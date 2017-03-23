Bracket Madness

× Expand Oysters - shutterstock

We've got nothing against a good chart, but at this point you can bracket your breakfast, local TV personalities, and even Lifetime Christmas movies. Uncle. Catch us not sweating the vs. while we pop in to a new Eastside pub, sidle up to some giant ferns and Nutella crepes, or slog back some spring oysters while we slurp the liquor of life. We call that landing in the winner's circle, no matter the math.

OPENS

>> Payne Avenue gets another! Brunson's Pub is now open on that old time street. The pub is both homage to the past and a nod to the growing neighborhood, with burgers, sandwiches, pub prtezles, but also field pea hummus, a banh mi, and Moscow Mules on tap.

>> What? Sea Salt Eatery says they'll be open for the season on Fri. 3/31!

>> So yes, Bar Brigade is a place you can now go in St. Paul. JD Fratzke and Matty O'Reilly have brought a serious fern game to the former Ristorante Luci spot, along with rosé on tap, Nutella crepes, and some wild boar bourguignon.

COMING SOON

>> Mike Rakun, who is busy getting Marin turned into Mercy in the Le Meridien, is also working on a second project. He's planning on opening a breakfast and lunch spot in the new Promenade building in Wayzata, opening sometime this summer. There's talk of a preppy diner vibe with a big counter and the tongues wagging in Wayzata are all calling it Benedicts.

>> Donny Dirks Zombie Den is no more. Instead, the infamous bar in NE (once Stand Up Frank's) will become Mr. Steven's Snuggery, which "will be an adult drinkertainery ... will be a cross between low tech Godzilla and high brow hookers (without the hookers) who are in love with outer space! If this doesn’t make sense or sound good, well...that’s okay. It will be open soon enough for your drinking pleasure and conversational pain. Mr. Steven’s is R-rated (language, themes, and art)." Everything Leslie Bock does is art, so kinda can't wait to see how this turns out.

>> It seems that wiley old John Rimarcik has actually sold a building! He's parted with the former Rachel's (nee Bobino) spot on East Hennepin in order that Remy Pettus, who was the opening chef at Eastside, can open his first solo joint later this summer.

AGENDA

>> You are smack dab in the middle of Corndog Appreciation Week (tho, it's a three day week). Ten different spots around town are sporting Red Table Meat Co.'s Red Dogs in a special jackets of their own design. Check out the corndogs at Lowry Hill Meats for simple elegance of a masa and PBR batter, or pop into Red Wagon Pizza where things are getting funky with a Miraculum beer battered dog topped with a cornichon and a deep fried cherry tomato marinated in house hot sauce, served with a PBR for $10.

>> Waffle? Did you say waffle? I thought I heard you say waffle. Only because, this Saturday is International Waffle Day and the local author of We Love Waffles will be at Noway House cooking up waffles. And if you scurry past before 9:30am, you can DRIVE-THRU and get waffles on a stick!

>> GYST is back at it with their Cheese & Pickle Market this Saturday, featuring Serious Jam and Keepsake Cidery to boot! Sip, snack, pick up couch provisions and hunker down.

>> Also on Saturday, Hops for Hunger is happening in the Chowgirls space. Some 20 craft breweries will be on hand sampling their suds in an effort to raise funds for the SACA Food Shelf. Your tiny $40 ticket buys 340 lbs. of food for shelf! This is something you can actively do to combat the inhumanity of tiny hands. ANOTHER EASY WAY? Sign up for a 2 hour food packing shift this or next week with Feed My Starving Children. #amplifythelight

>> Though Grand Cafe is closing, or becoming, they're rather transitioning nicely with some fun events. Take this Sunday's Spring Oyster Pop Up with The Fish Guys. There will be plenty of bivalves on hand, plus a bunch of other meat and cheese type snacks, beer and champagne, and live music. Maybe the new owners will be lurking about....

>> Happy Birthday Hi-Lo Diner! The one year old will be throwing it's own bash on Tu. 4/28 with an all-day breakfast sandwich special, cake and donuts, and different distilleries mixing birthday drinks all night.

>> Borough officially starts brunch service on Sun. 4/09. A little tease of the Mike DeCamp created menu includes lobster scrambled eggs with Camembert and arugula, shaved shell pea salad with pecorino and pancetta, chilaquiles, and the Parlour burger with smoked pork belly and fried egg. Jesse Held is stepping up with a brunch Old Fashioned made from bacon infused bourbon, Earl Giles maple/brown syrup, and angostura bitters, a Red Eye that adds gin to bloody mix and IPA with a whole egg, and a Coffee Cocktail with dark & aged rum, averna amaro, St. George NOLA, black tea and caramel foam.