3.14159265359IS4U2EATPIE. Listen, math nerds don't really get a lot of holidays, and the ones they do (like May the Fourth) don't normally have a delicious side benefit for the rest of us. So let's let the smarties get us some slice specials on Saturday's unofficial Pi Day, and maybe honor them with some recreational long division while you're eating. Not mandatory. Plus, there's plenty of green fun to be had that should spill from the weekend into the week, and there are stills to be blessed, gastropubs to explore, and hands to wash while you're doing it.

OPENS

>> Foodsmith gastropub (are we still calling things this?) is now open in West St. Paul. Robert & Ann Ulrich are the food smithies who have put together a fetching all-day menu. Check out the saison fish fry sandwich today, whether you're Catholic or just hungry, and then scope out a rotisserie chicken club, a bistro burger or a mole pork tostada.

>> Yowza, CUTE ALERT. Heather's is now open in the former Mario's spot on E 52nd & Chicago. Heather Asbury, she of Lucia's fame, knows a thing or two about honing the life of a neighborhood spot. They're in soft roll now, and hope to open more hours as the weeks move onward.

>> A new spice store opens this weekend. Spice Your Life will throw open on Saturday at 54th & Lyndale in SoMinny. Look for fresh cooking spices, salts, olive oils, and vinegars from all over the globe, including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

CLOSES

>> Sad to hear the we've lost Mission American Kitchen in the IDS court. It closed this week with a note explaining it couldn't reach good terms with the landlord, and was unable to renew the lease. So many power omelet lunches in the dust.

COMING SOON

>> Bright spot!! We broke the news yesterday that the former Happy Gnome will rise again. This summer, The Gnome will shine forth thanks to Brian Ingram and Justin Sutherland. You're welcome.

>> If you didn't know, Lunds & Byerly's is coming to the Nokomis area. The local grocer will be the ground floor tenant on a mixed use building going up at 4720 Longfellow Avenue S., which is basically across the street from i.e. Italian Eatery (since we all orient our mapping by restos, right?) Look for it in the spring of 2021.

NEWS

>> The James Beard Awards, among all the other stuff, have been postponed until a later date. The announcement of nomination finalists will continue as planned on March 25th, but the actual awards will take place later this summer.

AGENDA

+ But first, a little note from me. I know there are some who are very worried about our restaurant community and workers, and their ability to weather this storm as small business people. They might continue to dine out carefully and thoughtfully. There are others who are committed wholly to the public health and worry about leaving home to dine out in public. They might plan for takeout or buy gift cards now to be redeemed at a later point in the year. I feel you both.

>> FRIDAY FISH FRY: let's get some brewery Lao love on the sched. Black Stack Brewing in St. Paul hosts the Soul Lao truck on Fridays and they have a killer breaded and seasoned catfish and fries with a side of curry sauce for you non-meaters who are looking for something with a bit of zang. There's also steamed catfish in banana leaves, and crispy coconut rice which is better than so many co-slaws.

>> Slicefest: Pie on Pi is the genius work of the almost fully launched Pie & Mighty crew, along with their new neighbors Jakeeno's Pizza. That's right, pop it down to 36th and Chicago for the sweet and the savory. Bring your CASH please for slices of cherry crumble, key lime, maple pecan and/or pepperoni, cheese. Word is, there's some Hoosier Mama Sweet Cream Pie for the having if you've washed your hands. The fun starts at 10am.

>> Pi Day at Broken Clock Brewing means pie from Sarah Jane's Bakery, and both pi and pie related games. Three new beers: Pecan Pie Brown Ale, German Chocolate Cake Sweet Stout, and Peach & Blackberry Pie Tart Ale for your dessert in a glass. And Bill Green's BBQ will be out in force to cut through the sugar with smoky meats.

>> Real number nerds should report to Pi(e) at Fair State Brewing. Pints of their 100 Pies beer will cost $3.14. Slug one of those back before you throw in for the Reciting of Pi contest at 3:14pm. Sharp. And of course there's a pie walk with Clara the Mad Batter.

>> Two pie queens, no waiting. For Pi Day at Able Brewing, they are perfectly balanced with earthy, gorgeous, meaty, savory pies from Quebracho (including that killer camembert pie in the pic above I DIE) and the buttery, berry, beautiful baby sweet pies from Vikings & Goddesses. This one is pie for dinner AND dessert.

>> Go for the goats. Bockfest at Schram Haus in Chaska is begging for spring to show up. They do it with goat races, goat petting, live music, donut trucks, bonfires, beer poking, a hot chocolate bar, and of course, of course: the crowning of the sausage princess.

>> Nobody is saying you can't wander through the woods, so why not make it educational. Join forager Maria Wesserle, founder of Four Seasons Foraging, for an Evergreen Foraging class on Saturday. Learn how your piny friends have been used by Nordic cooks to brighten flavors of winter cooking, bring much needed vitamins A and C to the table, and then create tasty snacks like juniper butter which you might need if you have to harvest from the cul de sac at some point.

>> Haven't you always wanted to learn how to make bread in a wood-fired oven? Saturday is your chance with Breads, Spreads, & Brews at Urban Roots. For $30 you get to master the art of the wood oven focaccia and learn some basic spread recipes, which all go remarkably well with sips from St. Paul Brewing Co. beers.

>> The sap, she's a running. Get out to Victoria for the Lowry Nature Center's Maple Syrup Festival on Saturday and they'll prove it. Hike the sugar bush to tap a tree, taste sweet sap from the wood, and see how that sap is made into syrup at the sugar shack. Also: there's ice cream.

>> Here's an idea: instead of jamming yourself into a 3-mile long checkout line for boxed things at Cub, why not head this Sunday to the indoor Northeast Farmers Market and stock up on local good things. Bloodies and mimosas are known immunity boosters, and there are 35 local vendors selling salsa, maple syrup, kimchi, farm raised meat for your freezer, bread, sauces, soap, all the things!

>> And then of course, it's ST. PADDY'S DAY!! While some of the bigger stuff has already been nixed, there are still plenty of ways to get green this weekend. Our BIG PADDY'S GUIDE is updated and will lead you to a blessing of the Brother Justus still, whiskey flights and bites at the Hewing, and of course, bagpipes and brekkie.

>> Just ignoring that it's Friday the 13th, because: Come. On.