The Bungalow Club Brings Soft Italian and Homey Vibes to South Minneapolis

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Food on a table at The Bungalow Club

The hand-wringing and brow-knitting that often accompanies a beloved restaurant closing never surprises me. Sitting around a table, sharing a well-crafted meal inside a favorite restaurant is the backdrop for many of life’s memorable moments. We connect with these spaces in ways we don’t with other businesses.

Outside of the Bungalow Club

Yet the buzz lately seems focused on restaurants engineering spaces to become the Next Big Thing rather than be tethered to a nostalgic past. Diners float from restaurant to restaurant in search of the latest and the brightest. And I wonder, is the neighborhood restaurant—the connection of place—in jeopardy? I was surprised to find that, at The Bungalow Club, there is a rekindled connection with the past, offering something new but in a familiar place.

In some ways, I had written off The Craftsman restaurant in Longfellow, which was the birthplace of our local charcuterie movement. The memorable meals from the years when Mike Phillips was in the kitchen felt long gone. After he left in 2010 to launch Red Table Meat Co., the restaurant was never the same. Then the veterans from those early years eventually departed, too, and the loss of the restaurant’s soul and commitment to quality became more evident. Last year, The Craftsman sold to someone outside the local industry who thought it was a good idea to cover the windows in gaudy curtains and blue twinkle lights, while switching to plastic menus featuring beef tips. It didn’t go over well, and the building darkened in a matter of months.

But when Andrew Kraft bought the space earlier this year, my interest sparked again. Kraft has been a stalwart in kitchens around town, helming stoves from King’s Wine Bar to Grand Cafe before it changed hands. He seemed like a talent in search of a home he could call his own. Thankfully, though, he didn’t try reviving The Craftsman (or name it The Kraftsman). Instead, he created The Bungalow Club.

Although the restaurant is distinctively Kraft’s, when I walked into the familiar red brick building on East Lake Street, it felt like coming home again. Kraft and his team restored the Craftsman-style bungalow aesthetic with bright white walls that contrast with oak tables, refinished floors, and wood millwork. Potted plants, books, and pottery line the shelves, giving the space a personal touch that makes for a homey vibe, like being at a casual dinner party in a friend’s house, with warm and casually attentive service. It fits the Longfellow neighborhood like a glove.

Kraft cooks seasonally, a fact he doesn’t trumpet with catchy phrases or attention-getting fonts. Instead, you’ll find simple seasonal gems spread throughout the oft-changing menu. During one of my visits in late July, a special red tomato toast slathered with pimiento cheese heralded the beginning of tomato season. Chubby tortellini stuffed with chorizo bobbed in a grassy corn broth riddled with yellow kernels that, by the spoonful, were a light ride between spicy and sweet.

The menu has three parts, which is typical of an Italian restaurant’s primi, secondi, and contorni, with starters and salads, half or full portions of pasta, and entrées. But calling The Bungalow Club an Italian restaurant doesn’t seem to take into account the comfortable creativity and breadth of dishes served here. Instead of stuffing patty pan squash, which are common on Italian menus, Kraft sprinkled them with roughly chopped hazelnuts over a swath of goat cheese topped with hibiscus. I found myself chasing the layers, with different bite constructions in a way that makes summer squash new again.

Plates here are artful and compact, but not diminutive. You won’t leave hungry or broke, and you won’t be bored. By the last bite of the smoked chicken, with bright watermelon radish and dusky peanut sauce, I was genuinely sad it was gone. I ordered another one to take home because I knew my kid would love it, and I could have at least one more bite.

The sliced sirloin, perfectly pink on a swoosh of charred eggplant purée, was just the right amount, especially considering the order of sturdy rigatoni with mushroom Bolognese that came before it. The pastas are all fresh and housemade, and while not every one was an all-star winner, together they are the canvas for a season, and I happily anticipate how they’ll play against fall and winter ingredients.

Kraft and his crew are obviously up for being as-Italian-as-we-wanna-be because what could be described as a healthy antipasto board at a typical Italian eatery is called smorgasbord here. For less than $20, cured meats and pickled vegetables do the history of the house proud. Pair that with an $8 glass of the Piazza Grande Lambrusco, best enjoyed on the patio oasis ensconced inside an ivy-covered trellis, and you will find that soul and grace have returned to a place you perhaps once loved. What a wonderful surprise.

The Bungalow Club, 4300 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-866-3334, thebungalowclubmpls.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.