Doggo Days

Are you stuck? Is it too late to drive to Mount Rushmore for a quick vacation, but too early to go school supply shopping? Just play hometown tourist and soak up the TC like you just got off the plane. Hit up Mill City Museum and learn about our wheated past, then explore a bursting farmers market. Join your community for a massive pop-up brunch, or mill about the many, many block parties and flea markets that define us as social beings (pre-hibernation).

OPENS

>> Officially re-launched as of tonight is the newish and smartly turned Seven Steakhouse & Sushi which, under the hand of chef Sameh Wadi, looks to have new focus and shine. The dining room has seen a little brightening, a little updating, while the menu has been given a boost. Those steaks are finally being paid more attention, the sushi has been given a creative lift, and holy buckets, Wadi has created a burger. I might have to fight some sparkle-pocket boys for those bar seats.

>> Stillwater has a new secret plush bar. The Velveteen Speakeasy is now open in the lowest level of 123 N. Second St. ... follow the rabbit for craft cocktails, small plates, cozy booths, dark corners, and plenty of candlelight Wednesday through Sunday evenings.

>> Wonders Ice Cream Co. debuts as a pioneer today on University Ave. in St. Paul. Rolled ice cream is the name of their game, an they're the first local shop to open specializing in that Thai treat sweeping the world. It's made while you watch by mashing your chosen toppings into chosen custard flavors on a frozen deck, smoothing the whole mess out, and scraping it into a sweetly little roll, tighter than your sleeping bag. More toppings, whip cream, happy faces open wide.

COMING SOON

>> The Dough Dough cookie dough truck has not let any grass grow under its wheels. Come November it will be a real shop at the MOA: pumpkin cookie dough anyone?

AGENDA

>> If you're done stuffing your face with rolled ice cream today, why not head west to No. 12 Cider House. The cider taproom in Buffalo is hosting bluesman John Till tonight and what better Friday could there be than one with spectacular dry cider, live blues, and wood-fired pizza. Oh, and it's free to attend!

>> Or just get WAY out of town and head into the Chippewa National Forest with the Gentleman Forager for a little Lobster Mushroom Jamboree. Packing it up with chefs and mushroom hunters isn't truly "rouging" it, not to mention the live music party bonfire action, but it is a chance to ditch the world and camp in the woods for a weekend.

>> Deschutes is back in town, and this year they are taking over The Commons for the World's Biggest Pop-up Brunch benefitting Second Harvest Heartland. On Saturday, from 10a-4p, you can do your part for the food shelf by enjoying beer brunch cocktails, live music, challenges for prizes like the Big Wheel obstacle course, and of course brunch.

>> Bent Brewstillery is celebrating their toddlerhood (3 years big!) by releasing their first whiskey on Saturday! Only 200 bottles will be available of the Double IPA-skey, a distilled double IPA bottled with a hop cone on the bottom. What?! I don't know either, but I like their kind of crazy.

>> Delivering all sorts of grooving food and music, from "the old skool hip to the new skool hop", Appetite for Change's Summer Block Party on Saturday looks to be a hot time. Not only from the music line-up, but from BBQ trucks, Louisiana style seafood, and eats from the always delish Breaking Bread Cafe (pro-tip: if they have fried green tomatoes on the menu, do not hesitate).

>> This Sunday marks the first one that Tattersall Distillery will be open for Funday. They'll do it right, with Brunch Cocktails & Pig Roast courtesy of Wyn65 and Lowry Hill Meats. Just go here first as a kicker ...

>> ... and then hit the 7th Annual Boarfest at Butcher & the Boar with free music and tons of food, beer, and bourbon.

>> ... and then hit the NE Brewers Block Party at Sociable Cider Werks, where all the cool brewing beards hang out and all the tasty food trucks will be revved. Plus, log rolling and Summer Santa, yo.

>> ... and then hit Tilia's Augtoberfest in Linden Hills because Cornbread Harris will be there, and that man sings a soundtrack to your soul. And by this time you'll be ready for some Fulton Beer, Red Wagon Pizza, and Red Table Meats caliber eating. Sunday 08/20 in the books.

>> P.S. Last week we had a little cake-fueled birthday bash at the MOA, and a crazy amount of bakers entered their beauties to be judged. There was so much beautiful artistry and whimsy happening on those sugar bombs, but we had to give top honors to Jerry's Supermarket team for their shark-topped and mall-food decked cakes. Well done!