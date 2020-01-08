Why Some Twin Cities Restaurants Are Rebooting

× Expand Photograph by Wing Ho The Do-Over No more oatmeal for you! Chandra Walbolt and Eddie Wu in front of the new menu at Cook St. Paul

At the close of the year, we always try to reconcile the ledger columns of freshly opened restaurants with the ones that closed. Late this fall, as we pulled together a short list of 2019’s Best New Restaurants, something struck me. We had a bunch of survivors on our hands.

More than in years past, a number of places—rough count: more than 20—refused to close and instead decided to reboot, relaunch, and take a stab at revival. Seeking that second chance from eaters takes some humility and some strategic thinking. Things aren’t working? That’s probably apparent from the receipts. But you may need to dig pretty deep to figure out why. And then ante up for a makeover—or a real overhaul.

I believe that with all the looming economic uncertainty—continual wage hikes, rising real estate costs, tariffs on food imports—local restaurateurs are starting to look for creative solutions. Remember that the gloom of 2008 led food people to launch the food truck revolution. What’s the next innovation? A nostalgic menu? A cuisine or subspecialty that no one has served here before? It feels like restaurateurs can’t afford to dig in with puffed egos and say, love it or leave it.

For example, Cook St. Paul, Eddie Wu’s restaurant on Payne Avenue, has made perennial appearances on the MSP50, our best-restaurants list that comes out in March. But he wasn’t happy with the way his place was working: “I want to do a better job of being part of the community I am in,” Wu says. “I want to have a stronger connection with the food Cook St. Paul serves.” Instead of walking away from the location that he’d invested five years developing, Wu closed his breakfast and lunch shop for a few weeks and retooled to focus on a locally underappreciated cuisine.

When Cook reopened in October, he had switched to lunch and dinner service, with a smaller menu of more Korean-focused items. The safety of oatmeal had yielded to a smaller but edgier menu, with nuoc cham fried chicken and kimchi-laden Korean nachos.

Maybe the most-talked-about change-up came at Lucky Cricket. In July, a few months after Andrew Zimmern’s casual dining venue opened, it closed for renovations that ended up looking more systemic than cosmetic. On the menu, diners will notice a shift to more traditional pan-Asian dishes; behind the scenes, Zimmern shook up the management structure.

Sometimes, a reboot demands that ownership listen to the neighborhood and admit a restaurant missed the mark. Maybe price points were too high for the renters on the block. Maybe it takes more hospitality to lure those upper-income people from spending a night at home on the couch with DoorDash.

Tim Niver closed Meyvn, his Montreal-deli dream in Uptown, and replaced it with Mucci’s, his red-sauce joint. And the results so far look promising.

Near Como Park, Matty O’Reilly took the spot that was once Delicata Pizza and quietly turned it into Foxtrot Burger Spot. Beef claims the better part of the new menu—and a server will bring that menu to your table. It’s a full-service restaurant now.