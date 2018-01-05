× Expand Shutterstock image - 2018 plate

Well, 2018 is just freshly out of the oven and cooling on the rack. What's that first bite going to bring? Hopefully it will be a dish both thrilling and nourishing for us all. While you're pulling up to the table, don't forget to stop into a new ramen shop, commit to new beGINnings, and set your year of eating right with a little bit of Soul Bowl. It's a clean plate, let's load it up.

OPENS

>> Over in the Como neighborhood by the U of M, Ramen Kazama Select has opened in the former Obento-ya space. Apparently there are a few new things to try, like brothless ramen and gyu don (beef over rice), which can't be found in the Kingfield location. Also, this spot opens at 11am every day (closed Tues) which means Karamiso MAGMA ramen for the lunch thaw.

>> The Stray Dog, which took over the Bulldog NE, has been open for a bit, true. But they are having their Grand Opening this weekend, and since it's January (and a tough month for new restos), I thought they could use another Hey-Girl-Hey! So go for all-day happy hour, prizes and give-aways while you check them and their burger world out.

>> I think I missed this in the December hullabaloo, but it seems germane to tell you that Agra Culture has opened in Highland Park. In case you're recalibrating.

>> And while the kids on the coast need to name their winter weather #bombcyclone, The Igloo Bar is now open, on Lake of the Woods. That's 1,000 square feet of libational support for ice fishers and snowsledders, a couple miles from shore on Zippel Bay. The hot spot is loaded with big screen tv's, running water, lights, heated portapoties, and yes: iceholes. Feel free to angle from your bar stool.

CLOSES

>> Sad to report that the 510 Lounge is closed. Chef Don Saunders, who also owns and operates The Kenwood, made the difficult decision to close The 510 after just six months in business, "..My staff has been fantastic, but I can no longer make the personal and financial sacrifices that excelling at both restaurants will require.” The Kenwood remains open.

>> Sunday will be the last day for little Southwestern eatery Saguaro in South Minneapolis. The neighborhood spot, owned by the Abdo restaurant family, was open for three years.

>> Tucci Benucch and Magic Pan have announced that they will close their iconic MOA restaurants on February 4, so you'll have one more month to revisit your angel hair pasta and garlic shrimp phase.

NEWS

>> If your resolutions included eating less meat, but you neeeeeeeeeeeeeed a burger, good news. The Impossible Burger, that crazy sciencey nerd-burger from Silicon Valley which wooed chef David Chang, is being served at Hell's Kitchen exclusively in Mpls. The big schtick is that it's supposed to "bleed" like meat. The ones I ate didn't really flow with any pink liquid (PTL), but they were a juicy bite and came with a righteous crisp sear.

>> In other news, food pros want tacos and day off in 2018.

AGENDA

>> There's one sure way to bring a bit of soul into your life, actually eating it. Gerard Klass is throwing another Soul Bowl pop-up this weekend, and it's your chance to dig into his neo-soul food which you can pick and choose and stack in a bowl how you like. Fried chicken on cauliflower mash with black eye peas? Braised beef on cornbread dressing with collared greens? You do you.

>> Hit the slopes, but don't hit them too hard, you might spill your bevvie. This Saturday it's the annual Brewers Battle Race in which the bearded and barley-soaked brewers in town strap skis on and race each other for a year long tap line at Afton. The rest of us will be sipping samples. If cocktails are more your ski jam, telemark over to our Ski Party at Afton Alps on Jan 14. Your $40 lift ticket includes skiing, s'mores, snacks, hot cocoa, samples of Tattersall winter cocktails, plus bloodies and brunch items at a special discount.

>> Tattersall does not want you to forget my mantra for 2018: detox to retox. You've been good all week, so now get back to the cocktail room on Sunday Funday for New BeGINnings, which just means $3 fernet pours, $6 gin martinis, $6 punch, plus board games and crafting supplies. Basically: how we winter. Then, re-up the cycle and go back Wednesday for Yoga and Cocktails.

>> I had no idea I could sharpen my disc golf short game all winter long, indoors, with TC Putts & Pints at Lakes & Legends brewery on Wednesday nights. For $5 entry you can rattle some chains and win gift cards, discs, free beer, and RESPECT come springtime.

>> Dig out your best faux fur for Psycho Suzi's Winter Patio Party on Jan. 11. It's a free outdoor bash with Indeed's Stir Crazy porter featuring ice bucket beer pong, red hot poker beer, s'mores, giveaways, and swag.

>> If you need a little guidance on your journey to better eating, and are just sick of all the #Whole30 pics in your timeline, check out this Paleo Reset cooking class at Kitchen in the Market on Fri., Jan 12. Stephanie Meyer cooks healthy food that is shockingly and amazingly delicious, while being pretty simple to cook. She'll get you rolling on Instant Pot broth production, plantain flatbread skills, and meatballs with chimmichurri for starters.