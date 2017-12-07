× Expand Chefs Dominique Crenn and Gavin Kaysen Chefs Dominique Crenn and Gavin Kaysen

The other night, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine hosted famed San Francisco chef Dominique Crenn, named best female chef in the world, for a little Tastemakers conversation. It was nothing short of inspiring. I asked her what she was most excited about for 2018 and she said, simply: Community. She sees people coming together and supporting each other like never before, and finds it thrilling. You can take those words to heart in your own community and support a new wine bar, take in more markets with local makers, or shake hands with a vaunted cheesemaker who spins milk into gold.

OPENS

>> Haskell's Wine Bar is now officially open in the former Dunn Bros. spot off Nicollet Mall. This slip of space has been buffed and made comfy, an actual bar with wine has been added, and they'll be serving coffee-nosh-bevvies all day. There a nice Mexican Hot Chocolate and quiche for mornings, pressed panini and soup for lunch, and wine with meat and cheese plates for dinner.

>> For GF kiddoes, Christmas has come early! Cute little Sift Gluten Free Bakery quietly opened yesterday in South Minneapolis, at 46th and Bloomington. They've already been providing a lot of tasty GF treats around town, at markets and coffee shops, but now you can pop into the retail bakery and order up your very own seasonal GF treats while sipping on Bootstrap Coffee.

CLOSES

>> The Original of 42nd, the cute sandwich shop I found to be charming, has closed their doors as of this week. No details from Andy Lilja or Stephanie Kochlin are forthcoming.

>> Espresso Royale will close its Dinkytown location, citing slow business and a more competitive market. The coffee shop has been in the college town since the 1980's, way before unicorn frappu-mocho-choco-latte-ccinos were a twinkle in a frazzled coed's eye.

COMING SOON

>> Bent Paddle Brewing up in Duluth is getting ready to shuffle. The popular brewery will move its taproom directly across the street to a larger, revitalized historic space with spiffy new digs. The production brewery will stay in the old spot, but the new space will be roomier and allow for some experimental and small batch brewing. Road trip up in early 2018 for the fun.

>> First Draft is coming to North Loop, and it's a bar with no bartenders. The 54 tap beer bar will use the tap and chip system to let you pour your own beer, much like what's being used at Farm + Vine, where the chip keeps track so you can pay by the ounce (and will cut you off at a certain amount). There's already a brewpub using a similar system in Eagan, called Union 32 Craft House, and a similar concept called the Community Keg House opened and closed in 2016 in Nordeast. Look for this iteration to open in the spring.

NEWS

>> Though the Synergy Series dinner is sold out, don't forget you can still score a seat at the bar at Spoon and Stable tonight to get in on some poetic cooking by Chef Crenn. Doors open at 4p.

>> Just can't figure out what your aquavit should be mixed with before you just dip in the herring? Maybe that bottle of Grapefruit Crema has you excited, yet dumbfounded, as you stare at your home bar. But you're still thirsty! Well, Tattersall has an app for that. The NE distillery and cocktail room launched their app last night, so now you can wend your way through cocktail season with confidence, swagger, and a pocket full of Dan Oskey + Crew wisdom.

>> Pryes Brewing has announced that the Seventh Street Truck Park will be the next resto in residence at the river side brewery. It looks like a grilled cheese sandwich and bread bowl soup story they'll be telling. Go check it all out this weekend, Saturday's the Winter IPA release and Sunday's the Ugly Sweater Contest with Santa.

>> RIP Jose Hernandez, the Brasa employee who was struck by some asshole driver last week while riding his bike home from work. Sadly, he has passed. The restaurant community rallied in support of one of their own, but funds are still being accepted to help ease the loss by his family and to help bring him home to Mexico for burial. Please consider donating.

AGENDA

>> Now that there's a crisp layer of white on the ground, why not trip it out to Waconia's Sovereign Estate Winery for their Spirit of Winter Festival of Lights? It's a walking stroll through 10 acres of illuminated grounds, that should rightly end at the fireplaces and heated patio of the wine bar. Hot cocoa, cider, kettle corn, smores kits, cheese boards and wine are all available for purchase.

>> You guys know I go bananas over Uplands Cheese Rush Creek Reserve, right? All that creamy bark wrapped magical nonsense. Well you can go hang out and press the flesh with Uplands master cheesemaker Andy Hatch at France 44 Cheese shops this Saturday. He'll be in St. Paul at 11am and in Mpls at 2pm.

>> I love this bubbles tasting at Zipps every year! Head over on Saturday from 2-4p for your chance to sip over 50 sparkling wines from all over the world, be they cava, cremant, champange or what have you! Save 10% off every bottle of bubbles, 15% off 6+ bottles, and 20% off 12+ bottles if you're stocking up for the season.

>> Just saying. Martina launches brunch this weekend, and I've spied a sneaky menu item. All covert is this Double Cheeseburger listing, but really we know that Joe Rolle who is cooking with Danny del Prado over there is the Original Poobah of the Parlour Burger and the Emperor of the Il Foro Burger. So DEAR GOD WHAT'S NEXT?

>> Tattersall's Holiday Market on Saturday has cocktails, cocktail accessories, prints, pottery and more cocktails. The Winter Market at Sisyphus Brewing on Sunday has crafts, cookies, and beer!

>> The American Swedish Institute has their annual neighborhood open house on Wed., Dec 13. You get to wander the grounds and the museum for free, gather around the bonfires, make some holiday crafts, and just Swede out. You'll probably be so Svenned up that you'll sign up on the spot for one of the coming Julbord Christmas Feasts. And so you should.

>> When I say dinner should have tasty jams, you know I'm not talking about preserves, yeah? I'm talking about Sounds Delicious Record Bar, a pop-up of sorts from DJ Ben Quam and chef JD Fratzke at Bar Brigade on Sun. Dec. 17. Two seatings of a seven course dinner with wine pairings for $80/person will be served, but there's an extra menu to consider. Once you make your reservation, the duo will send you a menu of some 30 albums they've curated for the meal. Each member of your party will get to choose one song to be played during the dinner service. Remember the group that grooves together, stays groovy together.