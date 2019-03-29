Ballers Ballers Everywhere

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Not only is it the opening weekend for another season of MN Twins baseball, but we're getting closer to the launch of the new MN United soccer stadium, all while waiting on the arrival of those Final Four basketball teams. But even if you're not a sportsball athlete, you can be an athletic supporter. Don the gear, wave the flag, cheer for as long as the beer and dogs hold out, then go catch a movie. Practice your strategery by sipping some #SaltySixteen margaritas, tapping your best maple tree, or taking your pooch to a boozy market. It's all the stuff of winners.

OPENS

>> Harbor View Cafe in Lake Pepin, WI is open for a historic 40th season. Feels like a good day for a drive, yes?

>> Rojo Mexican Grill is open in downtown Mpls. in the Nicollet Mall spot that once held Randle's. Maybe get a early Friday grilled pineapple margarita?

>> Stillwater's newest taco shop, Lolito, will launch a new music bar space upstairs. Called Carlito, it's got a darker, cooler vibe with a stage and it's own bar with original cocktails. D'Wight Chocolate will be playing a funk gig on Saturday, and I'm not saying that owner Joe Ehlenz is in the band, but I'm not NOT saying it either.

CLOSES

>> The Salty Tart's Michelle Gayer has closed her Mpls. bakery. After 11 years in the city, Gayer needs to streamline to make her life work. She'll move all operations to the Lowertown cafe that operates for breakfast and lunch in the Market House.

NEWS

>> Oh heeeeyyy ladies! It's an all female crew headed to the James Beard Awards on May 6th. Jamie Malone, Christina Nguyen, and Ann Kim are all nominated for the Best Chef Midwest category. I'll also note that our own Eliesa Johnson will once again be photographing the whole event for the JBF.

>> Great news for the Food Building in NE, and even better news for those who partake in a daily cheese happy hour (ahem). Alemar Cheese will be moving their operations from Mankato to the Food Building. You love Bent River, you love Blue Earth, and maybe you're just getting to understand Good Thunder. They're all great cheeses that are now being made in you backyard.

AGENDA

>> Pucker up buttercups, because it's time for March's Margarita Madness!! We've squared up the #SaltySixteen most drinkable margaritas in town, and you get to vote your picks into the winners circle. The more rounds you vote in, the more chances you have of winning gift cards from some of the #SaltySixteen, which just means more margaritas for you! This is the bracket your Spring Break deserves.

>> But also, Friday Fish Fry! Because of all the ballers, why not head to Tiffany's Sport Lounge in Highland. Warning, it's a KU bar (rock chalk) but there are plenty of screens to gape at while enjoying hand-dipped Summit battered fish with fries and slaw. Just $13.95 for all you can eat from 6p-11p.

>> Hot sunny days and cold frosty nights means one thing to a true local: the sap will run. Maple trees all around the metro have buckets hanging from them, because it's maple syrup season. If you need to brush up on your sugar shack intel, get to Maplefest at the Arboretum this Saturday. Free gate admission for non-members means you can scoot in, eat all the pancakes you can for $15, then learn about syrup from tree tap to tasting. Grab a ticketed rezzie for the food, space is limited.

>> Dogs are party animals, too. They want to hang out, go to markets, have special treats, and Tito's Vodka is here for that. The Hewing is hosting a Dog-Friendly Market with Tito's on Sunday at which you and your pup will find local pet boutiques with toys, accessories, and treats all designed for your pet. Specialty cocktails available for purchase by humans only, and complimentary handmade dog treats for all who attend. Don't eat the dog treats, k?

>> Or you could just go to the Vintage Market at Tattersall and drink things while leaving your dog at home.

>> The Lynhall is hosting an interesting panel about Who Owns Asian Food on April 8th. Local chefs such as Ann Ahmed of Lat14, Yia Vang of Union Kitchen, and Raghavan Iyer of Pizza Karma will discuss with James Beard Award-winning journalist Andrea Nguyen, followed by small bites and a signing of her new book, Vietnamese Every Day.

