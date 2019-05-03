Cinco de Derby

What kind of insane weekend puts Cinco de Mayo up for tequila heads, next to the bourbon-fueled Kentucky Derby dappers, alongside all the day-drinking Stormtroopers for May the Fourth? Spring, you are definitely drunk. And also: road construction season has clearly launched, so let's be careful out there. If you're dodging blocked streets and seersucker, you can always go check out a new tiny drinks spot in the North Loop, pop into an old tiny pizza burgers spot in St. Paul, or attend a blessing of beer. These are crazy days.

OPENS

>> Hector Ruiz has a new spot open at 50th and Xerxes (across from Hunt & Gather). Don Raul is named after his larger than life grandfather, and Ruiz is trying to channel that globetrotting exuberance with the menu. From Moroccan spice crusted duck to Oregon lamb with white truffle asparagus, it's all beautifully plated and graced with Ruiz's Mexican cooking skills.

>> Travail's smoke shop is finally open! Minnesota Barbecue Company launches officially today from its new Northeast location, with Kale Thome at the helm. Starting at 5pm today, you'll be able to pop by the black and red building to score some St. Louis ribs, brisket, chicken, dirty rice, beans, smoked duck, and more. They'll be open W-Su and sell until the 'cue runs out.

>> Want to be on the very cutting edge of beverage development? Or do you just want a tapper of a grapefruit IPA? You can do both at the now open beverage incubator called The Lab. In a big and modern taproom, drinkers can sample unnamed and experimental beverages (mostly beer, but some kombucha and seltzers too) being tested by BevSource. Give your feedback, change a brewer's trajectory, drink better in the long run.

>> Sneaking up on North Loop, Cobble Social House opens today in a small space sandwiched between D.NOLO and Monte Carlo. The 39 seat spot is both a bar and a gallery of sorts: all the art pieces and decor can be purchased. Light snacks, cocktails, and wines in a v. cool space, 4-10pm every day.

>> Quebracho has landed a home! Now cooking from the St. Genevieve kitchen, the charcuterie and savory pie queen Belen Rodriguez has expanded her offerings and can now cater.

>> Maybe you didn't know that Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery was also a distillery, but it is. And this weekend marks the official launch of their cocktail tasting room on the property. It's not that far, and such a lovely drive down to Kasota, so why wouldn't you make a day of it. There's a double distilled 30 month aged rye calling you (or calling me), and apple brandy, and something called Hard Hops Nut Brown made in collaboration with Mankato Brewery.

>> Schram Haus Brewery will open today at noon in Chaska, on the bluffs overlooking the river. From the owners of Waconia's Schram Vineyards, this new brewery hopes to celebrate the proud, German brewing traditions that have been lost to Chaska. But first, tacos.

>> SEASONALS UPDATES: Dari-ette Drive-in in St. Paul is OPEN. Lola on the Lake off Calhoun Parkway on Bde Maka Ska is OPEN. Peppermint Twist in Delano is OPEN. As of Saturday, the Mill City Farmers Market is OPEN.

CLOSES

>> Sad to hear that after 40 years in St. Paul, The Russian Tea House will be closing up shop. You have until the end of Sunday to pop in, say goodbye and score Russian tea cakes, chocolate poppy rolls, frozen bags of piroshki, quarts of borscht and more.

>> The Catherdral Hill pub known as Fitzgerald's will be closing this weekend. But fear not, it's only to get a revamp from new owner Justin Sutherland. He'll be reworking the concept and relaunching the space as The Fitz. It will be more of a deep dish pizza situation with current chef Graham Messenger still holding court. Look for a new patio to be carved out of the back lot, and an opening this summer. Meanwhile, party on tonight's farewell jam.

COMING SOON

>> LynLake Brewery is adding some permanent kitchen space. Look for them to set up a chef residency program (residencies are so hot right now) which allows food truck operators an inside spot in the brewery. Sasquatch Sandiwches and Gastrotruck are on the calendar for months long hangs. It won't launch until later this year, but you can still pop by right now for some Smurf Juice.

AGENDA

>> Happy 5th Birthday Copper Hen Kitchen! Go clink with them over $1 glasses of bubbles through Sunday! And cake!

>> Don't forget the the Festival of Nations is happening this weekend in St. Paul. For 86 years this group has been bringing the cultures of the world together to learn from each other and celebrate each others' heritage. Yeah there's dancing and an awesome bazaar, but let's be honest that you're going for the World Cafe and the more than 30 cuisines offering snacks, from lefse to Thai noodles.

>> Dapper Derby Bourbon Babies will be everywhere on Saturday. Except for two minutes where they'll all be staring at a horse race. Get swanky at the University Club, get ironic and artsy at Betty Dangers, or get fed and mint juleped lakeside at Birch's. It's all in our Derby Guide. Plus: tips for a winning chapeau.

>> We all know that Cinco de Mayo is NOT Mexican independence day right? Just start with getting that right. Then, hold a taco to the sky with gratitude and party on. Get right into the cultural center at the party in West Side St. Paul, or up the road at Pajarito for a family friendly good time. El Burrito Mpls will be jamming all weekend, so is Maya Cuisine (with $2 Coronas and $3 margs). Infierno de Mayo will go down all weekend at La Doña, while Norseman Distillery has a I Heart Tacos truck and Baja Haus sports Tacos & Tunes (that might include a burrito eating contest).

>> May the Fourth be with you. And it will if you make it to Bent Brewstillery in 12 parsecs for their release of Dark Fatha beer. Star Wars trivia will be flowing along with a Wookie call contest. Pour one out for Peter Mayhew, RIP Chewbacca, rest well on Kashyyyk.

>> Drink pink! At all Haskell's this Saturday, rosé is the name of the game. Pop into any location and sample incredibly marked down rosé to cap off the Spring wine sale.

>> It's the 21st Blessing of the Maibock at Town Hall Brewery on Saturday. This is a holy rite we can all get behind, yeah? The brewing of the Maibock beer heralds the coming of Spring, so reverend Aaron Kramer will do a little blessing, while the bagpipes squeeze a little song, and free beer flows from 5-6pm.

>> There's still time to get a ticket to this weekend's Cochon 555, the porktacular fest happening on Sunday. See what chef Yia Vang is doing to get ready for the competition.

>> You, who cry and bemoan the losing of your dive bars like Kelly's Depot and Lee's Liquor lounge. You know what you should do on Tuesday? Go raise a glass with Tony Zaccardi who's celebrating one year of ownership (and saving of) Palmer's Bar. Put up or shut up.

>> After this weekend you might not want to embark on Taco Tuesday, so why not head over to Lawless Distilling for Pizza Tuesday. Each Tuesday, the distillery cocktail room will play host to a guest bartender who will collaborate on three new cocktails (all drinks will be garnished with a slice of Mucci's pizza).You already missed Andy Sturdevant, but on the 7th you can hang with Dave Friedman, who invented Chef Camp. Then Marcus Parkansk of Misfit Coffee will be behind the bar, followed by local liquorati Gigs, and then ... ME. Still working on the drink I'll be slinging, but come on May 28th, you know I like a heavy pour.