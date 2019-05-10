× Expand Happy Mother's Day!

This year, let's honor all Moms. Anyone, ANYONE who, while listening to your rant of a bad day, tilts their head to the side with a small cluck of the tongue and finds a way to just pat you on the knee. Someone who won't let you start that presentation with a hunk of kale in your teeth, "honey, you got a little something there." Or the humans who always have a mint or gum. We all need more momming. Celebrate them all at a new ice cream shop, down at an orchard with pizza, or by taking them to a local winery. Just don't bring them breakfast in bed (everyone hates that).

OPENS

>> Stillwater gets some new chill tomorrow. MN Nice Cream opens their second location on Saturday in the former Wedge & Wheel shop. Look for those incredible cones, with edible glitter, and oh hai: scratch-n-sniff wallpaper.

>> The Minneapolis Cider Company is now open in Northeast. Just off E. Hennepin, near the Five Watt and Headflyer Brewing complex, the cidery uses local apples to produce a variety of signature flavors: classic Orchard Blend, sweet-tart raspberry, and punchy little Citrus Hop.

>> SEASONAL UPDATES: Bread and Pickle is OPEN. Midtown Farmers Market at Moon Palace Books is OPEN. MN Largest Candy Store is OPEN and mom loves international gummy things.

CLOSES

>> Wander North will close the distillery taproom at the end of the month, and move production to a smaller facility. The brand isn't vanishing, just bobbing and weaving to focus more on the spirits.

>> Uhhhm, I guess Tim Horton's is out? All 10 locations are listed at Temporarily Closed.

COMING SOON

>> Pie and Mighty, that little pie delivery org that CAN, has found a new space. They've launched a FUNraising campaign so that they might score some fresh kitchen space at 35th and Chicago (right next to Jakeeno's). They're skipping the Kickstarter/GoFundMe orgs and running it a little DIY with memberships and donations. There's pie in it for ya.

NEWS

>> Ann Kim walked away with the Best Chef Midwest medal (and MOST kickass speech award) at the James Beard Awards last Monday. Read about all the hoopla in This Kicky James Beard Award Recap.

AGENDA

>> Today, Amy Poehler's girlfriend-getaway Wine Country movie debuts on Netflix, which will of course make you start planning your own. No need for TSA pre-Check when you head down to the Great River Road Wine Trail to hit a dozen local wineries. Or get that party bus out to Waconia for the triple threat of Parley Lake, Sovereign Estates, and Schram Vineyards (where hello they are releasing their sparkling rosé this weekend).

>> QUICK get some basil in the ground! The Eastside Co-Op plant sale is happening all weekend.

>> Find your zen at Sweetland Orchard on Saturday with a deep cleansing breath of apple blossom season. They'll be popping Heggies in the wood-fired oven and whacking croquet balls all about, while guest bartender Tony Zaccardi sets you up. Do I even need to mention piglets and chicks???

>> Don't forget to mail some food. Saturday is the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive by your National Association of Mail Carriers. That means you can leave non-perishable food in your mailbox or near it's base and your mail carriers will get it to a food back for you. Fill a bag, feed a family or make a donation which Land O'Lakes will match up to $25,000!

>> Play shocked when you see a slew of Blanches and Dorothys around town on Saturday, it's the third annual Golden Girls Bar Crawl.

>> South Minny's Tamales y Bicicletas Urban Farm is hosting FARM FEST on Saturday. Get your hands dirty with a little volunteer farm work, then enjoy a makers market, cook out, and plant sale so you can practice your new skills at home.

>> Sure on Sunday you can take your mom to brunch, good bets would be The Lynhall, The Birchwood, It's Greek to Me, Lela, and others. But remember, some moms like to sleep in and then eat steak and whiskey.

>> On Tuesday, Esker Grove will be celebrating the opening of their patio that overlooks the Sculpture Garden. Cool it with $5 drink and food specials, including fresh fruit caipirinhas, and hot vinyl jamz.