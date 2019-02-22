Climb Every Snow Heap

× Expand Snow shoveling

Plenty of weather kids are chanting "We're #1!" as we notch the snowiest February in history on the handles of our worn snow shovels. While most locals will be pondering whether their kids will ever have a full week of school again, others will be mentally paralyzed by the maths of where to actually put the snow they're trying to remove. Ice dams be damned, here's a better thought to hold in your head: think of how green everything will be in a short 9 weeks! Then, use this time to go learn a new butchering skill, sweat your way to a healthy-ish happy hour, or break some plates and get your Greek on.

CLOSES

>> D'Amico & Sons is closing their Grand Avenue location, after more than 20 years on the street. The other metro locations will remain open.

>> Moderna Kouzina, the stylish eatery at 50th & France, is closed indefinitely as chef/owner Ashii Vrohidis deals with some health issues.

COMING SOON

>> Chef Lucas Almendinger has taken over the former Hygga Cafe spot in Lowertown with plans to open Elephant Bar. Look for a globally inspired restaurant, with an Indian flavors spice cabinet, to open sometime in March.

>> Schram Vineyard and Brewery in Waconia is on the cusp of opening a new spot in Chaska. Schram Haus Brewery will open in the historic Carver County Public Works building this spring, just a stones throw from the site of the old Leiverman Brewery of 1875. Situated on the high bluff overlooking town, the new brewery will feature and outdoor patio and a small kitchen for servng beer snacks.

>> Tickets are already on sale for Candytopia which will be opening at the MOA on March 7. It's a three-month long special exhibit, one might call a Wonka-haze. Imagine wandering through more than a dozen rooms with marshmallow tsunamis, candy-coated art installations, and so so so many photo-ops, all while snacking and sampling like Augustus Gloop, but with permission.

NEWS

>> The new house of Minnesota United, the coming Allianz Field, has announced that chef Justin Sutherland will act as culinary consultant, working to bring the right mix of food vendors to the new stadium. As for his run on Top Chef: SPOILER ALERT ... on Thursday he was told to pack his knives and go. BUT, I would say you should keep watching, he might be back! And y'all, the Queens of the South (Kelsey and Sara) are still coming up here next week for a dinner!

AGENDA

>> You know how I've been going on and on about empanadas this year? Well on Saturday you can find the nomadic Quebracho serving up Charcuterie & Pies at Honey & Rye. I'd go early if I were you.

>> Two indoor markets for you on Saturday, Neighborhood Roots is at Bachman's on Lyndale, which is like shopping in a greenhouse. And Mill City in inside at the Museum, which is like shopping in a ... museum.

>> Maybe don't break plates, but do shout a little OPAH for fun at Naughty Greek's Greek Night on Saturday. This night of dancing and festing is in honor of Apokries, the three weeks preceding Lent in Greece. Save the mileage points and hit St. Paul for live Greek band music with food and wine specials.

>> It's going to feel better than you think, all the stretching and sweating at Fit Fest this Saturday. Try out a ton of different classes (maybe you're a Zumba natural, maybe barre is your thang), check out new workout gear, get a little chair massage or some acupuncture, then pop over and hang with me at a Healthy-ish Happy Hour. I'm all about the rewards.

>> And honestly, you could keep on keeping on that feel-good track with a little Indian Sunday Supper at Create Dining Studio. Dig into a spread of heart-healthy Indian dishes, such as curried lamb kebab, chicken tikka masala, palak paneer, even mango lassi pie. The $75 multi-course dinner includes wine and bevvies, and a great kick off to the week.

>> They're baaaaaack! Mucci's Donuts are popping up at Barrel Theory taproom for a quick Sunday gig this week. Only two flavors will appear, but there will be coordinated beer pairings, so that's like four donuts really. First comers get the spoils!

>> The Velveteen Speakeasy in Stillwater is launching a new monthly small-plate + cocktail dinner series. This Tuesday, they light the wick with a collaboration with Dampfwerk Distilling. The $75 ticket gets you five courses of savory, wintery dishes paired with entirely new cocktails that play off the distillery's richly flavored brandies and liqueurs. If you miss this one, they plan to run the series with other collaborators on roughly the last Tuesday of every month.

>> If you're stuck inside, you may as well practice your knife skills. Quick, sign up for the last few seats at France 44's Pig Butchering 101 Class on Thursday. Learn about the greatness of heritage pigs, proper tools for butchering, primal cuts, and expand your knowledge while walking away with over $100 worth of pork and sausages.

>> Don't be tardy to the 80's + 90's party. Thursday launches the Norseman Distillery birthday bash, which runs a full three days in honor of their three full years. Check out the new boomin' mural behind the bar, have fun with cool guest bartenders, dig a bit of Animales BBQ, and try to win a coveted Norseman coin which earns you a free drink every time you visit.