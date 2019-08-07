The 44 Best Burgers in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams, food styling by Diana B. Scanlon Copper Cow This beauty is a custom Build Your Own from Copper Cow.

Why are we so obsessed with burgers? Local eaters—civilians, not critics—form clubs to sample our burger joints, remarking on the beef grind and celebrating house-made cheese. Meanwhile, our chefs reach for the heights with a truffle here and Wagyu beef there. In the end, a burger will always be the food of the hand. And that makes it a meal that kings and commoners can share.

Here we reveal 12 of the Twin Cities’ best burgers: a collection of beef perfection that we’re calling our League of Champions. We’ve also highlighted 32 more burgers that we think might warrant a spot on the pedestal. And we’ve divided them into subcategories for your convenience: for instance, steakhouse burgers, or double cheeseburgers, or mountainous toppings.

Unlike our 2013 burger bracket, in which we critics picked the Perfect Burger to join the dream team, this time we’re entrusting you with the task. Vote in our Burger Bracket to pick the best burger in the West, Central, North, and East.

Burger crawlers: Pull on your stretchy pants. It’s time to eat the best burgers of your life.

× Expand P.S. Steak P.S. Steak

Steakhouse Beef (No Knife Required)

House-ground beef means something special when you start with Wagyu and Prime Angus in the cooler.

• The newest steakhouse in town wasted no time stimulating the burger lust. P.S. Steak started off selling its signature steak-cuts burger as an off-menu item in the lounge. Somehow, you had to know when it was available. Then, this icon of Loring Park luxe started teasing with pictures of the fat patty, topped with a tubular onion ring—all dripping with cheese and speared with a stick. The hordes came. Now it’s on the lounge menu for good, and there’s no stopping it. 510 Groveland Ave., Mpls., 612-886-1620

• What’s it like to eat the $29 Manny’s burger? Did you ever eat the Grand Canyon? Did you ever eat the moon? The Manny’s burger is that big—a downtown Minneapolis institution unto itself. It’s two patties that taste like steak, it’s short ribs laid on top, it’s breaded shallots and mushrooms. It’s so big you need two hands, a forward lean, and a small construction crane to pick it up. W Minneapolis–The Foshay, 825 Marquette Ave. S., Mpls., 612-339-9900

• The claim for steakhouse burgers is that they use steak trimmings to make the grind. You really taste it in the ultra-steaky burger at St. Paul’s The Lexington, where chef Jack Riebel house-blends chuck with steak trimmings. “It’s my riff on the Big Mac,” says Riebel. “I got my sesame seed bun and the deluxe sauce, but one big patty instead of two. That’s all.” And that’s plenty. 1096 Grand Ave., St Paul, 651-289-4990

• Burch Restaurant skips social media, which means that this burger maintains a bit of cult status. It also sits demurely on the bottom of the menu, so you might just miss it. MISTAKE! Regulars to this Hennepin Avenue hot spot know that there’s an American Wagyu beef situation going on with this burger. The aged cheddar gets its balance from a crunchy slaw: You’ll taste it in just two juicy bites, before you even realize the source. 1933 Colfax Ave. S., Mpls., 612-843-1500

× Expand Sandy's Tavern Sandy's Tavern

Bar Burgers

Because sometimes your arms get tired holding a big ol’ burger, unless you can rest your elbows on a bar.

• How much would you pay to experience the kind of unspoiled, old-school Minnesota bar where your grandpa once sat? The kind that’s been open since Prohibition: flocked wallpaper, pale wood bar, low ceilings, and $2.50 mugs of ice-cold tap beer? A million bucks, right? But all you need is $6.75, cash (no plastic!), for an olive burger at Sandy’s Tavern, one of the last perfectly preserved old-school palaces. Sour cream makes this burger lighter; green olives make it salty. The taste? Simple, unfussy, eternal. 612 Penn Ave. S., Richfield, 612-869-9945

• There’s been a Wimpy statue in Long Lake for more than 20 years, standing guard outside the Red Rooster bar. (Wimpy, if you forgot, is the mooch from Popeye cartoons: I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today). Only recently, with the change in ownership, have the burgers justified taking on debt. These superior bar burgers respect the pink, commit to seasoning, and present themselves in a plush bun that effectively delivers meat and cheese to your face. 1832 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-4089

• Burgers and beer: the ultimate food-and-bev pairing. Surly Brewing nails both at an elite level. To go with its hoppity brews, the beer hall offers a double burger that keeps to the simplest of ideas: good meat, good cheese, and good char. Dijonaise and a bite of red onion provide the flourish. Enjoy it in a room with 700 of your best friends! 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Mpls., 763-999-4040

