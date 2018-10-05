× Expand Open sign on a restaurant door

The food scene is bubbling right now! Fall is usually an active time for resto openings, as projects started in the beginning of the year finally get cooking. We have not only new places making their debut, but a few old spaces that are getting a shiny makeover and a second chance. As your list gets longer, don't forget to add a dinner with the wines of Mexico (there are some), a battle royale amongst your favorite bartenders, and a day of slurping bivalves with your friends.

OPENS

>> Red Rabbit is now open in the old Wild Onion spot on Grand Ave., and man does it smell 1000% better. They gutted the old space, rebuilt the bar and gave it a zshoosh that makes it feel both lively and airy. The menu is largely the same as the North Loop spot, so you know you're getting some pretty great meatballs, pizzas, and drinks.

>> Bonchon is now open in Uptown, occupying the old Davanni's spot. Long awaited, this Korean fried chicken shop has a huge cult following. How can you deny the power of twice fried nugs? You can't. There's also bibimbap, japchae, takoyaki balls, and Korean tacos among other snacks. Look for a second shop in Dinkytown in the near future.

>> Nighthawks has been reborn under the tutelage of Max Thompson, who owns Stewart's in St. Paul. The Kingfield diner and bar is finally fully a bar, with Five Watt cocktails on tap. The rest of the joint has been given a little facelift, partly to better separate the dining room and bar area. Try the new spicy fried chicken sandwich, peeps. As for the vacant Birdie space next door, soon it will become a Boludo Empanadas shop.

>> Lovely news for the downtown Mpls. crowd, Eastside has been taken over by Grand Cafe's chef Jamie Malone. She's got her team of pros in there right now, slowly changing and evolving things as they get rolling. Eventually, they'll change up the decor and give it a new name: it's a sassy one.

>> Now open in the former Ecopolitan space, is Vegan East Bakery. Makes sense. The plant-based bakery has done so well in White Bear Lake that they've opened this second location in under a year. Look for vegan cheesecakes, cookies, cupcakes, and more.

>> Down in Bloomington, Parma 8200 has become Poseidon Asian Fusion & Lounge. They are doing hibachi, plus sushi and sashimi. There's a great after work deal for sushi and beer, plus box lunches of General Tso chicken for the office tower set.

CLOSES

>> The Lotus has closed in Uptown, though the downtown location remains open.

COMING SOON

>> Stem Wine Bar closed (I didn't know), but it's about to become the Dirty Martini Speakeasy. So there's that. Opening to the public next Friday, Oct. 12.

>> Oh yeah, 801 Chophouse is coming to Nicollet Mall. The old Barnes & Noble space will be turned into this massive ol' steakhouse from Iowa sometime next year. IMHO, it kinda seems like they took the old Manny's and the old Oceanaire, and mashed them together. I'm just not 1000% sure we need another old guy steak house from the 90's. From Iowa. #bygones

AGENDA

>> Yes, it's October. So there has to be a Hocus Pocus Bar Crawl on Saturday. A muck, a muck, a muck.

>> Time to warm up the insides with a few bites this weekend at the Little Mekong Night Market. This smaller autumn version can still pack the heat if you know how to eat, I'm looking at you Tiger Bite Jerky and Miss Papaya.

>> It's a Hullabaloo kind of weekend at Indeed Brewing! The annual fall party is a two-day local live music bash that includes special beers, that new Flavorwave IPA is dope, and old faves (crossing fingers for a spare can of Yamma Jamma), plus totchos and burgers from Blue Door and pretz from Aki's Breadhaus. This rain or shine party and cash only.

>> Admit it, you're intimidated by sommeliers. They know so much about wine, can properly swirl and spit, and say things like "that has a hint of barnyard" while not getting fired or laughed at. Really tho, they are nice people and maybe what you need is to see them as everyday humans, furiously stomping barefoot in tubs full of squishy grapes. Vendemmia this Sunday at Broders is the ticket. Somms stomp, we all laugh, no one gets fired and there's such good food and drink that spitting never happens.

>> Sunday marks the first installment of Iron Bartender 2018. The annual drink slinger's battle royale is running a bit differently this year. Instead of having a month of Sunday night battles, the 12 teams will compete every other week at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul in World Cup round robin style. By the Nov. 4th finale, there will have been many secret ingredients, a stray wacky costume or two, bottle pulls, and some very serious drinks. It's only $20 at the door, which benefits #NoKidHungry, so go!

>> Have you ever wondered what it takes to be one of the BEST food photographers around? Have you wanted to take your insty game to bigger things, like Food & Wine or the James Beard Awards? Get your $25 and trigger fingers to the Artist Talk with Eliesa Johnson on Tu., Oct. 9 at Open Book. Besides winning all kinds of awards for her work in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine et. al., she's a wicked cool babe who stands on chairs and has lots to say.

>> Last call for the Esker Grove patio! Next Th., Oct 11 they'll bash in farewell with a Chili Night on the Patio with Vikre Distillery. Bowl of chili? Little cornbread? Access to the Vikre tasting bar? And then when you're all toasty, roam the art filled halls because it's free Thursday night at the Walker!

>> Do not tell me you forgot about Oysterfest next Sunday the 14th? You have to come along and suck some shells! There will be some bad mothershuckers with knives competing for top honors in the Chef Shuck Off! There will be Summit's Oyster Stout! Plus a whole roasted pig and live music and it's the last best fest of the year before it snows. Sorry I said the s-word. VIP is already sold out, so get your GA tix and come have a Sunday.

>> Leslee Miller of Amuseé is geeking OUT about this wine dinner, for good reason. On Oct. 22, she is hosting a legendary winery that has been making wines in the Lebanon area since 1930. At the Chateau Musar Dinner, Miller will host vintner Marc Hochar as he talks about 85 years of winemaking while pouring some rare wines and never before seen vintages to go with Create Catering's five courses. The $150 ticket seems right when you consider the wine specially flown in from Lebanon for the dessert.

>> There are two events with Popol Vuh for which you shouldn't wait on tickets. First, on Thu., Oct. 25 you should grab tickets for a special screening of the film Agave: Spirit of a Nation. Along with this very cool film about the spirits production in Mexico, you'll get a mezcal tasting at the reception with the filmmakers to follow. Then, on Nov. 12, they're holding their first Wines of Mexico dinner. Wines from Baja will be poured alongside a six course tasting menu from chef Jose Alarcon, which promises to be eye-opening.