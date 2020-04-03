Doing Good in the Neighborhood

× Expand Via M Health Fairview Twitter M Health Fairview

If there’s a bright thing to be found in all this mess, it’s that Minnesotans have fully woken up to the call. Feeding our neighbors is feeding ourselves, and I almost can’t keep up with the emails from local citizens who want to start a GoFundMe, or help make a charity cookbook, or organize a neighborhood food shelve drive as a way to provide relief. Feeding the frontline healthcare workers, while also supporting local businesses, is about the best idea of the week! So settle in and click some support while also getting in one last Friday Fish Fry order, thinking ahead towards Easter delivery, and figuring out with whom to Zoom this weekend.

Supporting Your Frontlines: Healthcare and Restos

+ Feed our Frontlines, Fund our Fooderies is a local gang using their GFM dollars to buy gift cards from local restos, and then giving those cards to the ICU crew at M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital. Those gift cards can also help thier families at home you know.

+ Feed a Nurse MN is another awesome group of people who are buying food from local restaurants and having it delivered to the ICU nurses at St. Paul's United Hospital!

+ Chefs Feed our Frontlines is group put together by the family of Justin Sutherland. They're using the fund donated to bring back some of their employees in order to help make meals for healthcare workers. They're hitting clinics and medical units all over the metro.

+ Meals for Medics is really really about neighbors. The Midtown Global Market is a common eating ground for the medical workers within the surrounding blocks. Donate here, and the cash goes to their favorite MGM cooks who will provide meal packs for them. AND the Minneapolis Foundation is matching funds!

+ Frontline Foods is the national organization who is working this model in different parts of the country. If we want to get in on this, all we need is someone to step up and help make it happen for the Twin Cities. Any takers?

+ Let's extend that help to local makers who have created the MN Hero Snack Pack! Your dollars will help local snack makers, like Thumbs Cookies and Gustola Granola, who will then throw together big bags of goodies for nurses and medical techs on the frontlines.

<< HERE'S A LITTE SOMETHING COOL: Doomtree's Sims has come up with a way to keep his wife, Muddy Waters owner Sarah Schrantz, and her workers a bit more healthy and safe during the takeout times: Safe Serve Doors! Very creative, very cool. >>

Feeding Need

As we rolled into this week, it became apparent that plenty of my foodist friends were feeling that they really couldn't afford to get takeout, and I heard from hair stylists, fitness trainers, and even office workers who have found themselves furloughed and are too worried about bills to support takeout efforts. DO NOT feel like you are letting anyone down. We are here to help you, too. If you are looking for a meal, or know of someone who is, the table is open.

Mutual Aid Meals is a group of humans using donated funds to help support restaurants, and then making sure the funded meals get into the hands of people and families in need. You can send information to this org and they'll make all efforts to get a donated meal delivered right to the door.

You know that Soul Bowl has soul, but did you know they've been partnering with local churches and orgs with the Food for Your Soul free meal program, which can get food in the hands of locals all around the city?

Bungalow Club says it right at the top of the menu: Pay What You Can. All prices are suggested.

Agra Culture has promised to make food for anyone who needs it, as well as work with charitable orgs who are working on large scale. Donate and help that mission.

Boomin' BBQ is a secret cult-like awesome barbecue crew in Kingfield. They've been fulfilling orders for their loyal fans, but also feeding families who need a boost.

Kieran's Kitchen has started selling special items in their Kitchen Series. Buy some delicious pork stew and the proceeds go directly into their employee relief fund.

<< If you want to give a little lift to a hospitality worker? When you buy any food-related trinket from local Delicacies Jewelry (a little pasta shape? an avocado?) they will send a free one to a hospitality worker, to brighten their day. >>

Virtual Gatherings

>> Is everyone Zooming without you?? Do you need a Happy Hour buddy? Why not join me tonight at 5:30 on our MSPMAG Facebook Live version of my patented Boozy Book Club. Ina's got NOTHING on me.

>> The event planners are bored!! Especially the ones who used to do beer crawls, ammiright? Well that's why our pals at Get Knit Events are hosting the Stay at Home Scavenger Hunt on Saturday from 11am - 6pm. Register by tonight, then get set for 100+ challenges, trivia, contests and more! As you meet your challenges, you'll send photos and videos to get points. No one is saying you can't have beer in all of this!!!

>> MN Brewery Running Series is usually about running together, toward beer. We can still run together with their QuaRUNtine Virtual Distance Challenge. Just choose a brewery and 5k course that can be completed any time in April, you'll get a $5 voucher for to-go beer and an invite to the Virtual Taproom on Saturdays. Your registration fee ($10) will also partly fund the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for the Vid.

