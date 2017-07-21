The End of Full Service?

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams The Lynhall in Minneapolis The counter-service restaurant of the future? The Lynhall in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis City Council voted at the end of June to raise the hourly minimum wage in the city to $15, with no credit for the income that servers earn via tips. To say this is a watershed moment for the service industry is not an understatement. As the current proposed ordinance rolls out over the next five to seven years, we’ll see many changes in the way Minneapolis restaurants operate.

Sure, upper-tier places like Manny’s and Oceanaire will likely be fine, but I worry about the small, independent mom-and-pop shops. Many will not be able to afford the labor cost increase and will have to either cut service jobs or cut full-service altogether and go to a counter-service model. And maybe counter service is fine for you: wait in line, belly up to a counter to order, pay a cashier, find a seat. It can be nice to not have to wait for someone to come back with my check—and for quick meals it’s great.

But there is an essential loss with this style of service. You want a bottle of wine with your meal? You don’t mind holding the line up while you ask your cashier for recommendations, do you? Did you realize something was wrong with one of your dishes? Grab your purse and get back in line—hopefully no one will clear away your food before you get back.

I believe good service is a craft (and one that I proudly practiced for many years). To serve someone is to offer kindness, and to check on customers and help guide their meal and experience is a wonderful connection. Yes, it’s transactional, but it’s human and real. And it’s already disappearing through a cultural explosion of screens, kiosks, and delivery. I feel sad for the generation that will not have those service jobs—and thus will miss out on that connection.

But there’s still a chance for real service. Places like The Lynhall offer a softer compromise. The new spot is trying to find a mix that allows its café and bar to employ counter-service culture with a full-service feel. I’ve stood in its lines, but have been greeted and engaged with the moment I stepped inside. Quality training is evident here—the food is easy and accessible, and everyone I’ve encountered is knowledgeable and smiling. When the runner delivered my food, he made eye contact to make sure it was what I ordered. It was as close to a full-service experience as I’ve had at a counter joint, and if The Lynhall can successfully keep it up, there is hope for other restaurants its size.