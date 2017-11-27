The Chef Behind the Fine-Dining Empire of Monello, Constantine, Borough, and Parlour

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Borough food Borough

When last we checked in with chef Mike DeCamp—longtime number two at La Belle Vie, Minneapolis’s defining fine-dining restaurant for a generation—it was in the innocent days of summer 2015. I had reviewed the newly opened and very formal—even brittle—Monello (created with company Jester Concepts) in the Hotel Ivy. It seemed a lot like the former defining fine-dining restaurant for a generation, D’Amico Cucina. I couldn’t make heads or tails of where we were in the slipstream of life: Was this the past, because Monello felt like the past, and if it was the past, why had we gone to live in it?

As happens sometimes, I can see now that I was missing the story. I was looking at the ground all tore up for seeds, which would soon sprout to make the world new. From that moment forward, the tallest trees in our restaurant scene fell rapidly. Within a few months La Belle Vie would close; later toppled Piccolo, Heartland, and Lucia’s, leaving the local fine-dining scene as unrecognizable as a forest after a blow-down.

As that story was being written, DeCamp was penciling a parallel one: opening Constantine, with a quick and fun bar menu; assuming leadership of the finer restaurant Borough, with its cult bar, Parlour; and expanding Parlour into both a stand at the Target Center and the coming diner and lounge on West Seventh in St. Paul. Suddenly, DeCamp is executive chef and culinary director of a Minneapolis dining portfolio that, in ambition and accomplishment, comes second only to that of chef-owner restaurateurs Isaac Becker and Gavin Kaysen. As this new power structure arrived without note, it seemed worth noting now. And so I revisited Monello, Constantine, Borough, and Parlour, and found food both beautiful and easy.

The most beautiful food is at Monello now, where DeCamp has installed his own longtime La Belle Vie sous, Anna Larson, as the chef de cuisine. She sends out precise, sensual food. A grilled octopus appetizer was as tender as flan, while the half-dozen fastidiously minced accompanying sauces and salads ran together into an unfussy splurge of tactile indulgence.

The showstopper would be a dish of stuffed farfalle with a fried soft-shell crab, which presents a slinky flamenco dance of contrast. Plush pillows of ricotta- and Parmesan-stuffed spinach pasta appeared as green as golf pants. (The extraordinary color comes from the way the kitchen cooks, ices, and strains the spinach to blend with the egg dough.) The soft-shell crab, meanwhile, comes inside a kind of garment made of corn starch whipped together with hot sauce. The result: an interplay between mild and rich and crackling fresh that made the dish as good as anything I’ve eaten in years.

On Sunday nights Monello does an old-school Italian-American night, with lasagna servings the size of an algebra textbook and a $24 four-course prix fixe. It’s delightful, with garlic butter piped and baked into individual loaves of bread for the garlic bread, and a chicken piccata with capers. This menu recalls that zingy, fun part of the past when everyone had a red-and-white checked tablecloth and no one knew snobbery. And yet, I can’t think of a food snob I know who’d turn up their nose at this garlic-touched overabundance. Not even Madonna.

For a lot of us, Monello has developed the odd reputation as the preferred dining room of super-celebrities. Open only since the summer of 2015, the room has already fed The Rolling Stones, Monty Python’s John Cleese, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Weezer, Morrissey, Jessica Alba, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Dave Chappelle. I can faithfully report that our visiting celebrities are walking away with a good impression. Particularly if they order one of Arash Pashaei’s pastries, such as the brown sugar panna cotta with spiced tart plums.

Over at Borough, DeCamp’s easier, more relaxed, world-kitchen style comes out. Lunchers, please note Borough has what I think is the best downtown lunch right now. There’s a shredded vegetable salad of cabbage, fennel, and radishes built along Thai lines, with a lime and fish sauce vinaigrette, and the alluring creaminess of an avocado puree lining one section of the bowl. I could eat this dish every day, forever.

Warm goat milk rolls—with a homemade marmalade of robust citrus strips—didn’t go with anything. Yet they warrant a trip across town, just to try this original ode to the land of sweet and bitter.

A modern Moroccan riff on a tuna Niçoise salad revealed another knee-weakener. Here, sushi-grade ahi tuna has been cubed, collected in a cylinder, seared, and then plated with deviled eggs, chicories, an olive salad, and potatoes, and a creamy harissa sauce. Each bite yielded the opportunity for a different bit of texture and flavor: this one bitter and salty; that one mineral and glistening with sushi-red tuna.

Ben Moenster is yet another La Belle Vie sous chef who has come to DeCamp’s company to run the kitchen at Borough. The danger at cult-burger star Borough (and Parlour) is always that you’ll turn into a burger chef. But Moenster has added dishes to the menu in a way that makes exploring the non-burger life worthwhile.

Turns out that both Parlour and Monello represent case studies of restaurants initially limited by their formality and ambition. Yet both have now grown in the same direction, with elements on each plate being less fussy and more sumptuous.

What happened to allow this improvement? When I phoned up DeCamp to ask, he happened to be readying his burger stand at the Target Center for the Timberwolves crowd that night.

“I learned I need to trust other people to do things, or I will go crazy,” he told me. “If you try to do everything it’s too much. Anna’s been with me forever, but I had to be willing to let go and let her do her thing. That was hard for me at first.”

DeCamp recalled his own apprenticeship with Tim McKee, the former chef-owner of La Belle Vie. “I had to find a way to let people do what Tim let me do,” he continued. “That sounds easy. It was hard. It takes more time than you’d think to turn into who you want to be.” Monello and Constantine, 1115 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207, monellompls.com, constantinempls.com; Borough and Parlour, 730 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com, parlourbar.com