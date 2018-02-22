× Expand Beer in bucket of ice with American flags

There's a hot border battle happening in Korea, and it's shockingly not fueled by nuclear tension. It's the Canada/USA battle that we seem to be bringing to the Winter Olympics: Curling and hockey, both sports with a strong local foothold and a proud tradition that supports the post-game beer, have been riveting contests. I suggest an alliance with Winnipeg to continue these games every year, or at least to collaborate on brewing a truly international beer that we can hoist in the name of border brotherhood. While we're waiting on that, we can get psyched for a new sticky rice takeaway option, a locally focused liquor store, and the knowledge that pizza farm nights are within our grasp.

OPENS

>> North Loop has new takeaway options. Sweet Chow opened in the former Tangiers/Hennepin Steam Room space this week as a counter-service restaurant with a focus on SE Asian dishes like beef larb salad, Korean sticky wings, double fried chicken with house kimchi on a baguette, yellow curry, fried cod (hey Friday!), and more. Dine in or go home, soon they'll even deliver by bike!

>> La Mesa is now officially open in the former Sparks spot in Bryn Mawr. The quick turn-around has brought a couple of tacos, some pizzas, slow roasted pork, wood-fired chicken, and wait a minute, some llapingachos! Love those little arepa-like corn cakes, let's go get some. Lunch and dinner, y'all.

>> Ombibulous. Say it a couple of times, let it roll around your mouth. Now do the hokey pokey, and turn your self toward E. Hennepin to this new beer, wine, and spirits shop that ONLY sells hooch from town. All local, all the time. Tons of beers, more spirits than you knew we had, and a staggering amount of Minnesota wine. Some real finds here.

CLOSES

>> Brine's in Stillwater has called it quits. The historic building has been sold. The family will continue to run Brine's Market, but no one wanted to continue in the bar/restaurant business.

COMING SOON

>> Hot Indian will be opening a new outpost at the Mall of America this summer! Look for them to open their under-construction Mpls. skyway spot first, with Hugedale to follow.

>> The restaurant that will land in the spiffy new Trailhead complex in Wirth Park this summer is called Cajun Twist. They gave a sneak peek performance during the Loppet, and promise to fill our summer park time with smothered chicken, Muffulettas, jambalaya, crawfish étouffée, and seafood boil.

>> Madden's on Gull Lake is refreshing their historic summer resort wth two new eateries this year. Opening April 20 along with the resort will be Mission Point, led by South African chef Zane Scheffer. In the Madden lodge, this upscale restaurant will focus on steak and seafood. Fairways will open at the Inn & Golf Club, offering seasonal family fare that includes a Friday night walleye special and a Saturday night Prime Rib dinner.

NEWS

>> Gavin Kaysen's Synergy Series, in which he brings notable out-of-town chefs to cook you dinner, is offering something new this year—a season pass. Starting at 10 a.m. TODAY you can purchase a pass that will guarantee you a seat at each of the four dinners of 2018. Sure it's a pretty penny at $1,750, but it's all-inclusive and supports local charities like the Children's Theater, Appetite for Change, and the Children's Cancer Research Fund.

>> Two Pony Farms, the cutest dahlia/tomato/pizza farm just a hop-skip from the city, has opened ticketing for their summer pizza farm events. It's a magical little place, and I love that they've started doing pizza brunch. Remember to pack it in and pack it out, take a shire ride, look for bats, and do a warbler walk before eating all the pizza you can.

AGENDA

>> Tonight's Friday Fish Fry pick: Let's go churchy. We all know that St. Albert the Great is the Las Vegas of church basements, what with all the bingo, the costumes, the good pure clean fun! Get over there and sit elbow-to-elbow with your fellow fish eaters, and be blessed. One way or another.

>> Celebrate what two best friends and a donut dream can do for a city, with Part 1 of Glam Doll Donuts Fifth Anniversary party. Tonight, it's an Eat Street shindig at the original shop, with cocktails, free hot donuts, and slick live music. Drink proceeds go to support Youthlink. Stay tuned for details on Part 2 on March 2.

>> Happy Birthday Boozies! Twin Spirits Distillery turns 1 year old on Saturday with a bash of new menu items, vinyl spins, and a taco food truck for the noshing. Norseman Distillery's cocktail room turns 2 years old the same night! They'll all be sporting some chic Hawaiian-wear circa 1970 along with mondo-tiki drinks from guest bartenders, a daiquiri bar, bonfire, live music, tacos, and prizes for the best dressed.

>> On Sunday, gather your crew for Farmer, Miller, Baker, Maker: Why Modern Grain Matters. This very cool sounding panel at the Food Building will be moderated by Amy Halloran, author of The New Bread Basket. A range of topics on local grain systems will be discussed, your grains universe will be expanded, and then there will be light snacks and drinks.

>> You have two Mondays left for the $13 Burger and Bourbon Night! special at Eat Street Social. You've been warned.

>> Or your Monday could be a Beer Hall Cellar Raid at Surly. On the last Monday of every month, Surly gives access to some coveted vintage beers from 5–9 p.m. The list changes every month, and there are some special treats (like that Nitro Horchata which is delish), but February is doling out a lot of Darkness, some Smoke, a 2014 Pentagram, and more Surly Nation gems.

>> Well if Monday is burger, bourbon, or beer day, then you need this on Tuesday. GYST's Fermentation Workshop: All About Health will help put you back on track, in the best and funkiest way. Learn about the magic that happens in your gut when you eat fermented things, and learn how to make kimchi and preserved lemons!