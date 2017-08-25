Cripes and Criminy

× Expand 2017 State Fair Beers

Why yes, it does happen to be the beginning of 12 Days of Fun with about a trillion* of your fellow locals, and Al Roker. And sure, you can read and re-read our Top 5 New Fair Foods and the annual Get It/Skip It/Your Call pocket guide (coming any minute now) before you go, but unless you're a 4H kid, you don't have to sleep at the Fair. You can do other things, like eat a new South Minny crepe in your car, see how Chester's of Rochester manifests in Bloomington, or discover the Thai treat sweeping the Cities, even at the Fair. (*guesstimated)

OPENS

>> Out Bloomington way, across from the MOA, a little place called Hazelwood Food & Drink has opened up. It's part of Scott Foster's Nova group of restaurants that holds sway in Rochester with a number of concepts, and up here runs Tavern 4-5 and Hazellewood Grill. Yes, same name, slightly different spelling, slightly different concept. The new Hazelwood is fashioned more after the group's Chester's concept, with a more upscale feel than the old Tonka Bay Hazellewood, but all have menu items in common: Cowboy burger, "I Just Want A Small Salad" salad, and Minute chicken on angel hair pasta.

>> They've scrubbed and scrubbed and the former Green Mill of Uptown is now a squeaky clean Red Cow of Uptown. Those of us who spent days past with faces pressed to that former floor, can be impressed. The bar is much bigger and holds court in the center of the space, but you still get the feel of the old place. There's a nice patio and a flipping parking lot, if you can believe it. If you feel like counting the airport, this is their fifth burger-centric location.

>> Penny's Coffee opened their second location, this one in Linden Hills. They've poshed up the little auto shop and plan on some lower level ping-pong for charity. Plus, there's a serious crepe game being played and even more sandwiches than their downtown location. That sidewalk open bar seating is going to have to be savesies.

>> Remy Pettus has breathed new life into what will always be the former Bobino (lastly Rachel's NE). His Bardo opens on Sunday and it looks bright, clean, and simply divooon. Pettus was lastly the chef at Eastside; though that was a short stint, it should be noted that in his early days he was mentored by the late great Homaru Cantu. This is truly his first solo kitchen, pay heed.

>> Those New Bohemian guys are taking the cities by storm! And now they've opened a new concept. Seventh Street Truck Park opens today on West 7th in St. Paul. The concept rolls around an indoor food truck park, and into their giant warehouse space they've brought in some vintage vehicles (one looks like the EM-50 Urban Assault Vehicle in Stripes!) out of which to serve food and booze: Apparently Boone's Farm and MadDog are on the list, plus chicken, tacos, pizza and the sorts of things you would eat and drink sitting with pals on a road trip, but you get to go home to your bed after.

>> The Thai rolled ice cream thing is ON FIRE you guys! Last week I mentioned that Wonders Ice Cream Co. opened on University Avenue, and then I remembered that Sota Hot & Cold was opening just down the block. Now, there's a new mobile rolled ice cream cart in Minneapolis, LouLou Sweet & Savory which plans to open a shop sometime soon on Emerson. Also, you can try it at the Fair at Rainbow Ice Cream stand on the ground floor, under the West stairway (you know, by those awesome rope-hammock chairs I never buy).

NEWS

>> News popped last weekend that Chef Paul Berglund is leaving The Bachelor Farmer, at which he earned a James Beard Award. He's mum on any future plans, but says he'll stay local. No word on a replacement at the restaurant.

>> It looks like Shane Oporto has already left The Lynhall, but word on the street has him landing nicely with former boss Tim McKee at the new Market House Collaborative.

AGENDA

>> Easily swap out one beer crowd for another, and head to the Summer Beer Dabbler at CHS field on Saturday. Less strollers at this one.

>> Sunday looks like a perfect day to go get zipped up coffee then peruse the Five Watt Flea Market in the back parking lot. Purchases made with caffeine mean more.

>> Don't forget that Sunday is also Minnesota Cooks Day at the Fair, which means that Carousel Park stage will be sizzling all day long!

>> Bunny's Bar & Grill NE understands that nothing motivates charity like unlimited wings. They are raising funds for My Very Own Bed, which puts kids in beds instead of sleeping on the floor, and are offering unlimited wings for $5 from 7-11pm on Thursday 08/31.

>> Get ready for Day Block Brewing's Porktoberfest on Sunday 09/03. It's the third year this downtown Minny brewery is hosting the all-day event, just chock full of food, pork, not-pork, bacon-infused bloodies, live music and fresh beer. It's a good Sunday chill in the city.

>> And this is a good time to remind you that September is Hunger Action Month, and you can take some VERY REAL STEPS to affect change and promote good things in your own community. Get off of Twitter, and get into the food bank and take a shift.