Bakeries, Breweries, and Bread

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bread slice

It just so happens that this week is blooming with the staff of life, which seems appropriate for a couple of towns built on water and wheat. Bakeries keep popping, breweries can't be stopped, and whether you're gluten-free or gluten-full you can find a way to celebrate a crusty warm loaf at the Bread Festival this weekend. While you're buttering up a slice, get excited for Uptown totchos, dance the Finnish tango, and dwell on the fact that there would be no avocado toast without toast.

OPENS

>> Breathing life into the oldest commercial building in the Twin Cities, Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery is opening this Sunday, just off of West Seventh in St. Paul. In an old limestone saloon built in 1857, how do you NOT respect tradition and brew some fine old style German lagers? Make no mistake, though history drips from the rafters, it's a modern production brewery with a taproom and restaurant. To go with your pilsner, dunkel, or kölsch you'll be able to bite some fresh-made sausages, heritage wheat pretzels, even potatoes roasted under a slab of limestone bedrock.

>> Back Channel Brewery is open on the edge of Spring Park and Mound, with the waters of Lake Minnetonka lapping near the back door. Fashioned from a former Country Kitchen/Dentist office, the new brewery is finally cranking out some beers, including the signature Click Thrice cream ale, The Rail King pale ale, and Lake Maker lager. Don't forget Minnetonka Drive-In is across the street and they have crispy little chicken drummies, for what it's worth.

>> Shakopee BrewHall is cranking beer out in that historic little downtown south of the river. The taproom has a nice mix of old and new, with limestone and bricks from the original town brewery in the 1800's, to bright orange stools and small seats for the kiddoes. The Grand Opening happens next weekend with lots of fun and Taco Loco food!

>> Out at MOA, the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro, will be cutting the ribbon on his latest location of Carlo's Bakery which opens Saturday.

>> Kuzina Bakery is the new kid in Merriam Park. Taking over the former Taste of Love bakery on Marshall, Kuzina offers up donuts, bars, and American tea cakes which are something like a soft bun/croissant hybrid that's glazed with sugar and caramelized. This is the same family that bought Minneapolis bakery A Baker's Wife, which is where Kuzina's bits are baked.

CLOSES

>> The Bulldog NE will close next week, Oct. 5. Owner Amy Rowland has sold the business to her longtime chef Kevin Kraus, who will close the bar and re-open it as Stray Dog with more specials, less televisions and a new outlook for the neighborhood.

>> It looks like The Country Bar renovation didn't quite stick. The LynLake bar will close and be replaced by another location of The Blue Door Pub. Totchos and blucys for all! Loved that neon cowboy, tho.

>> Saturday is the Last Dance for Coup d'Etat, but there will still be brunch in the morning.

COMING SOON

>> Did you hear all the details about the coming new Salty Tart in St. Paul? Teaser: 60 seat restaurant, crepes, soft scrambled eggs on milk buns, potato leek soup, chicken pot pies, polenta bowls and PIE. To get a sneak peek of some possible Pauli pies, go to the Pie Pop Up today at the new Salty Tart Global HQ!

>> MSP International Airport just finished another round of bids from local hospitality vendors, and it looks like there will be a fresh batch of eateries out there soon after the Super Bowl. Tattersall has been given space to pour cocktails, both Blue Door Pub and Hi-Lo Diner will be heading out there, Bottle Rocket from the Blue Plate Group, PInKU Japanese Street Food, and a new concept from Jack Riebel, to be called The Cook and the Ox (which kinda sounds a little ... a little like ... nevermind).

NEWS

>> Sunday nights at Monello will now be known as Mama DeCampo's night. The upscale Italian restaurant in the Hotel Ivy will be transformed with red and white checkered tablecloths, red votive candles, and plenty of red sauce as chef Mike DeCamp cooks like your Nonna would have, if you had one. Spaghetti, chicken parm, baked ziti and the like will run with Jesse Held's classic cocktails (read: Negroni), from 5-10pm starting 10/8.

>> James Beard Award winning chef Paul Berglund left The Bachelor Farmer just last month, but he's already landed a new gig. Berglund will be joining Ann Kim and her team in their Vestalia Hospitality company which operates Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, and Young Joni. He'll be the Culinary Director for all properties.

AGENDA

>> Let's get to oktoFesting! This is the last weekend of Ren Fest, which means it has an Oktoberfest theme with dachshund races, polka lessons, and sauerkraut eating contests. The crazy kids at Bauhaus Brew Labs will be celebrating Schwandtoberfest on Saturday: trot out the hosen for their Festbier, Gerhard's brats, Aki's pretzels, and the Brass Barn Polka Band. Also on Saturday, Oktoberfiesta at Pajarito! Bands, Summit Beers, brats games and more!

>> The best kind of crumby event, Saturday is Bread Fest at Mill City Farmers Market. Head down to the sheds for lots of grain talk, a Beth Dooley book signing, demystifying sourdough with the Sunrise Flour Mill, getting the chef's perspective from Heritage Breads, and celebrate Mill City! Enter your own loaf to be judged, and win mimosas, market totes, and free heritage flour.

>> You didn't know, did you ... that there would be a Finnish Tango. And yet, there is! This Saturday, Ingebretsen's is hosting a Finnish tango dance party on the sidewalk with pumpkin aebelskiver and spiced tea. This is in celebration of Finland's 100th anniversary of independence from Russia, which is something to tango for.

>> There are still some tickets left for the Whole Hog Breakdown class at Lowry Hill Meats, on Saturday. No better way to kick off your eating season, than hands-on learning about primal and sub-primal cuts, how to make sausage, and learning about the processes of smoking and dry-curing.

>> Scream Happy Birthday Birchwood! On Sunday, the mighty Minnesota cafe will be bashing by handing out free roasted corn and cupcakes all afternoon, plus you can score two burgers and two beers for just $22! Plus lots of local beers, ciders, and good feels.

>> If you want to see the last Splendid Table show with Lynne Rosetto Kaspar on Th 10/12, before she fully signs off to Francis Lam, you still can. There are limited tickets available for the live show at The Fitzgerald.