Be Soup-er

× Expand The Feed

If you could place an order for a perfect weekend to eat soup, this would be it. The word soup actually comes from the latin: cozius gut warmus. While all the bright dead leaves fall from the sky with that wind whipping outside, you’re tucked into the corner of your favorite neighborhood eatery slurping goodness, and watching people try to avoid puddles in the folly that are suede boots. Think of it as insulation for your further fall wanderings, because we need to cap off Oktoberfest, pop into a party so that everyone eats, and then slog some oysters because they’re there.

OPENS

>> The Cook & The Ox, a steakhouse from chef Jack Riebel, is now open at the MSP Airport. Check your bags and cop a squat for steaks topped in local bacon butter, lobster poutine, shore lunch with local walleye, even a bison burger.

>> Team Becker-St. Pierre just opened Snack Bar in the North Loop, right across the hall from their Bar La Grassa. The former Be'Witched space is totally changed and darkly lit with big red booths and a cozy wrap around bar that takes up most of the space. Pizza, small plates, I peeped some eggplant.

>> More of this would be great: Provision Community Restaurant opened this week in Uptown. It's a pay-if-you-can eatery serving dinner and Saturday breakfast to anyone who might need it. Sometimes you need a break, sometimes you need a free meal, sometimes you just need to be around people, this place is here for all of us. If you feel like it's a lovely thing that they exist, consider dropping by on Saturday to learn more and give a little cash to pay it forward.

>> SLP has a new shiny shop, right in the developing little downtown area. The Block is the latest eatery in the Craft & Crew collection (Stanley's, Pub 819, The Howe) which means: pup-friendly patio! I mean, also burgers and tots, tacos, and whole broasted chicken.

>> Robbinsdale has a new BBQ joint. Smokin' Flame Saloon is opening this weekend in the former Lodge Restaurant, with a big party that includes lots of bands, local beer merch, Vikings appearances, meat raffle, and hopefully some food in there too.

CLOSES

>> SEASONALS UPDATE: Sea Salt will close on Sun, same with Dari-ette Drive In. Peppermint Twist Drive-In , Minnetonka Drive In, Bread & Pickle, Milkjam Hot Dogs, and pretty much everyone else is closed for the season.

>> Ziadi's, the family-owned Moroccan spot that took over Rabbit Hole in the Midtown Global Market, has closed.

>> The Dough Room in Wayzata has closed their doors as of last weekend.

>> Tavern 333, which took over Mona Restaurant, has also closed.

>> As we reported last Friday, Funky Grits is closed in their current location. But ....

AGENDA

>> Stock up for the feast season upon us! The Kitchen Window Garage Sale starts today and runs all weekend with up to 75% off some items and thousands of gadgets and cookware pieces on sale. Yes, you need new knives and a fresh dutch oven for the holidays is an INVESTMENT in your future happy self.

>> And that's an OKTOwrap as we save the best for the sloppy and wet last. Schell's Oktoberfest is on Saturday (tho it might feel more like Bockfest) in New Ulm. Don't fret, there are tents and warm pretzels to stick in your lederhosen. Surly's Oktoberfest party also happens on Saturday. The entire brewery and grounds will be one big München, with curry wurst, hot schntizel and doner kebab. Insight Brewing is Oktoberfesting on Saturday with all-German malt and the Black Forest Inn on-site serving food. Sovereign Estate Winery's Oktoberfest on Sunday will include polka, pumpkins, and a hog roast.

>> If you've been sprucing up the place, getting it ready for the 6-month hunkering, you might have noticed you have too many cookbooks, or maybe just the wrong ones for the way you eat now. Come to the Cookbook Swap on Saturday at Kitchen in the Market, where you can bring your old Dump Cake tomes and swap them for someone else's vintage Martha Stewart classics. The ultimate goal: transfer of ownership, which means everything gets donated to Arc's Value Village in the end.

>> Minneapolis Cider Co is hosting an Orchard Fest at the taproom on Saturday, indoors. There will be hot mulled cider to heal your soul, and apple pie contest to compete in (or judge), cider donuts, and an apple throwing contest with is just safer than axe throwing. Pizza and live music too!

>> I'm sure that Saturday's Zombie Pub Crawl won't be a total shit show, at all! Zombies don't care about weather, in fact if you see one in a coat or galoshes, it just proves they're NOT undead and fully responsible for their actions.

>> Don't forget Oysterfest this Sunday, we can build a snow fort with all the shells!

>> Iron Bartender round two starts at 6:30 at the Pourhouse on Sunday night. Go watch your favorite barhumans mix bright and spectacular drinks on the spot, under the gun, and with crazy ingredients like a Glade scented candle, Cool Ranch Doritos, or soup.

>> Sunday also kicks off a week of deals, squash risotto, and tons of tasty soups! Fall Restaurant Week my friends, runs from Sunday to Friday!

>> Monday brings a taste of the land with an Indigenous Food Tasting at the Minneapolis American Indian Center. The Sioux Chef, Wild Bearies Catering, and many others will be sampling indigenous foods, while you can check out the Seed Saving table, peruse local art, and hear from Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan.

>> If you miss the dulcet tones of Brian Oake, you're in luck. He'll be spinning vinyl gems every second Monday at Dusty's for Whiskey River! night. Jamesons for $5, beer and bump for $8. The show starts at 9:30 and kitchen's open 'til midnight, so dagos all around.

>> Take it to the source. Head over to Town Hall Brewery on Wednesday to sample Milk & Honey ciders alongside the apples they used to make them. Cider guy Adam Theis will be on hand to discuss the growing and making of their elegant ciders.

>> Don't forget to keep the seeds if you go to Lift Bridge's Big Carve event at the brewery on Wednesday. For $8-10 you get a basketball sized pumpkin with a carving kit, and while you slice and dice creatively and masterly, there will be beer, food truck nosh and the Roe Family Singers as your muse.

>> Solo Vino decided not to open on Sundays like other liquor stores, when the laws changed. Quality of life and all that good planning. Well, that doesn't mean they can't throw a little event now and again. On Oct. 20, they'll be hosting a Sunday Series: Cocktail Codex class. Erik Eastman and Nick Fauchald will be diving deep into Japanese whisky makers, and the art of the highball, before handing you a copy of the Cocktail Codex book for your own further schooling.

>> This one will sell out in a spoopy second if you don't grab it. The Paranormal Cocktail Party at The Lexington is happening on Nov. 1st and 2nd and the ghosties are REAL! Investigators from the Twin Cities Paranormal Society will share their findings from their overnight investigation.