>> Grab your ticket for April 11th's Bridge the Gap Benefit Concert. A very cool three hour livestreamed concert will be hosted by Icehouse and Vēmos to raise funds for local artists and hospitality workers. Tickets are priced at the Minneapolis minimum wage of $11, with the idea that one ticket pays for one hour of work for displaced industry workers. All funds will be managed by Fhima and Sutherland's The North Stands which was created to give stipends to those in need.

FISH FRY >> EASTER TAKEOUT

>> The last FRIDAY FISH FRY: Birchwood Cafe:Fried Red Lake Nation walleye delivered to your door, ORDER BY NOON. Go grab Mac's Fish n Chips for some solidly year-round crispers. Of course, of course Anchor Fish n Chips. But also, Groveland Tap is doing you a special today, with curbside fish fry from 4-8pm.

>> Lake Elmo Inn is one of the east metro's favorite spots for big, decadent holiday brunches. They’ve got two-pound hams, whole roasted chicken, potatoes, carrots, vegetable pasta salad, fruit salad, rolls with butter, and your choice of cakes. Serves four for $120.

>> Create Catering ... Why not have the pros who know throw your brunch. They’ll even bring it to your door, chilled and ready with instructions for you to reheat. This Easter menu includes a spinach-and-cheese egg bake, Truffle deviled eggs, ham, creamy cornflake potatoes, green beans, hot-cross buns, and carrot cake. Serves four for $100.

>> 6 Smith is going to be great for bigger families who are trapped together. Ham and prime-rib dinner for 4-6 ($195) or 8-10 ($325) includes smoked salmon with capers, toasted baguette, salads such as Caesar and grains & fruit, sides of roasted asparagus & carrots, cheddar mac ‘n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, and pie!

>> France 44 You can be more choosy with the a la carte Easter menu here. Pick house-smoked ham, leg of lamb, or Alaskan coho salmon. Then make everyone happy with their own sides: a Manchego-leek quiche, mac ‘n’ cheese, and Comté scalloped potatoes.

<< Look for more Easter/Passover info this coming week!>>

New Take Out

>> Baja Haus is ready for fish tacos today if you want to go that route, otherwise that queso dip and a burrito or two might also be the ticket.

>> Hola Arepa and Hai Hai are now in play, I repeat they are in play. Arepas and rice bowls at Hola, and sticky rice plates with that banana blossom salad in Nordeast.

>> Well, why not Mancini's? You can order some curbside garlic toast, a little famous steak sandwich, take the cannoli, and then go home and crank up some Rat Pack tunes and make the sharpest martini you can. Friday, achieved.

>> Earl Giles thinks you might be thirsty. Find their special ready-to-mix cocktail mixers at The Freehouse, then when you're part of the #EGquaranteam, you can save the bottles and get a discounted refill later from the lab.

>> FireBox Deli , the cult favorite barbecue in North Mpls., is ready to do pick up ordering right from their facebook. People love those ribs and brisket.

>> Centro on Quincy took a small breather, but are now back in the mix. They'll start up curbside again today at 11am with a sleeker, smoother menu.

Check out our full MSP Takeout, Curbside, and Delivery Guide that we try to update daily.

The No Panic Pantry

+ Are my baking peeps still flipping lids for flour? Don't forget to check in with Baker's Field Flour in the FOOD building, they are milling as gosh darn fast as they can. And stocking up the shelves in Keiran's Kitchen all the time.

+ You know what would be less stress? If the farm-fresh produce just showed up in a box for you, like some sort of magical system of community supported agriculture. OH. Check out sign up for CSA goods from The Good Acre which has a few different kinds of farm shares for you to choose from.

+ The people at France 44 Cheese Shop have added a ton of bounty for you to order curbside or delivery. They have artisan cheese packs, soup trios, a meat box, a fish box, a fondue bundle dammit. Pork braise kits, roast chicken dinners, you name it, plus cheesemonger sandwiches to eat in your car on the way home.

+ Plan ahead for the Mill City Farmers Market on 4/4. Depending on when you're reading this, you might still be able to beat the 9am order deadline today.

+ Keepsake Cidery Outdoor Market is still happening on Saturdays from 1-4pm, rain or shine. Local farms from the Dundas area will be on hand with fresh eggs (duck eggs!), grass-fed lamb, local cheeses, and of course hard cider. It's best to pre-order.

Don't forget the FARMS CAN BE SHOPPED ONLINE!! The lovelies at Minnesota Cooks have been updating their resource list.