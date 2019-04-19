Big Spring

× Expand Spring is here!

This weekend is loaded for bunnies. We have Earth Day, Passover, Easter, 420 Day, and the anniversary of the Prince's ascension. Which means you can commune with your Mother while eating a significant family meal of munchies to the strains of When Doves Cry, and cover it all. Just don't forget the big whiskey show, and to run out and cuddle some farm babies, before you peruse the pop-up fish market.

OPENS

>> You may have heard that chef Darin Koch, of the cult-favorite :D-Spot Wings shop which blows your face off in a good way, is doing something newish. D-Constructed Eatery will open as a fuller, more creative restaurant in Maplewood this weekend. There was a planned soft opening for Saturday, but the event has been changed a bit. Koch and his team will be offering dry aged ribeye sandwiches only, for donation, until they run out. So metal.

>> Tare Market officially opens today. When the owners realized that about 80% of waste was from leftover grocery food packaging, they decided to open a zero-waste market that is package free. Honor Earth Day by riding your bike over and bulking up with bulk spices and teas during the festivities from 4-8pm tonight. BYOC (bring your own container).

>> Seasonals Opening UPDATE: Licks Unlimited ice cream shop in Excelsior is OPEN! Sandcastle will open next Wednesday, the 24th!

CLOSES

>> Sad reminder that Meyvn will close after service this weekend. But, you can still find their bagels at Kowalski's.

COMING SOON

>> "Ohheyy grilled cheese truck, why don't you just park it over here", said Linden Hills. So Cheese Louise said, OK. The new melty cheese sandwich shop will soon occupy the former Kata Organic space on 43rd and Sheridan. Soon, very soon.

NEWS

>> Jesse Held, the innovative and talented bartender who helped launch our cocktail scene by opening Parlour, has stepped down from his role as Bar Director at Jester Concepts. He'll be focusing more on his other business, Earl Giles, with partner Jeff Erkkila. Pour one out for the end of an era.

AGENDA

>> The Final Friday Fish Fry! Home stretch, homies. Sashay over to The Women's Club of Minneapolis for some tasty Alaskan cod, house cut fries, salads, ice cream and cake! For $33 and no more church basements. For a bit.

>> Get a sitter, it's time to cuddle some piggies and lambs. Head over to Gale Woods Farm for Farm Babies and Local Libations tonight, because this 21+ event also has sips. Learn about local hops and grape production, make your own felted beer koozie, and sample locally made beer, cider, and wine. You've had a hard week, you deserve this.

>> You know what the Easter Bunny always says: Go Big or Go Home! She does, she says that. That's why you need to leave all those sissified city egg hunts and get down to Rosemount on Saturday for Minnesota's Largest Egg Hunt. That's right chickies, over 100,000 eggs will be strewn about for the picking, all redeemable for prizes. How will you know when to start? When the Easter Bunny skydives in at 11am to kick it off. Of course.

>> Coastal Seafoods is hosting their First Ever Fisherman's Market on Saturday. I feel like this will be even better than those cool garage sales they've been having. This one will feature real Alaskan fisherman chatting up and selling their salmon, while also jamming as the band! St. Paul’s Urban Organics will have Arctic char and rainbow trout, too. Not sure if they'll sing.

>> For all the herbalists out there, you can keep busy on Saturday, if you can. The first 420 people to order a Conifer Crush at Inbound Brewing's Third Birthday party get $1 cans. At Insight Brewing's Dankest Day of the Year, they'll be tapping special casks (Girl Scout Cookie Stout) while spinning tunes and offering free munchies. If you're not at Pimento Jamaican Kitchen's Rum Bar, are you even taking this seriously? The Joint Effort at 612Brew includes live bands, hemp seed beer, and food trucks. House of Gristle will be popping up at Cook St. Paul with mind-blowing treats like crab caramel pork belly. And Able Brewing is the site of a whole State of Cannabis Panel & Pop Up by Canna.Mn with smart people giving smart opinions about legalization, CBD, social justice, and more. I'm sure it will be ... dope.

>> But, if you're like me and like to have your agriculture smoked by someone else, before distilling and aging it, maybe Whiskey on Ice is more your speed. This whiskey extravaganza is back downtown at the Depot on Saturday, there are still GA tickets available and hundreds of bottles to be sipped.

>> Don't forget that on Thursday, all you have to do is eat a meal to make an impact. Dine Out For Life doesn't require tickets, or sign up, or standing in line. It just require that you eat a meal at one of the participating restaurants, who will turn around and donate a part of the money you give to the Aliveness Project which supports individuals living with HIV. Al Vento is giving 50% of dinner, Smack Shack is giving 50% of lunch and dinner, Lush is giving 100% of dinner! There are a ton of great places on the list, just go eat.

>> The national Women Chefs & Restaurateurs conference is back in Mpls for a second time! Next weekend, our towns will be flooded with culinary talent and know-how from all over the country. If you are a woman somehow connected to the food industry, this is a great event to check out, network, and dig into issues that challenge us all. Even if you can't attend everything, it's worth checking out.

>> Looking ahead, because we don't want you to miss tix on this: Get on board the boat sailing From Sea to Sustainable Sea. On May 13th, join a panel of fisherman to learn about sustainable practices after watching the New England fishing documentary Dead in the Water. Then put it all to the test with a New England seafood feast prepared by local chefs. Practice saying Gloucester.