Decorative Gourd Season

× Expand The Feed

Actual fall. Even though the icky grip of second summer is still wreaking humid havoc, some of us have resolutely rejected our tank tops and are moving into sweater weather (whether that means cranking the AC or not). Put your rosé away and grab that stein of suds, it’s time to roll around in corn bins, hone your parking lot party skills, and brunch hard before the days of digging out.

OPENS

>> Hope Breakfast Bar serves its first official good morning this Saturday, starting at 6am. Brian Ingram believes in the power of starting the day on the right foot, so his restored fire house in St. Paul puts it all in for good vibes. NOLA cheesy grits, smoked bison sausage, blackened cauliflower with fried egg, peanut butter and cocoa cakes, whatever your brunch table orders: 3% of all profits will be donated to community neighbors in need.

>> Maplewood's favorite haunt for sushi, Thai curries, Vietnamese pho, and Asian fusion is about to expand. Bambu 2 is softly open in Oakdale this weekend. Because they are in soft open, enjoy 20% off your bill for Friday and Saturday, just be nice and be patient.

CLOSES

>> Sad to hear it, Mike Sherwood announced he'd be closing his Pizza Nea in Northeast after 17 years of neapolitan pizzas. He was out there making chewy crust pies before anyone ever used the term flatbread, and he operated his joint with inclusivity and caring. He and his place will be missed by the community.

>> Copper Pot Indian Grill in Minneapolis Lumber Exchange building quietly closed this last week.

>> St. Paul's West 7th lost the Chicago Taste Authority last week, as the Chicago dog spot closed their doors (the Mpls. location remains open). Then Seventh Street Social announced that they would close up shop as of the 29th.

COMING SOON

>> Rosedale has revealed their new food hall: POTLUCK will be a collection of locally owned and operated counter-service spots. We're talking waffles from Nordic Waffles, ramen from chef Justin Sutherland, and biscuits from Adrienne Odom and Jason Matheson (yep, tv guy, right?).

>> Japanese crepes are getting a home! Ichigo Tokyo Crepes has been popping up around town, but will relocate to a more permanent gig in the former Fish Bowl Poke spot next to Ramen Kazama in Kingfield. In the Tokyo fashion, light and delicate crepes are rolled into cone shapes and filled with ice cream and sweets. A perfect treat post-ramen, hmmm? You can give them a try this weekend at the Open Streets party.

>> The North Loop is getting its first (female-owned) distillery. Stilheart Distillery & Cocktail Lounge will open next to Fairgrounds Coffee this winter, founded by the team behind Lawless Distilling. Don't look for bottle production, the spirits here will be made in support of the on-site bar program, which will be run by the mad genius crew from Bittercube.

>> After the closing of Red's Savoy Inn in downtown St. Paul, did you ever imagine it would be back? Well, it's kinda back. The current iteration of Red's Savoy is a bit brighter, cheekier, and more well ... multi-unit. One of the new Red Savoys will take over the former Tim Horton's space soon.

>> Reverie is back! The little vegan shop that closed, promised it would be. First came the bright blue plant-based food truck. After tooling around in that for two years, the crew is ready to set roots. They've found a new spot for a resto in South Minny, and started a Kickstarrter to help raise funds. The $25K goal has already been met and surpassed, so it looks like that whole vegan eating thing is more than a passing phase.

>> Out in Wayzata, there's a new market and coffee shop planned for the new construction being built across from McCormicks. The Grocer's Table, a concept from Lindsay Pohlad, will open sometime next year.

AGENDA

>> OKTALERT! This weekend, your German festing should start at Utepils Oktoberfest. Besides live music and beer releases, these guys do vow renewal ceremonies which is how this whole crazy festing started: with a wedding. You'll find 20oz steins at LTD Brewing's Oktoberfest on Saturday. They're shutting down the block for German trivia and food. 612Brew Oktoberfest on Saturday kicks off with hot Bavarian pretzels, live music, and a foundry where you can cast your own bottle opener.

>> If there's one Harvest Hoedown you go to, make it this weekend's at Iron Shoe Farm in Princeton. A bunch of local chefs are heading up to provide tasty bites, beer and wine samplings, live music, yard games, and hay bales and decorative gourds up the wazoo!

>> The best Open Streets of the season is on Sunday, when they close down Nicollet between West Lake St. and 46th St. The parking lot parties are epic, from the Hola Streets festivities to the Ramen Kazama Rama 4 block party featuring Har Mar Superstar.

>> Time for booya, folks. As soon as that humidity seeps away, we will all be huddling around a giant kettle of soup. One of the good ones happens this Sunday, with the Vulcan Booya at Mancini's. The Krewe will be there, along with their family recipe, charging you a mere $5 a cup to raise funds for local organizations. Be there when it starts at 11am to make sure you get your share.

>> No throwdown like a Taco Throwdown, ammirite? This Sunday, please report to East Lake Brewing where the taco mavens of Midtown Global Market (Manny's Tortas, Hot Indian, Taco Cat) will vy for your love. Your $30 ticket includes 3 different tacos, 2 beers, and a take home glass. Plus, 15% of the proceeds go to freedomforimmigrants.org.

>> Sundays at PS Steak are about to get down home. Check in to the 510 Groveland for Sunday Barbeque, with brisket, ribs, potato salad, mac n cheese, coleslaw and the like just ready to be ordered up. No rezzies needed, but like all good 'que, when it's gone, it's gone.

>> One of the metro's favorite pop ups is back! Ono Hawaiian Plates is popping up on Thursday at Wabasha Brewing. Look for lemongrass salmon, panko crusted chicken katsu, fiery mochicko tofu, teriyaki SPAM musubi, and a lot of mahalo.