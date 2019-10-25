× Expand The Feed

Bring out your dead. This is the weekend we all get to don masks and sexy vegan costumes whilst eating fistfuls of candy corn and shooting witch's brew. Kinda can't believe we still need to remind white people that blackface is a really really bad idea, but there you go, a Halloween PSA. For the rest of you spoopy humans, here's hoping you channel your inner 9-yo and wear your costume all week, even to check out a new skyway deli, perhaps to cider up, or get some fresh Filipino meats.

OPENS

>> The former Bottle Rocket space in Mac-Groveland is humming once again as a new restaurant called Estelle. Focusing on Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese flavors, the menu sports dishes like rigatoni with Calabrian chilies, patatas bravas, chorizo bocadillo, and piri piri chicken. The duo behind the spot are first-time owners, but industry vets.

>> Though they'll technically open next week sometime, let's just call it, we've waited long enough for Black Walnut Bakery. Sarah Botcher's new airy and bright bakery cafe will be brimming with all her spectacular pastries and cakes, but also some pressed sandwiches made with croissant bread. Stop it.

>> Afro Deli is now open in the Mpls skyway system. The Baker Building is the lucky spot that gets a counter full of chicken curry, falafel sandwiches, sambusa, and Somali steak sandwiches!

>> Manila Sizzling Wok & Grill is now open on University in St. Paul. Give them a little time to get the kinks out, they're a "work in progress", but then get ready for more Filipino eats such as sisig, lechon kawali, pork adobo and more.

>> Monkey Temple Tandoori Grill and Alehouse is now open off of Snelling just down from Macalester. It looks like a crazy fun menu: sweet potato poutine with black lentil daal gravy, tandoori chicken naan pizza, curried beef sliders with chaat masala fried onion, among other more traditional plates like tandoori platters and choyola dinners. Also: Guinness lamb stew with Yorkshire pudding.

AGENDA

>> This isn't the scary kind of Knife Fest that you've been eye-popping on slasher flicks, this is the good kind. Kitchen Window in Uptown hosts a weekend of free knife sharpening, free knife skills classes, and 20-70% off all cutlery and accessories. Get your kitchen set before Feast Season, you turkeys.

>> You have like ONE more weekend, realistically to get your leaf peepin' autumn antics on. Those whippy winds will continue and there are only so many apples left on the the trees. Get to Minnesota Harvest this Saturday for the Bushel to Bottle Fall Festival where you can enjoy the apple orchard with more than 15 cider makers, brewers and distillers who will be sampling harvest-themed bottles.

>> It's the lucky 13th Annual Global Chili Cook Off on Saturday at the Midtown Global Market. Just tuck a suggested donation of $5 in the bucket, then wander the market and snack on internationally-themed chili samples from the chefs in the market. It all goes to support Doing Good Together and warming your gut.

>> Yelloween at first sounds a bit, I dunno, jaundiced? Until you realize that yellow is the hallmark of Veuve Clicquot and Yelloween is a stylish party at the Living Room on Saturday night. Party with all your costumed besties, yes you have to dress up, win prizes, drink lots of bubbles, and just be someone else for a night.

>> 612 Brew is channeling Jack Skellington for their party on Saturday, with a Nightmare Before Christmas theme. Bring the kiddos during the day for trick-or-treating, eat some El Burrito tacos or burritos, or show up later in your best Sally dress to see if you can win FREE beer for a year! Stakes are high.

>> Sunday Sunday Sunday! Come to the PourHouse in downtown Mpls for the Iron Bartender finals! Four teams of your favorite bartenders will compete for top honors and a crusty old iron. Come watch them make drinks on the fly with weird ingredients (not flies) and sample some of each team's signature punch. Your entrance fee goes to help feed hungry kids with Share Our Strength, so this isn't a hard choice.

>> Brooms up! The first Triwizard Tournament starts on Tuesday at Royal Foundry Distillery. Compete in games (skittles bowling, scavenger hunts, cycle speedway, etc.) to bring honor to your Hogwarts House, if you're unsure of your house (you're probably a Hufflepuff) there will be a sorting. Register your team, and you could take home the cup at the Yule Ball on Nov. 2. Start looking for your gillyweed!

>> What are you dressing up as for Halloween? Deviled Eggs? Cereal Killer? Well, we know that Marvel Bar is turning into Marv's on Halloween, dressing as a Wisconsin dive bar complete with Big Buck Hunter and wet wipes. But this year, Animales BBQ will morph into McJonald's, complete with a roster of Peterson beef burgers, an eggy breakfast muffin sandwich all day, and other things I don't really want to name in case some random corporation gets all shitty and writes a letter. What I AM saying, is that you will want to watch their Instagram this weekend to see some menu development on a scratch made two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a some kind of bun, if ya know what I mean.

>> Town Hall Lanes is welcoming all The Dudes, Donnies, and Walters on Halloween for their Big Lebowski Costume Party. White Russian specials all day long, candy handouts, and a costume contest, and you don't even have to roll on Shabbos.

>> Instead of hiding in the basement and avoiding the trick-or-treaters, why not doll it up and go to Union Rooftop's Clue: Murder Mystery Drag Dinner, because drag isn't just for brunch. I kinda can't wait to see what Miss Scarlett and Mrs. Peacock do with the candlestick.

>> The Queens Cocktail Club is running a wicked game at 4 Bells on Halloween. Check out their Voodoo on the Bayou Soiree on the rooftop. Come in costume and you'll get a free punch drink, dip into a tarot reading if you dare, and sip New Orleans style drinks that benefit the Suicide Awareness Foundation.

>> Hawkins, IN comes to Surly Pizza Upstairs on Halloween as Stranger Things Trivia takes hold of the brewery. Get your bike gang and your Eggos together, best team costumes and team names are all up for prizes, so take it beyond the Bronto sweatshirt. Demagorgons need not apply.

>> Meritage encourages you to leave all the kiddy crap behind you and attend their Harvest Feast & Beast on Halloween. Spit roasted wild venison is the beast in question for the multi-course meal served family style. Carve up a pumpkin if you're feeling it, or sip wine and watch others if you're not. How civilized.