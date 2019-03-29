Play Dough: The Dough Room Experiments With Pasta

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Dough Room

Chef Alex Dayton has a thing for pasta, which he cultivated at some of the best restaurants in the country (including San Francisco’s Flour + Water). Opening The Dough Room, an upscale, family-friendly eatery in Wayzata, ensured that Dayton would have a space to play. Experimenting with multicolored dough and curious fillings, Dayton’s fresh pasta plates woo even the carb-o-phobes among us. If you’re ready to roll with it, here is our final four of pasta shapes on the restaurant’s menu. (Sorry, spaghetti. Better luck next time.) 300 Superior Blvd., Wayzata, 952-473-6500, thedoughroommpls.com

Bigoli

BIGOLI (BIG-oh-lee)

Long and thick strands make the perfect face whips for a cacio e pepe preparation. Pepper, salt, Parmigiano-Reggiano, more pepper, sucked into your face.

Doppio

DOPPIO (DOH-pio)

It’s a double ravioli, folks: ham hock on one side, taleggio cheese on the other. Twice the richness, at no extra cost.

Agnolotti

AGNOLOTTI (ahn-yah-LOT-tee)

Folded-over half-pockets stuffed with rich Bolognese sauce. The sauce goes on the inside, like an Italian juicy lucy. Brillante!

RAVIOLO (rav-ee-OH-lo)

Bigger than your usual ravioli. Big enough to hold an entire egg yolk suspended with ricotta. The queen of all pasta in this house, one is enough.