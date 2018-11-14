Let Your Pie Do the Talking at This Year’s Thanksgiving Table

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Sour cherry pie from Heather's Pies

Whatever you talk about—or don’t talk about—at this year’s Thanksgiving table, why not let your pie speak for itself?

Heather Keogh of Heather’s Pies has become an Instagram sensation for her beautiful message pies. Keogh bakes them fresh-to-order in her St. Louis Park kitchen, employing organic ingredients. She’ll also adorn them with intricate pastry flowers, state of Minnesota cutouts, and other decorative touches.

So what do you want your pie to say? Is it a sour cherry pie (Still not married, thanks for asking)? A passive-aggressive pumpkin pie (Kudos for not burning the turkey this year)? Or just a humble sweet bumble pie (LUCKY 2B HERE)?

Whatever you serve your guests, for once, you’re sure to get the last word. Order by November 20 for Thanksgiving pies. heatherspies.com