No, it’s not political, it’s lunar. With the Chinese New Year starting on Saturday, we usher in the Year of White Metal Rat, an animal that symbolizes wealth and new beginnings. Feels like you should explore a new place for dumplings if you want to kick things off auspiciously. But don’t forget, luck can also be found in the whiskied words of a Scotsman, in the swoosh of steam from a hot poked beer, and within the blessings of a Vulcan.

OPENS

>> Pi Chay Thai has relit the fires in the former Supatra's Thai on West 7th. Noodles, curries, soups, all the right hits, and a nice list of GF items as well.

>> The airport has a new bar, but we're not going to call it a speakeasy, K? The Cocktail Room at 18th & Central is a Tattersall project at MSP, way down on Concourse A (which, yes, is hell and gone from the big traffic, but a good drink is worth a trek with a rolling bag). Besides the defacto awesome gimlets and old fashioneds we're used to from Tattersall, there's a menu of small plates that includes mac n cheese, chicken bacon flatbreads, BLT, and chicken wings.

CLOSES

>> Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas, who ventured out to New London to open the innovative Model Citizen Restaurant, have announced that the resturant's last day in that location will be March 29. Goat Ridge Brewing, in which they are located, has decided not to renew the lease, but the team is looking for a new spot to re-open. Don't count them out yet.

>> McKinney Roe, in the shadow of US Bank Stadium, has shuttered its doors after three years.

NEWS

>> Cook St. Paul is making some hours changes, and the good news is breakfast is back! Late last year they cut breakfast to move to a lunch and dinner structure. Now they're adding it back in, which means bulgogi benedict, and hours starting Jan 30 will be 11am to 3pm on weekdays, and 9am to 2pm on weekends.

AGENDA

>> Open Skate! Those crazy kids over at Sociable Cider Werks have gone and turned their parking lot into an ice rink (THEY get a hole punch in their MN Card). Starting today, grab your skates, grab a pint, sign a waiver, and throw $2 in for a wristband which will benefit the food shelves.

>> It's the St. Paul Winter Carnival! That means Vulcans, the Bailey's Warming House on Landmark Plaza, ice carvings, drag queen bingo, winter flavored sodas, parades, and so much winter fun through Feb 2. Of course it's also part of the Great Northern Festival, which also includes Pond Hockey and Loppet mania hitting town over the next few days.

>> There are plenty of celebrations to help bring in the Year of the Rat. Bring the kiddos to Eastside Co-op on Saturday to learn about the lunar new year through food, crafts, and stories. Observe a traditional Gongfu tea ceremony and learn about tea traditions at Sencha Tea Bar. There's an actual big party at Bap & Chicken, with food stations, DJ, photo wall and swag bag. Rainbow Chinese will have new year's happy hour specials all weekend. On Sunday, take it to Dinkytown for the Minne Market's celebration, complete with bento boxes, Tokyo crepes, Magic Noodle, Taiwanese sausages and more!

>> You only have a few more days if you want to sign up for Journeys + Sidequests, the subscription beer club from Fairstate Brewing. For as little as $300, you get a year's worth of exclusive bottle releases, many of which are non-traditional collaborations, and all take risks. Great news: you can sample some of the special release brews this Saturday, for free, before you lock in for the year.

>> Hot poking your beer isn't as cheeky as it sounds. Join the folks at Northbound Smokehouse on Saturday and they will show you the drill: get a steel poker red hot in an outdoor fire, then dip it into their signature Eisbock beer to caramelize some of the sugars and lend a little toastiness to the brew. Heat, dip, repeat, be so Northy it hurts.

>> To warm up your lucky guts even more, there's a Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival on Saturday at Cowboy Jacks. A VIP ticket runs $45 and delivers a 2.5 hour tasting, 15 tasting tickets, small bites, and early entry. TBH, this feels like a traveling out-of-state event, not really vouching for the people behind it, just letting you know (read: don't blame me for that grilled cheese debacle last fall).

>> I CAN vouch for Merlin's Rest and I will say that Burns Night at the Pub is something to be experienced. Scottish poets deserve their homage. Lovers of words and that magical golden elixir that is a robustly peated Scotch whisky, will want to raise a glass to beauty. If you raise enough glasses, you might find yourself enjoying the haggis dinner as well.

>> Also love how this kills two resolutions with one stone. Cocktails and Confections welcomes you back to the world of the living on Sunday with open arms. And cheesecake. And aquavit gimlets.

>> Maybe you've never given up your ghost and are still sucking down vodka sodas like whiskey was never born. I can respect that, so can Tattersall. On Wednesday, they launch their organic vodka at a party with a build-your-own vodka soda bar, and a panel chat with the farmers behind the new bottle.