• Bowling-alley bars are underrated. You know you don’t have to commit to a game of gutterball and put on questionable shoes just to go to Park Tavern, right? Go for the gleaming arcade games; go because it’s been there for some 60 years. Or go for the Butcher Burger. Juicy steak cuts are mixed with butter (the other white meat?) to make a decadent grind. The cheese holds it all together. And the flavor snap on top? That comes from whiskey onions (a sweet touch) balanced by a fresh, sinus-clearing horseradish aioli. 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park, 952-929-6810

× Expand Copper Cow Copper Cow

Top of the Heap

Bacon. Fresh cheese. A fried egg. Truffle sauce. Cheese curds. What belongs on a great burger? Everything.

• Copper Cow teases you with its stunt burgers. You know the burger on all the ’grammers’ feeds, the one with donuts for buns. But, beyond the novelty, Copper Cow has a strong burger game running. While the next table shoots and posts its food, you should order the Swiss Forager burger. It starts solidly with locally raised beef, cradled in a house-baked milk-and-honey bun. In the middle, roasted wild mushrooms and crispy fried onions swim in creamy Swiss cheese. It’s a full-on savory umami bomb. 5445 Eden Prairie Rd., Minnetonka, 952-297-8066

• Everyone seeks hidden gems, but what about the gems you drive by every day? Hidden in plain sight off 35W northbound before Highway 36, in an awkward industrial-park hotel, stands the Twin Cities 400 Tavern. But there’s a burger party going on here. Its juicy half-pound, never-frozen burgers may wear an ensemble like sharp cheddar and house-made BBQ sauce. We’re hooked on the hangover burger: bacon, avocado, smoked gouda, pepper jack, a fried egg, and a swath of aioli kicked with local Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce. Delta Hotels by Marriott, 1330 Industrial Blvd. NE, Mpls., 612-455-6311

• What were butcher shops like back when people knew their farmers? Think: Lowry Hill Meats. Erik Sather and crew receive a pasture-raised steer from Blooming Prairie Natural Beef, dry-age it, then carve out the different steaks and cuts. The rest goes to burgers, which they sear on a flattop right behind the butcher counter. This high-quality burger comes covered with their signature scratch American cheese (made with cheese, not chemicals) and bright house pickles. It’s basic—and spectacularly complex. 1934 Hennepin Ave., 612-999-4200

• They’re not burgers, they’re Meisterburgers! This means they hold toppings that the world’s non-Meister’s can’t handle. Sauerkraut and ham, prost! Plus a mound of cheese curds and onion rings. It also means two—count them, two—pounds of never-frozen and well-griddled beef in the burger called... yes... the Two Pounder. Finish this beast in 30 minutes and you get a T-shirt, lifetime brags, and the right to demand your friends address you as meister. 14808 Oakhill Rd., Scandia, 651-433-5230

• The $3.50 Monday-night cheeseburgers at the Groveland Tap are the stuff of St. Paul legend. But the other six days afford you the opportunity to explore half a dozen juicy lucys and eight other burgers. One burger arrives stuffed with Ellsworth cheese curds; another one so loaded with fresh guacamole that it’s practically a superfood. Don’t miss the popper lucy, which ingeniously turns a burger into a sort of beef-wrapped jalapeño popper. 1834 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul, 651-699-5058

• The French know a thing or two about proper decoration. You might feel that Gavin Kaysen’s Dirty French at Bellecour is the Versailles of burgers. Opulently dirty, this dry-aged beef burger comes gilded with gruyere and drips richness with its black truffle sauce. Add a caramelized onion and an elegant leaf of Bibb lettuce, and you’ve got something very on-point for Wayzata. 739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-444-5200

× Expand League of Champions Shot on location at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

League of Champions

Works of Art.

Front row from left to right:

• Those limber of jaw, please report to Lions Tap, in Eden Prairie. Stacked like a winner since 1977, the double California with cheese is a veritable trophy of a burger. Don’t look here for fancy toppings; it doesn’t need your aioli or spicy anything. It’s just a good 6–8 inches (depending on the year’s tomato crop) of all-American griddled beef. 16180 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-934-5299

• The Jucy Lucy at Matt’s Bar, at the edge of Powderhorn, is the griddle-charred, cheese-stuffed celebrity of Minneapolis burgers. It’s the one that brings tourists from around the country (including Barack Obama) and inspires copycats from as far away as Dusseldorf, Germany, and Lima, Peru. 3500 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., 612-722-7072 or 612-729-9936

