In fresher days, we used to celebrate the V Day with a gaggle who fought against C.U.P.I.D, that evil organization of Clueless Useless People In Denial. Oh the sass, which can cut through the drivel and sap with the precision of a Hattori Honzo sword. And yet, we've come to look at the day as one that celebrates all love. Love for your gals, love for your pals, love for your beer, love for a really righteous cheeseburger, it's all game. So choose love, whether that means fancy dinner reservations with a sweetie, big drinks with the bros, or a heart-shaped pizza on your couch with some vino for some self-care Netflixing. Love is love.

OPENS

>> More BBQ for Nordeast (whispers, if you brew it they will come ...) has arrived with the opening of Beast Barbecue. In the former Legend's spot behind Eli's, and what was originally going to be called Lipstick Pig, Beast trades in what it calls swine dining. Smoked meats by the pound or platter, and flourishes such as a pork butt burger, jo jo nachos, and pimiento cheese deviled eggs.

>> What was once Cooper Pub in the West End, is now The Local West End. The space has been given a bit of an upgrade to refer back to the downtown haunt, and the menus adjusted to be similar. Guinness and Jameson made the cut, it's fine.

CLOSES

>> Don't forget that legendary Vietnamese restaurant Quang is closed for the beginning of their construction that will completely change their 30 year old restaurant. Good news, they'll re-open this Sunday and then stay open through the rest of the construction. Give them some love, right?

>> It was a sadly short run for University Ave's Mi Casa Su Casa. The Mexican-Filipino eatery will be open only on Saturday for one more service. Don't count them totally out yet, the owners are pulling back to restructure and dropped hints of possible pop-ups in the future.

COMING SOON

>> Good news for Merriam Park. The St. Paul neighborhood is getting a new tenant in the old Heirloom space. Bark and the Bite is bringing their barbecue to the hood! After a fire killed their food truck and ended their counter service run in Northeast last October, Noah Miller and Toph Heubach have landed with a full restaurant space. Hoping for an April open.

NEWS

>> Sad news for industry insiders this week. Earlier this week, Jon Jacklin, the General Manager for Smack Shack passed away. He was a complete hospitalitarian and had a true comfort with guest service that is harder and harder to find these days. He will be missed by his team and his guests. Then, Forepaugh's lost Executive Chef Kyle Bell. The 32-year old chef died after complications from the flu, leaving a young family and two kids under the age of 4. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family in their time of need.

AGENDA

>> Remember that time I mentioned that there was an Eggroll Queen pop-up and that we should all be grateful for her wicked huge eggrolls? Well guess what, they purchased the Underground Music Cafe and are in the process of giving it an upgrade. The family plans to use the space for community outreach, but they also need to upgrade the kitchen in order to fry up those beauties. Check out one of the dinners they are hosting, starting with tonight's, to help them realize their dream.

>> Saturday is National Pizza Day, and while I get a little sick of National XXX Day hype fests, I really like this collaboration. Pizza Karma, the naan crust pizza place in Eden Prairie has teamed up with Lift Bridge brewing to offer a pizza, glass of beer and souvenir pint glass for just $12.

>> Coastal Seafoods is at it again. This weekend they'll host a Valentine's Seafood Garage Sale at the Mpls location. Out the back door, you'll be able to score deals of shrimp, crab, lobster, salmon, all the things your love loves. Plus: free chowder while you shop!

>> Heat seekers love this event. Heat Up Your Love Life at Bent Brewstillery this Saturday to get the wheels-a-turning for the week ahead. Sample some local hot sauce bombs, like Nuclear Nectar and K-Mama sauce, while sipping fiery beverages, and heat kicked foods from Signature on Wheels food truck

>> Get down to Keepsake Cidery in Dundas this Saturday for Yeti Fest. The craft cidery and toastie farm will be hosting a snowshoeing and sledding party with bonfires and candle lit trails after dusk. They'll also be releasing their first ever ice cider, because Yetis love ice cider.

>> it's actually not a hipster film fest, South x Southeast is tastier than that. Jorge Guzman is coming back to town, with his La Crosse Distilling cred, for one night to cook with Yia Vang at Union Kitchen. Sociable Cider Werks is the site where, on Saturday, the Yucatan meets Southeast Asian Hmong treats. No tickets or rezzies, just check in for some fish sauce caramel pork ribs, banana leaf wrapped Spanish mackerel, rabbit coconut curry khao poon, and smoked brisket tortas among other things.

>> Looking for love in all the wrong places? Let us point you in the right direction with our Valentine's Day round-up. Whether you're smitten and committed, hanging with your crew, seeking The One, or hating the world, we've got some ideas to help this week work.

>> But, if you're looking for a simple heart shaped pizza to have on deck, should things not work as you plan, know that Randy's in Oakdale is the best, but you can also love ones from Giordano's, Davanni's (plus $1 brownies), and Frankie's.