× Expand Shutterstock The Feed: 2020

There is nothing so fresh as a new year. Especially that first week of January when everything is full of possibility, portent, and new chances. Even if you’re course correcting after the holidays and taking a stricter approach to what’s on your plate or in your glass, you’re still in a place of action and we applaud that. Plus, you have all those gift cards burning holes in your pockets. So eat a salad, then check out some lingonberry tech, sip something dry, then slurp something soupy. New decades need seasoning.

OPENS

>> Did I forget to mention that Meteor Bar had officially opened? I might have. So, it did. Robb Jones, Elliot Manthey, and their merry crew are slinging drinks just outside the stadium tax zone.

>> The Travailians are rolling with one more show at their Lowry Hill residency, and cripes, it's a gooder. In conjunction with Karyn Tomlinson, the next dinner series is called Uffda and it's all about combining Scandinavian dishes with Midwestern comfort foods. Tomlinson not only spent a winter cooking at the famed Favikan, but she has a real Swedish grandma, no lie. Will there be bison jerky, pickled white fish, Swedish meatballs, and walleye fingers? Of course. Ticketed seats start next Wednesday, so does the first-come-first-serve bar seating.

CLOSES

>> Not to be Debbie Downer, but remember this is closing season. We might just be getting started here.

>> Sanctuary has closed on Washington. Michael Kutscheid opened the place in 2007, and Chef Patrick Atanalian joined his former crew over New Years for one last ride before they closed their doors for good yesterday.

>> Hickory n' Hops in LynLake quietly closed over the holidays. They took over the former Lyndale Tap location earlier this year, but couldn't overcome a few challenges.

>> Supatra's Thai Cuisine has closed on West 7th after 15 years of great spring rolls. Fans of Supatra can still look forward to a few cooking classes and special events this summer.

>> Erik the Red has closed and is leaving the Vikings playground. The Nordic BBQ and party bar is moving to South Minneapolis, E. 46th and Hiawatha, into a new construction development later this year.

>> The Salty Tart is no longer, but the space in the Market House Collaborative will be replaced by the first True Stone Coffee Roaster Cafe, with bakery treats from Lowertown Bakehouse and Vikings & Goddesses.

COMING SOON

>> Yia Vang is finally ready to set down some roots and open his first restaurant. The exact location is still under wraps, but get ready for his fully rooted restaurant called Vinai to open this year. Vinai is short for Ban Vinai, the refugee camp in Thailand where Vang was born. He’ll be using Union Hmong Kitchen for pop-ups, and when the doors open at Vinai, all catering will be run through the restaurant. Look for a Kickstarter to launch early next month, and watch get all the updates on their socials. Tune into Weekly Dish on MyTalk107 on Saturday where Yia will give us more details.

NEWS

>> It seems that the Minneapolis Health Department had decided to post restaurant health inspections online. There was so much traffic that the site crashed yesterday. Since I'm sure that everyone reads all the words, cares enough to try an understand the food codes and what they mean, and doesn't just click into things for the sake of hot gossip and sensationalism, everything will be just right as rain, right?

AGENDA

>> What could be more January 4th than a Year-Round Indoor Salad Gardening class? For just $20 you'll learn easy salad growing tech that will SUPER align with your greens goals for getting through the winter. And, you'll walk with five trays of microgreens and the confidence that you will kick even more things into even higher gears.

>> As luck would have it, there's another Slurp noodle pop-up at Lowry Hill Meats this Saturday. So you can go chat up Yia Vang about his new goals for 2020, and suck noodles at the same time. Starts at 5pm, get there early!

>> You are not out of chances to kick this 2020 off with good omens and luck. Pluck some of the last seats to Tuesday's Good Acre's class on Ozooni: Japanese New Year's Soup. Learn how to make this dashi based soup with chicken and mochi, and maybe learn a few more mochi tricks to carry into the new year.

>> As of January 8th, Marvel Bar is launching the next installation of their Exploration Series, and it's a bit surprising: Dry. One of the best and most interesting cocktail bars in the city will be focusing on non-intoxicants. And not just for Dry January, they're keeping it up into April. Tipplers need not panic, they've assured us that you'll still be able to order your favorite cocktails too.