• Our 2013 burger bracket anointed the Perfect Burger as the newest member of the L.O.C. While its original home, Victory 44, is no more, the burger (and its creator) have moved northward to Willards, in Cambridge. Main Street is apparently ready for a monstrous double stack cascading with a mantle of cheese and quick pickles. 135 S. Main St., Cambridge, 763-689-5600

• Is it possible for a big ol’ two-handed burger to taste delicate? Saint Dinette delivers the answer in a burger that’s only semi-smashed, with a texture that’s light and admirably lacy. It lives within a fresh, airy bun (butter-seared on the griddle), and a robe of house-made American cheese, which melts into something as gooey as a sauce. 261 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-800-1415

• It’s the traditional burger you can imagine eating on prom night in the 1950s. Since 1934, Edina’s Convention Grill has cooked classic griddled patties that stack into tall doubles, held steadfast by orange American cheese, under a textbook squishy bun. The same way they did it before all these whippersnappers came along. 3912 Sunnyside Rd., Edina, 952-920-6881

• King’s Place Bar and Grill is famous statewide for the breadth of its burger options and toppings: bacon, zesty ranch, cucumbers, spicy mayo . . . the list runs to more than 100 options! But the basics hold it all together: a thin, fresh beef patty cooked hot and fast, on a local bakery’s whisper-light bun. 14460 E. 240th St., Miesville, 651-437-1418

• No one maintains legends like St. Paul. The Nook could evaporate on the spot and stories would endure of its Nookie Supreme: a twin cheeseburger with three layers of fresh bun. Another legend: the Juicy Nookie, with its molten core—a challenge to that other cheese-bellied burger on the wrong side of the river. 492 Hamline Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-698-4347

Back row from left to right:

• Take the high road, they said. Let those other burger slingers puff their chests and squawk about provenance. We’ll be over here at this former Nokomis speakeasy, where rules don’t mean much. Especially when you’re two bites into a thick and luscious waterfall of cheese coming from the 5-8 Club’s historic juicy lucy. Several metro locations

• The 112 Eatery burger leapt into our downtown lives in 2008 as a James Beard–award winner’s version of a snack. A perfectly seasoned puck of beef dons a smart hat of warmed brie, then slides into an English muffin. Comes in like a unicorn, goes down like a stallion. 112 N. 3rd St., Mpls., 612-343-7696

• In 2008, St. Paul’s Blue Door Pub decided to bring the juicy lucy into the modern era, making it bigger, bolder, and just extra extra. That translated into offerings like ghost-pepper cheese, fried avocadoes, and bacon inside and outside. In short, the works. Mission accomplished. Several metro locations

• When a legendary fried-chicken shop creates some in-house competition on the menu, pay attention. The Revival burger makes a beefy noise in the hen house. It’s double stacked and crisp, with both mayo and sweet pickles. Top it with bacon and call it an appetizer. 4257 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-345-4516; 525 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-340-2355

• The cult burger of our age, the Parlour burger was revolutionary when it debuted some six years ago. It swapped a thick steakhouse style for a smashed-and-griddled profile. It’s been a love affair ever since, with throngs praising the blend of brisket, chuck, and sirloin, crushed into lacy perfection. 730 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-354-3135; 267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-207-4433

× Expand Red Cow Red Cow

A Big Something Burger

Thoughts on the Meatless Miracle.

At the time of this writing, America is suffering a shortage of Impossible Burgers. Did burger lovers—or anyone else—see this coming?

The Impossible Burger is a phenomenon of food science and social push. The brand first captured attention in 2016, when it claimed its product would “bleed” like meat burgers. While the food press debated its merits as real food, consumers relished something that didn’t taste like sawdust and sad falafel mix.

When the King (that’s Burger King) announced the chain would start carrying the Impossible patty, the California-based company had a hard time keeping up production. The fast-food endorsement—and subsequent shortages—struck investors as a proof of concept. When competitor Beyond Meat (creators of the Beyond Burger) dropped an IPO in May, its stock price soared from $25 to a high (so far) of $170.

The big question: Are these no-meat burgers any good? Well... that depends on two things.

First, you probably have to love food science. While the Impossible Burger comes from potatoes, soy, and coconut and sunflower oils, its trick ingredient is a flavor molecule called heme, created here by fermenting genetically engineered yeast. Beyond Burgers rely on pea protein isolate and methylcellulose. These aren't ingredients that you could just pull from your pantry.

Second, and perhaps more important, you have to find someone who cooks these burgers with care.

