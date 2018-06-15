× Expand Steak on a plate

Dear Old Dad, it's the Sunday of Fatherhood this weekend. I'm still stymied on why moms have to have pancakes and dads get to have steaks, bygones, but I am proud of all the industry dads who bring their kids into their work world, building that next generation of restaurant folk: Looking at you Thomas Kim, Chris Uhrich, and Craig Kaiser. And here's to all the cool new dads who appreciate a good glass of bubbles, paint it up to watch World Cup, and aren't afraid to mix some cultures now and then.

OPENS

>> Trapeze Bubbles & Toast is now open in Uptown. Kim Bartmann's bubbles bar is really an extension of Barbette, with same chef Jessica Cak making the plates, but it has it's own entrance and vibe. Check out the tiny slip of space, but be aware there are only 22 seats, 5 bar stools, and a standing bar at which to sample some 85+ bottles of the bubbs.

>> It seems that chef Stewart Woodman has a new gig, he's opened Food Trip Foods, a food truck with some partners. Pictured menus show oxtail tacos, egg salad sandwich on fried rye, a grande meatball for a Benjamin, and cauliflower wontons among other things.

COMING SOON

>> Market BBQ has announced their new location. After they close the current Nicollet Avenue location in September, you'll be able to find the trademark neon sign and crusty awesome old wood-fired smoker at 220 Lowry in Northeast (just up the street from Little Jacks).

AGENDA

>> The World Cup has already started! Somehow Russia stole the first match from Saudi Arabia: shocking. If you're looking for a cold pint and a bit of footie watching, you'll find mates at Brit's Pub where games will be broadcast on the roof lawn, Nomad World Pub where you can see every game live (no matter the hour) and get a passport for prizes, The Local which will offer free coffee and pastries for those early games (5am), Tiffany's Sports Lounge which has a few private 6-seater booths with their own 50 inch screens, and a few others around town. Go watch Spain vs. Portugal at 1p today, catch the fever.

>> Fair State Brewing's Mixed Culture sour beers fest is finally happening this Saturday. Dozens of the rarest beers, from the lightly sour to the most profoundly funky, will be poured this weekend.

>> Since Adam Turman is rather the designated local muralist of food and brew spaces, you should know that the Turman + CHUX Garage Art Sale is on for Saturday, at Steel Toe Brewing. There will be t-shirts, there will be art, there will be beer, there will be lemonade and cookies.

>> I really do wish I could get my boots up to Brooten for Redhead Creamery's Curd Fest on Saturday. Because that cheese is delicious. They'll be festing curds all day, fried and unfried, along with live music and sampling of other artisan snacks. Did I mention that someone will be crowned Curd King and Curd Queen?

>> Celebrate by the river on Saturday with Pryes Brewing 1st Anniversary Block Party. No less than 8 bands will be rocking out, there'll also be a craft market, new beer releases, food trucks and good deeds: 100% of the net proceeds from wristband sales will go straight to Habitat for Humanity.

>> If you like good verse as much as you like a strawberry-rhubarb pie, then you are in luck. Sunday at Powderhorn Park, please report to Poetry & Pie in the Park. Bring a blanket, pop a squat, and listen to some local poets while enjoying some free pie and coffee.

>> There are a few tickets left for Monday night's collaboration dinner that puts Soul Bowl at Xavi. Chefs Gerard Klass and Michael Agan are working together on a 5+ course menu that includes plates like jerk chicken taquitos and smoked trout with succotash. Your Monday dinner isn't going to get any more sparkling, admit it.

>> Hey boombalotties, are you coming to our Best of Summer party on Tuesday at the OG of summer, Lord Fletchers? Don't worry, you're tan enough.

>> You can still get tickets to the best snacky food night of the year, Taste of the Nation HOTlist party on Thu Jun. 21. Seriously almost every chef in town will be there on Nicollet Island to ply you with tasty bits and foodist chatter. And you're all helping to feed hungry kids while you're at it.

