt, but you do have to partake in a dram of whisky if you want to fully appreciate Burns Night, in which Scottish poet Robert Burns is toasted, usually on his birthday of 1/25. Locally you can plan a night of reverie out at J. Carver Distillery on 1/26 for their four course feast with bagpipes and haggis. Or you can hit up Merlin's Rest on 1/28 for haggis and cock-a-leekie soup. There's also a family friendly version of the celebration this Saturday, but there's no single malts, so what's the point.

>> If you really want to know how the sausage is made, The St. Paul Meat Shop will show you. Get in on their Sausage Making Class on Sat. 2/18 where it's all about grinding, mixing, and stuffing.

>> After watching all the news today, you might need this. Or this hygge.