With all that as preamble, Red Cow—a minichain that knows a thing or two about burgers—prepares a spectacular burger with these patties. They give it a nice, crisp griddled edge while keeping the interior soft. And they top it simply with an avocado and vegan cheez. Several metro locations

J. Selby’s, in the Selby-Dale area, stands out as another top choice, giving you the full burger experience. Their Dirty Secret burger comes double stacked like a Big Mac with shredded lettuce, special sauce, pickles, and vegan cheez. 169 N. Victoria St., St. Paul, 651-222-3263

Sooner or later, supply will catch up with demand. Or we can always go back to those gluten-loaded seitan-and-black-bean burgers.

× Expand Tongue in Cheek Tongue in Cheek

Double Cheese, Please

We’re not recommending polyamory, but why stay wed to one patty when you can fall in love with two?

• Knowing about a dark, semi-secret bar with killer food deep beneath the city—that’s the whole point of being a city kid, right? Chef Mike DeCamp—Monello, Parlour, P.S. Steak—runs just such an insider’s delight, down the steep stairs beneath the Hotel Ivy, in downtown Minneapolis. Step down to Constantine, find a dark corner, and summon the Dirty Double. You’ll get thin, griddled patties of house-ground chuck, bacon, and brisket, served in light, crushable buns with all the classic fixings that remind you of McDonald’s. But so much better. 1115 2nd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-6207

• Double stacked describes not only the burger, but also the cook line at Bull’s Horn, where the really good cooks go to work with top chef Doug Flicker. This spot looks like any average American dive bar, but you’re in for a miraculous discovery with the Double Bull’s Horn Burger. Gloriously deep seared, yet also somehow loose and sloppy, those stacked patties present a double handful of what’s possible when elite chefs take on corner-bar grub. 4563 34th Ave. S., Mpls., 612-208-1378

• Plenty of kitchens want to create a burger that’s a thinly veiled replica of the legendary Au Cheval cheeseburger of Chicago. At Ben Rients’s Lyn 65, the always-packed cheffy outpost in Richfield, he puts it right out there, calling out Au Cheval on the menu. Lyn 65’s double cheeseburger, slathered with American cheese, capped with salty pickles and a winning dijonaise sauce, combines fromage and homage. 6439 Lyndale Ave. S., Richfield, 612-353-5501

• There once was an Italian restaurant named Il Foro, with an American art deco dining room, (where Fhima’s sits now). And there was once a lunch burger at that restaurant, which had no business being on the menu, though it was greatly beloved. It presented a decadent and beefy tornado of meat and cheese: Downtown lunchers risked suit and skirt in the name of a drippy bite. That double cheeseburger moved with its creator Joe Rolle to Martina’s brunch menu. There in Linden Hills, on a Sunday fun day, is where the burger belongs. 4312 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., 612-922-9913

• Two words: pickle aioli. That’s the kind of cheffy insight that separates the Six Ounces to Freedom regional-beef burger from the herd. The pickle aioli is tangy and bright; the butter-seared bun light and rich. Add a bed of Romaine chiffonade (no ordinary lettuce) and a few slices of creamy American cheese, and you’ve got this stellar double cheeseburger from Leonard Anderson’s Tongue in Cheek, on Payne Avenue. 989 Payne Ave., St. Paul, 651-888-6148

× Expand Eastside Eastside

Special Editions

Special menus, special venues, and more.

• Nothing gives your meal a status boost like its own pedestal. And why shouldn’t your burger arrive on high, as the servers deliver at Eastside? When Jamie Malone took over the downtown restaurant, she infused it with a bit of sass and glamour. She also created a burger that deserves to be presented atop a glass stand. At first it was only in the bar, but the people will have their burger, and it’s now available in the dining room, too. Once you get it in hand, you’ll see the nubby edges of crispy smashed beef—and down it goes. 305 Washington Ave. S., Mpls., 612-208-1638

• We all deserve a louche lunch once in a while, a French-inspired meal marked by empty champagne bottles and a complete neglect of your phone. It’s waiting for you at south Minny’s St. Genevieve—and only during lunch. Steven Brown’s kitchen grinds American Wagyu with shoulder and forms it into a lacy griddled patty. This gets a boost from creamy brie cheese and brioche bun, plus a handful of Frenchy cornichon pickles. 5003 Bryant Ave. S., Mpls., 612-353-4843

• Some places believe in keeping their burger a treat. Café Alma offers a stellar lamb burger and a benchmark turkey burger on the daily menu. But if you want a gorgeous double cheeseburger—with “ohhh mommy” sauce and tart pickles—you’ll have to wait until Thursday nights. If it came to the table every night, the grilled chicken thighs would start to feel self-conscious. 528 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-379-4909

