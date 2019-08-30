At the Close

× Expand State Fair 2019

Our best season winds down this weekend. Some kids are already back in school, some people have already locked up the cabins, and the Fair serves its final corndog on Monday, before vanishing in the mist like Brigadoon. Don’t mourn the passing of summer, celebrate the coming of fall with low humidity, big blue skies, smoky outdoor festivals, a last blaze of glory for an old restaurant, spooky drinks, and new tacos (because tacos don’t have a season, they are eternal).

OPENS

>> Uptown has a new taco shop. Taberna Tacos is now open in the new building next to Burger Jones, just off of Bde Maka Ska. On locally made corn tortillas, they are serving traditional carnitas, al pastor, and the like. But they're also bending forward with Korean BBQ, Thai curry, and banh mi tacos on the roster. The bar is packed, the tv's are on bright, the booze flows from the game tables onto the patio. Summer all the time, here.

>> Bonchon is now open at the MOA. This is the global Korean Fried Chicken chain's second location locally.

>> Lucky Cricket is indeed open again. TCB Mag's Adam Platt has a great piece on the kerfuffle and ballyhoo of the closing and reopening.

>> Boom Island Brewing is now open in their new location in Minnetonka, off of Baker Road.

CLOSES

>> New Bohemia has closed its original Nordeast location. The wurst und bierhaus opened in 2012 and expanded throughout the metro. There are still four locations open.

COMING SOON

>> Tori Ramen is NOT leaving St. Paul! The ramen shop which announced it was closing its original St. Paul location has tipped to a new beginning. On FB, owner Jason Dorweiler said they had secured a spot on West 7th for a new home and an evolved concept. Check out the Indiegogo page for ways to contribute, which is basically future ordering your ramen.

>> Yumi Sushi is hella expanding. I remember Yumi when it was a tiny little 30 seat shop next to the Excelsior Dock theater, and Yumi would yell you to your table, because we were all drinking sake in line out the door. But she expanded and eventually sold, to the Agra Culture/Yogurt Lab Switz family. They've expanded the menu to include noodle bowls and other Japanese dishes, and they'll open a new location in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill first, in the formerly Fabulous Fern's spot around November. Then, a third location is destined for Southdale in the new Northeast End, sometime in early 2020.

>> Solera is BACK?! The Travailians have decided to expand their Mpls. residency for a few more months, and the next themed installment will be a collaboration with Tim McKee to honor Solera. The Spanish tapas restaurant cut quite a swath in town until it closed in 2014, and many, many of today's hot chefs were part of that kitchen at some point or another. Tickets are on sale now, and dinners start September 20.

AGENDA

>> You still coming out to the Fair? Saturday looks record breaking and you'll need a beer. Dara's narrowed those 53 down into her Top Five New Beers, and you'll probs want the GET IT/SKIP IT guide to new foods to go along with that. Check out our Daily Picks and see you there!

>> Cocktail legends, Death & Co are chilling at Constantine this weekend and you should get there and sip some innovation. No rezzies, no cover, special menu, and plenty of drinking buddies.

>> If you're coming out the Fair, don't forget that the Indigenous Food Lab with the Sioux Chef happens on Sunday.

>> Hello, I am very excited for Lawless Distilling's Dark Arts: Gallery of the Macabre. Starting next Wednesday, the distillery cocktail room will be partnering with local artists while creating a haunted pop-up. Each Wednesday, different artists will display work and collaborate on a special $5 cocktail which comes with an informational book on the art and artist. This week's dark art will come from Stef LM and Caitlin Karolczak, and some of the dark arts drinks will be "I heard they suffered from an enlarged heart" with beets, Future Wounds, and Violent Delights made with ... Redrum.

>> Thursday, you can send off chef Scott Pampuch with a rousing Good Luck as he heads to Chicago to compete in the national Cochon 555 competition to become the next King of Porc. But before he goes, he's throwing a Grand Cochon Pop-up Dinner at 4Bells. Spring Wolf Farms will partner on the dinner, which will run $55 and kicks off with cocktail hour.

>> An Apple Harvest Dinner at Gibbs Farm is clearly something to look forward to! Join the Good Acres kids on Sept.12 as David and Joan Donatelle cook from Joan's book Astonishing Apples, while the Minnesota Cider Co. pairs local hard ciders to the dishes.

>> Have you heard that we are joining forces with chef Justin Sutherland and friends for a very smoky afternoon? Come to the second annual Smoke Out party, this year at Keg & Case, on Sept. 28. There will be plenty of BBQ, smoked meats, beer, whiskey, and other treats that will require that you wear your best chunky knit sweater and take the smoke smell home with you.