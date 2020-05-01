Derby de Mayo at Home

× Expand Shutterstock Mint Julep

One of the things we love about Minnesota May is that it unleashes us upon the outside world to celebrate, usually beginning with Kentucky Derby parties and mint juleps, closely followed by tacos and margs for Cinco de Mayo. This year will be a bit different, for sure, but that doesn’t mean you can’t sport your fanciest hat on Saturday while betting on virtual ponies, and roll right into takeout taco Tuesday with no lines at the (home) bar for tequila. Consider this a break from drunken crowds and cover charges, and no side-eye for your frozen strawberry margarita.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Look, our local craft beer industry really needs our help. Yes get out there and purchase some beer right from the taprooms, but also send a note to legislators to urge support for the plan that would help breweries live to pour another day by allowing ALL breweries in the state to sell beer in 12-64oz sealed packages for safe, at-home consumption. Can you imagine our towns without taprooms? How would we even Art-a-Whirl in 2021? Send a note!

>> For the month of May, Davanni's is running a BOGO Sauce for a Cause delio. For every jar of house pasta sauce you buy from the restaurant, they'll match it with a donation jar to Second Harvest Heartland.

Virtual Gatherings

>> This week on Hooches & Smooches Happy Hour at 4:30 today on FB live, it's all about the Perfect Patio Party. The boyos from Meteor Bar will be on mixing frothy blender drinks and I'll show you the intricate techniques that lead to PICKLE DIP! Don't forget to check out our new MSPtv line up!

>> Well slap your mint and find your best hat, it's bourbon time. The Kentucky Derby is on Saturday and if you're missing your crew and those fancy togs, tune into a full day of events including DIY fascinator hat making, bourbon history classes, and cocktail crafting delivered with all the right southern charm.

>> Have we talked about Isolation Biz-Ingo?? Go hit up some of these featured takeout spots and grab a snazzy special little bingo card that can be played on Saturday night online! Watch the number draw on their FB live and you can "yell" BINGO in the comments and snap your card for proof, and win actual prizes!! Last week they gave away over $1500

>> Don't forget that Red Wagon Pizza on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Takeout is on tonight!

>> And you don't want to miss Town Hall Brewery's annual Blessing of the Maibock, which will take place live online for the first time in some 20 years. Join in the ceremony on Saturday at 3pm on FB, you can pre-order the beer for pickup so that you can toast along properly.

No Panic Pantry

+ The Mill City Farmers Market opens on Saturday for the season. Remember to respect the rules and maintain your 6ft distance, you'll be pointing at items not grabbing them for yourself. Remember patience is key as everyone figures it all out. Pre-order some treats from Chef Shack to grab on your way out!

+ The crew up in Robbinsdale has launched the Travail Marketplace for your shopping pleasure. They are partnering up with their favorite farms to offer fresh produce, meal kits featuring said fresh produce, stock, proteins from king crab to lamb to ribeyes, Red Table meat, Shepherd's Way cheeses, chef-made sauces by the pint, and provisions like pickled ramps, fresh ricotta dip, burger buns, chocolate chip cookie dough, and crazy more. Deadline to pre-order is Friday at 7:30pm for curbside pickup the following Thursday from 2-7pm at Travail.

+ United Noodles has asked that you all show up with masks starting Monday, pretty please and arigato.

+ If you want to support oyster farmers, think about grabbing a bag of Hama Hamas from Meritage Oyster Bar at Home.

Newsy Bits

+ Peppermint Twist Drive-In is OPEN!! 11am-8pm daily, cash only people! The teddy bear park is closed for now, be aware it's cars and takeout only.

+ The Dari-ette Drive In is OPEN!! Limited time and menu, plus it's takeout only so call ahead. No window service.

+ Coach Walz says: May 18 is our next check in, restos and bars stay closed until then, at least. Stay the course, rolling opens of small businesses, be smart, be safe. He did say he was watching the restos open in Georgia to see how that pans out.

+ The Prior Lake Coalition is a few independent restaurants in the small town of Prior Lake, who are asking to be the test case for rolling open restaurants. Some people think YES! some people think NO!, but all of us agree we need to #saverestaurants.

New Take Out

>> Taco Tuesday will be LIT next week at Pajarito on West Seventh comes out of hibernation. After that special Tues., they'll roll into a normal W-Su program of family meals feeding 2 or 4 of tacos, pork ribs, tortas, and cilantro habanero margarita mix of course.

>> Monello has opened for takeout, W-Su from 4-8pm. The finer Italian downtower has gone more casual with lots to choose from: pizzas, pastas including that bucatini all' amatriciana or torchio carbonara, plus a meatball sandwich, and the legendary raised from the basement Constantine Dirty Double burger. They've also got frozen tortelli, sauce by the quart, pasta by the pound, and take and bake lasagna, not to mention all the good grape juice.

>> If you are craving a Reuben, good news. Mac's Industrial in Northeast starts their takeout program today. They are putting up those great wings, and hello mini corn dogs, plus sammies, burgers, and beers from 3-9pm every day.

>> Check out Hi-Lo Diner, now in the takeout game. Th-Su, you can get breakfast for dinner, disco fries, beef commercial sandwich, plus there's a kids menu and many of the items can be made GF or veg.

>> Here's a collaboration to love. Thigh Times Birdhouse can't operate in their normal spot, because their food hall has closed. So their neighbor, The Freehouse, has invited them over to pop-up. Next week on Tues, Fr-Sa those papa jumbo wings, with fries and a 750ml can of Freehouse beer will run you an easy $20.

>> Remember when LynLake Brewery built a kitchen in the middle of their taproom for guest chefs? They're using it!! Check out the pop-up burger kitchen they are running with chefs Pat Weber and Phil Dvorak. Burger and a beer is the best grab-n-go, but maybe cast an eye in the direction of that chicken sando.

>> Lake & Irving is back to say hello! They are offering takeout Tues-Sat with curbside contactless pickup. A cheeseburger and two tall boys = $20! But you know that luxe burger is worth the extra bling.

Check out our full MSP Takeout, Curbside, and Delivery Guide that we try to update daily.

Gone for Good

>> The Bachelor Farmer and Marvel Bar will not come back to life. Eric Dayton announced the decision yesterday.

>> El Burrito in Minneapolis is also closed for good. The flagship St. Paul location remains open and kicking gracias.

>> 4Bells has taken down their social media, and will not reopen when the restrictions loosen.

>> Izzy's Ice Cream also announced that it would be closing the original St. Paul location after 20 years. The good news is that they start delivery out of their Minneapolis location on Monday.