• The Lynhall probably isn’t on your burger radar. It’s the place where you camp out with your laptop and an endless pot of coffee. But if you should find yourself there in the noon hour, order the lunch-and-brunch-only Double Beef burger. The Lynhall starts with a local Peterson beef patty, then tops it with a richly stewed short rib and a fried egg. Move that laptop! 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640

• Technically, you can order the same burger at Birch’s Lowertown and Octo Fishbar, because they come from the same kitchen. Peterson Craft Meats operates its only retail butcher shop here in Lowertown. And it sources these wonder burgers with French-derived Limousin beef, which possess a savory depth—a beefier beef flavor. Market House Collaborative, St. Paul, Octo: 651-202-3409; Birch’s: 651-432-4677

× Expand Jelly Bean and Julia's Jelly Bean and Julia's

Variety Act

You haven’t finished your Twin Cities burger bucket list without checking off these far-flung and quirky faves.

• Most of cooking can be taught. But there’s another level, where you find delight in every tiny thing: You either have it or you don’t. That’s what you’ll find in the little Anoka strip-mall spot—just past the vape shop and the Open Box discount store—called Jellybean and Julia’s. You know it when you step in the door and find adorable vintage afghans and collectibles tucked into every corner. And you know it when the delicious trucker burger arrives: griddle seared, loaded high with caramelized onions, big strips of bacon, and plenty of cheese. 530 W. Main St. #8, Anoka, 763-313-1271

• It’s so quiet up in Mound’s Park, where the big pines sway and hawks soar. That is, until you open the door to Obb’s Bar and find everyone hoisting their beers and feasting on burgers. Obb’s has anchored this neighborhood since 1934, and when you try the Dixie Patty, you quickly know why. It’s a whole world, that burger! Good dark rye bread holds a sizzled beef patty, American and pepper-jack cheese, jalapeño slices, onions, and chipotle bacon. Each big bite exerts the sort of gravity that can keep a whole neighborhood in one happy space. 1347 Burns Ave., St. Paul, 651-776-7010

• Seasoning the meat may be the most underappreciated part of the burger equation. Chef-owner Destiny Buron of Home Street Home Café takes the art to its highest form in her sweet little storefront on the high side of the High Bridge, in St. Paul. Consider Buron’s blue-cheese stuffed burger. Coarse-ground, grass-fed beef (from a local farmer in Watertown) gets a core of blue cheese. On top, Havarti and grilled strips of red bell pepper and onion add layers of savory dimension. 285 W. George St., St. Paul, 612-720-4766

• Once part of a 14-location, 24-hour local chain, The Band Box stands out as one of the most historic burger spots in the Twin Cities. And this plain-style burger keeps making history. For the Baby Double, you’ll want lots of griddle-seared onions. The cook will slop on some grill butter, spread out the onions, and put the thin patties beside them on the grill. On the way to becoming extra-crisp, the patties will absorb all the onion flavor before hitting the plate on a fresh Mainstreet Bakery bun. 729 S. 10th St., Mpls., 612-332-0850

• What’s more all-American than a 24-hour diner shaped like a railroad car in the heart of a major downtown? Mickey’s Diner—the gleaming art-deco jewel of St. Paul—cooks a day-making burger. Get it as the patty melt for a particularly out-of-time, Humphrey-Bogart-and-Raymond-Chandler-in-heaven feeling. And marvel at the fact that they still give you a side of baked beans, with an option for buttery hash browns, too. 36 W. 7th St., St Paul, 651-698-0259

• In Minnesota, the number-three pork-producing state in the nation, how can we be missing a whole restaurant devoted to pork burgers? Beast BBQ’s Double Butt Burger feels like a brilliant proof of concept. To make it, the kitchen combines fresh ground pork and smoked pork butt from the smoker. Next, they sizzle the patties on a griddle until they positively crackle at the edges with crisp bacon sear. It’s a wildly delicious effort. 825 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-584-3657

• Thin and smashed griddle patties abound on this list. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for innovation. The first-time restaurateurs running Manger, in Bayport, use a wood-fired brick oven to cook their pizzas—and more, such as this half-pound burger. Chuck and brisket get pattied up and then slapped on a cast-iron skillet that’s been heating at 700 degrees. Talk about sear. On top goes a healthy knob of rich double Gloucester cheese (and provolone for structure), plus a lovely smear of thyme-honey mustard. 320 5th Ave. N., Bayport, 651-324-9313