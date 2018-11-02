× Expand Dia de los Muertos ofrenda

Dia de los Muertos is the Mexican celebration honoring the dead. It brings their souls back for a few days to walk among the living so that we might honor and remember them. My pal Milissa Silva helped me build my first ofrenda, or altar, stacked with bread and food, which the souls need after such a long journey. It doesn't have to just be family, this year my ofrenda includes Anthony Bourdain, Aretha Franklin, and The Strip Club. And since it's not about sad mourning, but affirming life and love, you should get out and mingle with both the living and the dead. Start at El Burrito Mpls and build your ofrenda, then party with a festival of corn, and finish with a celebration of grains at a Mexican brewery.

OPENS

>> Though the Grand Opening isn't until next weekend, Number 12 Cider House is now open in the North Loop. They open at 11am today and tomorrow, but 3pm during the week.

>> Birch's Lowertown is launching their basement bar this weekend. The Barrel House is a swank room next to the basement brewery, with its own cocktail menu, sultry lighting, and piano bar. Last night Ms. Erin Schwab warmed the place up with her gorgeous voice. Request a song and they'll buy you a drink. It's a cool small loungey space, so get there early if you want to hold court.

>> Roseville has a new hot pot spot. HotPot 7 is open on the north side of Har Mar, offering a menu of pho, Thai rolled ice cream, and lau or hotpot (in which you choose a bunch of noodles, meats, and veg to put in a pot of broth that gets cooked at your table). Place looks cute!

>> The Dough Room is now open in Wayzata. Alex Dayton is wooing the posh set with toothy noodles and crisp crust pizza pies. The bar is being run by the Earl Giles team, and that Manhattan is delish.

NEWS

>> A free trip to Ireland, hosted by none other than Kieran Folliard, could be sitting right in your glass. If you have the creative MN-wit to come up with a locally themed whiskey drink, you should enter the 2Gingers Minnesota Twist Cocktail Competition. You only have until Dec. 31, so think up an original drink, like something something snowpocalypse or lakey looney yada yada, snap a pic, and enter to win.

>> You know how we go all ga-ga in the spring when we find out which local chefs and restaurants get James Beard Award nominations or wins? Well, now is the time when you can be part of the process. You have until the end of the year to nominate your favorite and most deserving chef and restaurant for a JBF award, it's free and takes only a moment of your time, but could give a life of shine to someone who cooks for a living.

AGENDA

>> Check out El Burrito today, where they have all the skulls, pan de muerta, and candles to make your ofrenda a welcoming altar. In St. Paul tonight, they'll host Mariachi Estrella in the restaurant, and in Mpls it's free face painting and CoCo coloring pages for the kids, with a DJ later for the adults. Then on Sunday, the refurbished Parkway theater next door will host a showing of CoCo with a taco lunch.

>> Centro/Popol Vuh's Dia de los Muertos party starts tonight with a DJ, drink specials, and tacos. Bring something to add to their first ofrenda, from 6-10pm. Then on Saturday, come back for the Festival of Corn parking lot party. Corn cocktails, elote, tamales, games, music, face painting and more family fun from noon-6pm.

>> Join in the Festival de las Calaveras for the closing day on Saturday at La Doña Cerveceria. Besides local and Chicago bands bringing the life, there will also be spoken work, Aztec dance, and visual art honoring the heritage of Mexico's indigenous people.

>> Here are a couple more Day of the Dead fiestas on Saturday: Midtown Global Market is hosting some kid friendly fun around the market. Nico's Taco Bar is tuning it up with face painting, tequila flights, taco sliders, tarot card readings and such fun. St. George's Church in Long Lake is hosting a Day of the Dead Dinner and Dance, all are welcome.

>> pssssssst. Did you know there's a whole secret comedy show that runs around the country? And they're stopping here on Saturday? And it's BYOB, but that's funny too.

>> Oh, and hey it's the first Saturday of the month, so you know what that means: GIANT EGGROLLS.

>> Don't forget that it is the Iron Bartender FINALS this Sunday. Get over to the Amsterdam Bar & Hall to watch the final four teams (Red Rabbit, Hi-Lo Diner, Hai Hai, and Lawless Distilling), create mixology magic on the spot! It's impressive.

>> Monday movie night at a donut shop sounds like the right kicker for a week, no? Go watch Juno at Glam Doll Donuts for FREE on Monday, and bring some dollars for popcorn, donuts, wine, nachos, did I say donuts?

>> Oh man, the BEST day of the week for sure will be TUESDAY WHEN YOU GO VOTE, RIGHT?

>> Attention FEAST planners, The St. Paul Farmers Market has announced that they will set up a special midweek indoor market at the Union Depot. Every Wednesday from Nov 7-Dec 19, the market will be open in the Head House area from 10am-1:30pm selling locally grown produce, breads, jams, eggs, and the like. It's time to start practicing those side dishes.