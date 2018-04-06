× Expand Holding up a drink at Bat & Barrel in Target Field.

Take me out to the ballgame, take me out with the crowd, buy me some poké and vindaloo...is a song I bet you never sang before, yet now you can. The boys of summer are back in town! Time to cheer on our Twinks, no matter the temperature of the precipitation. You can warm up later with new sushi, renewed roast beef, or a semi-terrifying new show in which "chefs" really sizzle.

OPENS

>> Aloha Poké Co. has opened their first location in MN. The Chicago based eatery is expanding like crazy, and their first local shop is in the LaSalle Plaza skyway. It a pretty easy lunch sitch: pick you base of rice or greens, pick your preferred sashimi grade tuna or salmon (there's also tofu), then throw a bunch of toppings and sauces on top, such as jalapenos, avocado, edamame, yuzu ranch etc. Pretty fresh and exciting, and top price is $14.50 for 24 oz. Look for them to hit Woodbury next.

>> The newest food counter at Midtown Global Market is InTown Sushi. Taking over the former Salty Tart space and bumping it out, the cute, poppy counter offers fresh sushi, noodles, steam buns, and dumplings.

>> Foodlettes in St. Louis Park keep sending me notes saying they are psyched that Vibe Juice Bar is open in their 'hood. In the Excelsior & Grand complex, find fresh pressed organic juices, smoothies, vegan sandwiches and salads, plus those health nut trends du jour: mushroom coffee and charcoal lemonade.There's also massaged kale, but I'm somewhat uncomfortable talking about that.

>> Also, if you didn't know it, Be'Witched Deli has opened a location in Plymouth! Go get a sandwich.

>> Heyo, don't forget. Maverick's Roast Beef re-opens on Monday. Here's hoping new owner Tim Hughes gets hugs and a little patience.

CLOSES

>> Red Rabbit in North Loop is closed for the time being. They had a little fire yesterday and are busy cleaning up. No one was hurt, all is well, they'll be back open soon. Watch their FB for word.

>> Sometimes you scoff at winter, and sometimes it scoffs back. Sea Salt Eatery, which was officially open last Friday, is now officially closed until April 12th. Nice effort.

>> Cap's Grille, the Hiawatha area BBQ joint, has been closed since the Super Bowl. But neighbors were hopeful that it was just to get ready for the coming renovation into a brewpub, which the owners had talked about. It seems those dreams are dashed, and the business is permanently closed, and for sale if you're looking.

>> Oddly, StormKing Barbecue is closing for most of the hours. Jordan Smith's newish BBQ spot next to his Black Sheep Pizza on Eat Street has reduced its hours to just five of them. Saturdays from noon to 5pm will be your BBQ time.

COMING SOON

>> Remember being teased last year that Donnie Dirk's was going to become something called Mr. Steven's Snuggery? Well, it's happening. The wickedly creative Leslie Bock has announced the opening of her latest venue on April 20th. The Snuggery will only be open for two-hour cocktail parties, of which there will be two per night (though it's only going to be open on Fri-Sat). These small, intimate parties will take place at 6pm or 8:30pm, and will include drinks and snacks. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or at the door.

NEWS

>> Chef Donald Gonzales has been brought in by Tim McKee to take over the kitchen at Sea Change, the seafood-centric restaurant at the Guthrie. Gonzales was lastly at Grey Duck in St. Paul, but is best remembered for his time at Forepaugh's. This is exciting, that place could use a refresh.

>> From a $60 steak to grab-n-go ceviche: What are all the new foods at Target Field about? You might be surprised.

AGENDA

>> I'm not 100% sure where these "chefs" have "cooked" before, but apparently they know how to "sizzle". If you're brave enough to be blindfolded and poked with a baguette, check out CHEFS: A Sizzling Kitchen Showdown tonight at the Pantages Theater.

>> Potential bee-keepers! TODAY is the last day to sign up for Camp Beez Kneez, which is basically bee school. You get 14 weeks of hands-on, guided beekeeping lessons from the pros: Kristy Lynn Allen of Beez Kneez and Yuuki Metreaud of Boreal Apiaries. It's all done at nature centers around town and there are three sessions to choose from, each class is two hours long on weekends. Your secret life awaits!

>> If you are up in Duluth this weekend, you have a great chance to say goodbye to Bent Paddle Brewing. They will be partying hard in the old taproom and brewery, with beer releases and reggae dance parties fueled by Caribbean barbecue, before it officially shuts down on Sunday night. Then the party moves to their NEW location which will open officially on Apr. 12, with even more beer and food and fancy-pantsing. Take a sneak peek inside that beauty.

>> Seward Co-op Creamery Cafe is hosting a Farm Table Dinner to celebrate spring. On April 19, the cafe will host Dream of Wild Health, a Native American-led, nonprofit farm and youth-leadership program. For just $40 you'll dig into a three-course meal featuring indigenous ingredients and hear stories about Dream of Wild Health’s work recovering knowledge of and access to healthy indigenous foods, medicines and lifeways. There are only a few seats left, so hurry!

>> Not your ordinary bourbon sipping night, Ace Spirits in Hopkins is throwing a little Maker's Mark bash at the shop. They're celebrating their own Private Select barrel arrival, and Maker's own Vitoria MacRae-Samuels will be on hand to talk about her family's business and what bourbon means to her. Your ticket will run you $30, but you get $5 off in-store purchases, a free glass, lots of sips of major Maker's brands, and a chance to win a trip to the distillery in Kentucky where you'll take part in the formulation of the next Private Select barrel for Ace! I've done it, it's one of the coolest things ever.

>> You should know that tickets to the Twin Cites Burger Battle are on sale! The biggest burger competition in town is set for May 19 at Harriet Island again. Last year's battle was a wee bit soggy, but that didn't deter hungry burger mavens from coming out to eat some 20 burgers and vote for the best. McKinney Roe won top nod from the judges, and the Nook was crowned by people's choice. Man, it's fun.