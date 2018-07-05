× Expand American flag bottle cap

While the night was perfect for fireworks, a lot of parades and parties got squelched with rain on the Fourth. But if there's one thing #merica's good at, it's second chances. The weather will be glorious this weekend and you still have a stash of PBR in the cooler, because mid-week holidays are just harder to crush. Go forth and freedom like you mean it with new bagel breakfasts, cupcakes in the mall, or a street food party at a night market.

OPENS

>> Meyvn, the new deli in Uptown, opened up on Monday, but it feels impossible that you didn't know that already. So filled are your feeds with pictures of everything bagels, no?

>> Amy's Cupcake Shoppe in opening today in Southdale, on the first floor just under Dave & Busters. The original store in Hopkins has a huge loyal following because the shop sells beautiful treats of all kinds. Those cakes have a cute factor of 10.

>> Speaking of Hopkins, the Big Ten restaurant has been turned into a farmy-fresh foods eatery called Thirty Bales. Beth Fisher and Carolyn Glawe, who turned Wise Acre Eatery into something delicious, have come on board to help the owners turn the space from sportsball sammies to spirited Midwestern flavors. The all-day menu includes such nosh as spicy chicken sandwich, beef with wild rice dumplings, cedar planked salmon, and greens-n-grains bowls.

>> I keep forgetting to tell you that Tap Society is now open. The burger-lovin' new eatery has taken over the old Kings Wine Bar on 45th and Grand offering a short menu of seven burgers (two of which are Impossible vegan burgers), five apps, some fries, and a tap wall of serve-your-own beer. By golly, let freedom ring!

COMING SOON

>> Good news pie folk, Stockholm Pie & General Store will open another location in Red Wing's Pottery Place next month! The new spot will be called Pie Plate Cafe & Coffee, and offer the famous pies along with a few sandwiches, soups, and salads.

>> Sounds like The Strip Club space will be lit once again when Yoerg Brewing Company opens their saloon in the fall. It's really a two-tier revival as Yoerg's beer is thought to be the oldest beer brand around, founded ten years before MN became a state. The saloon will stick with tradition and offer cheese plates, brats, and munchies along with beer and an aggressive wine program offering 100 bottles under $40 and $6 by-the-glass pours.

>> Not that those bear buddies need to get any sweeter, but the Mall of America is introducing a Build-a-Bear Bakeshop this fall. Kiddoes will be able to make and decorate their own cookies, cupcakes, brownies, macarons, and other treats in the same make-it-yourself style as the bear factory. The base treats will be made by local Cocoa & Fig bakery, then your little sweetums will get to custom gunk it up with as much sugar as they can.

AGENDA

>> Hello. If you're even AT work today, you should definitely enjoy Gluek's Leave Work Early Power Hour from 2–3 p.m. Because you're hero enough for BOGO drinks.

>> Step into the Little Mekong Night Market this weekend to see a rich part of the city that you might be missing at night. Also, get your gut ready for some mind-expanding street food and what looks like it could be an crazy ice cream concoction walk-off. My early musts are Miss Papaya, Neema's, and Mi Casa Su Casa.

>> Hey industry folk: There's a gathering Eastside Neighborhood Services on Monday, July 9 as a grassroots mental health round-table to talk about what support could look like for people in the biz that need help. Remember: healthy misfits.

>> Plan ahead and get your Saturday, July 14 set for the Co-op Farm Tour. This is a great opportunity to visit and get to know local farms, it's FREE and self-guided, and an event people in New York would be super jealous of. Over 30 local farms will open their doors to the public for tours, demonstrations, sampling, and FUN! They've planned out some driving itineraries, so pack up the kiddoes and point your car in the direction of choice to learn about who's growing your food!

>> Get on the bus Gus, drop off the keys Lee, and set yourself free. You can't go on the SOLD OUT vintage bus and winery excursion this weekend, but you can still get a seat on a old cruiser for the Northfield Jesse James Bank gun-slinging vintage bus history & brewery tour on July 21. They'll drive you to Northfield and teach you about the ornery outlaw, while stopping at a brewery or two along the way. How have you not bought tickets already?

>> France44 and the Bakken Museum have teamed up to give you all the wine smarts. Pop into the Evening at The Bakken Museum: Wine Demystified on July 26 and you'll science it up by exploring wine through sight, smell, taste, touch, and environment. You'll learn about wine's components, and come away with a few tips and tricks for train your palate to be a better taster.

Photo from shutterstock.com

