Decade Challenge

× Expand January 2009 and January 2019 covers

OK, we'll play. In 2009, Esquire's Chef of the Year was Barton Seaver (who?) and the January cover of Gourmet Magazine (who?) sported a plate of spaghetti and meatballs, because: recession. It was the big year for charcuterie platters and any dish would win as long as you "put on egg on it." Sweet potato fries made a bid for our hearts and everyone predicted that the next big cuisine was Peruvian. Huh. FF to 2019 and Esquire is all about MPLS! We still love a good charcuterie platter, but realized burgers topped with eggs are just messy and usually disappointing. Kimchi is making a bid for our hearts and everyone thinks the next big cuisine is plant-based. We traded out Yelp for Instagram, and low-fat for full-fat. Can't wait for 2029.

CLOSES

>> Mucci's weekend donut party is ending. The team at St. Paul's cute little Italian joint has made the decision to cease weekend donut service, mainly as a quality of life choice. I'm cool with that, every weekend morning donuts is hard. Get your donut fix until Jan 27, then not.

NEWS

>> Chef Scott Pampuch posted earlier this week that he was no longer at McKinney Roe.

AGENDA

>> Let's take a moment to thank Minnesota man Andrew Volstead for being such a pratt, that his Prohibition Act just makes us drink whiskey and party in 2019. Get out to the Volstead House this weekend for some Prohibition hijinx. Live music, classic cocktails, and free whiskey for anyone who dresses in 1920's cosplay. 23 skidoo!

>> You might think some raw clams found at a garage sale would be a risky get, unless it's from Coastal Seafoods Winter Garage Sale Seafood Blowout! Saturday and Sunday the fish sellers are selling full cases of their fresh/frozen fish off the back loading dock, and some deeply discounted prices. While you're thinking about what you can do with a case of monkfish, you can warm up with some free arctic char chowder and shrimp 'n' sausage skewers.

>> Beat the cold this Saturday with a Sip, Slurp, Brunch morning at Hodges Bend. For $50 you can start your day with a full cupping from Kickapoo Coffee, tasty brunch from the Hodges Bend gang, and a healthy slog of Angel's Envy nog punch to smooth it all out.

>> Sharpen up your sleuthing skills and get ready to share beers with the best puck hunters in the city. It's Winter Carnival Medallion Hunt time and that golden puck isn't going to dig for itself, so gather a gang and get over to Bad Weather Brewing for the Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt Beer Release and kickoff party. There will an ice bar and ice mugs to fill with frosty Dark Cream Ale, food trucks and Parlour burgers, a showing of the puck hunter documentary, and plenty of Cooler Crews.

>> Don't forget the #frostfree Northeast Winter Market at Chowgirls space on Sunday. They have vinyl, egg-n-bacon sandwiches, and all sorts of vendors with cheese, bread, kimchi, syrup cookies, and other things you can use to stock any space you might then hibernate from.

>> Next Thursday kicks off the Great Northern, which rolls the Loppet, the Winter Carnival, and Pond Hockey all together with some other great events. Check the schedules for FrogFest at the Curling Club, boot soccer at Surly Brewing, outdoor film screening and concerts in both towns. Winter up!

>> If you are looking for a riotus game to play in a taproom, maybe plain old trivia has lost its luster for you, then trust me and get down with Quiplash at Bau Haus Bewlabs next Thursday. It's a crazy fun game you play with your phones, going head to head with witty answers and voting for other smarty smirks. It's wicked good fun, and $1 of every beer you order during game time goes to support a NE arts charity.

>> Are you Sassy as Shuck? You can be. Just pop over to the oyster shucking class at 4Bells on Thursday and learn to handle those bivalves like you mean bidness. Your $45 included two drinks, 1/2 dozen oysters, shucking cool gear you get to keep, and 10% off dinner.