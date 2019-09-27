Dancing in September

Guys, there’s almost too much going on this weekend. I don’t know how you’ll fit it all in, because FOMO is bound to drive you to sample a bit of everything. Just throw a chunky sweater over your lederhosen and not only will you be welcome everywhere, but you’ll mask that food baby like a pro. Get ready to smell smoky and eat meaty, oompa-pa and ziggy zaggy with the best of them, then dine en noir for a fall twist on a summer classic.

OPENS

>> You can now shop for a luxury sofa between courses at dinner. Restoration Hardware has opened their new flagship location in Edina, and not only is it stunning, but there's a rooftop resto that could have good guts. Among twinkling lights and soaring trees on a glassed-in rooftop, there's a fountain, and greenery, and lobster rolls. Please, click that link if only to see the employee break room.

>> Foxtrot Burger Spot is now open in the former Delicata Pizza space in the Como neighborhood. Matty O'Reilly and team quietly closed the pizza concept, gave the space a refresh and relaunched the new concept a few weeks ago. This one is full service, and burger centric with some charming sounding bits like Fox tots, loaded thank you, the Como Colossus double-pattied burger with whizbang, and the Albuquerque Turkey on the menu.

CLOSES

>> Sad to report, that one of my favorite clubhouses is closing up shop. Kitchen in the Market will close on December 15, and cease to be a commercial kitchen for rent, a classroom for cooking schools events, a meeting place for charities, and a test-lab for start-ups. *big sigh* It's for sale if you're up for it.

COMING SOON

>> Manila Sizzling Wok & Grill is coming to University Ave., hopefully by next month. Promising Filipino BBQ, lumpia, sisig, and noodles, it should fit right in with neighbors iPho and Ishita Ramen.

AGENDA

>> Have you recovered from the State Fair? If you haven't and don't intend to, take your stubborn mouth to First Draft Taproom, where they have A TON of the official stunt beers from those heady Fair days of 2019. Berry Go Round, Funnel Cake, Shandlot, it's like you can hear the cows mooing in the background...

>> Kick off this glorious weekend by heading down to Dundas for Keepsake Cidery's Harvest Party. Live music, all the local food you can eat, and your first glass of stellar cider for $22 tonight! BTW, their cider is among the best made in state, but don't let that distract you from their toastie grilled cheese situation.

>> Oktoberfesting is in high form this weekend! Waldmann, the cute German brewery in St. Paul is going all weekend long with fresh pretz in the biergarten, Alpine horns, and sausages on the grill. The 6th annual Schwandtoberfest happens at Bau Haus Brewing on Saturday, meaning: beer & steins, The Brass Barn Polka Band, and Gerhard's Brats truck will be parked out front. Black Forest Inn launches their 10 days of festing tonight with toasts, but don't forget to check back in for Wurst Night, Dumpling Night, Sturm und Drang Night (we Germans love our angst), Schnapps Night, and of course, EuroTrash Night. La Doña Cerveceria is getting in on the fun on Saturday with Oktubrefest, a mash-up of German and Latinx culture in honor of head brewer Dicky Lopez's German heritage through his father. Tacoberfest is what Baja Haus is celebrating on Saturday, with parking lot bands, tacos, elote, beer, and sausages grilled by Village Meats butchery next door (so we'll allow it). The entire downtown of Chaska will celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday, with blocks of food & drink, a classic car show, games, and that bottle-it small town feel. And of course, REN FEST is Okt-festing this weekend: Dachsund races, bier pong, a sauerkraut eating contest, and the ever important Wife Carry competition. We're not even close to being done, either.

>> If you like to choose your decor with a little clinking glass of ice in your hand, and really who doesn't, I got you. Report to Royal Foundry Distillery on Saturday for the Posters for Parks sale. Choose from graphic posters inspired by our spectacular outdoors whilst sipping cocktails, and don't hold back: 50% of the proceeds benefits the parks, and 50% benefits the local artist. Win-sip-win.

>> If you are a fan of summer's Diner en Blanc, a flash-mob like gathering of diners who all wear white, allow me to introduce to you a kissing cousin. Diner en Noir is taking that idea and painting it black. Join the group and this Saturday at 5pm, you will be alerted to the location to which you will bring your dinner set up, all in black. I love this idea (and frankly it suits my wardrobe much better) and I'll be sad to miss it this year, but hope you all go and send me pics.

>> Because I'll be at Smoke Out at Keg & Case on Saturday. Here are 7ish reasons why you should be too.

>> At Modist Brewing on Saturday, it's all business in the front and party in the back at their Mullet Party. Hazy Shades IPA will be released, there will be all-you-can-play arcade games, and plenty of flow. Release the cabbage.

>> It's Iron Bartender season again! When the air gets crisp, I know it's time for local mixers to face off, mano e mano, and shake their money-makers (tins, yo) in the name of great fame and only slightly lesser fortune. Three weeks of Sundays, this year the contest is moved back to Minneapolis, so please report to the Pour House this Sunday for round one. NEW this year: bartenders don't have to compete on teams just from their own restaurant, they may form their own independent teams! This will give way to many more hijinx and team names such as the Jesus Lizards.