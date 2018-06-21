Surly is Serving Up New Haven-Style Pizza with a Twist

× Expand The white clam pizza is called Pioneer Hitchhiker from Surly. The white clam pizza is called Pioneer Hitchhiker.

Let’s take a breather from debating whether saucy square-cut pizza represents our Minnesota regional style and turn our attention instead to Surly Brewing’s new pizza place. Opened on the second floor of the old Brewer’s Table room, Surly Pizza Upstairs isn’t just a spot for snacks to soak up a few beers. Executive chef Ben Peine has created a slightly more ambitious menu of apizza. If you’ve made a New England pizza stop off I-95, you’ll know this as the regional pizza style attached to New Haven, Connecticut, and the Italian immigrants who settled there.

The hallmarks of the style are simple. It starts with a thin crust: sturdier than Neapolitan pies but not cracker-thin like Roman pies. A long, chilled fermentation is the trick here.

“We let the dough proof in a chiller for four days,” Peine says. “We have to use a cooler off site and rotate them in, but we can’t rush it.”

Traditionally, the pizzaiolo bakes the irregularly shaped crust in a very hot (usually coal-fired) oven to the point that it gets a little charred (but don’t call it burnt!). These apizzas don’t usually come glopped with toppings. The flavor is the thing. In fact, when ordering a New Haven–style pie (in New Haven!), you often need to request mozzarella as a topping. It’s not a given.

Surly Pizza Oven

Make no mistake, Surly is not playing the authenticity game. Peine’s list of pizzas reveals creative takes, made with great ingredients. You can also see that tinge of Surly humor: The pies take their names from pizza scenes in movies. The Mama Fratelli (named for the villainous matriarch in cult ’80s hit Goonies) bears a mantle of Chebris cheese—a French mix of goat and sheep’s milk. It would be a hard get in New Haven but makes for one schmancy bite sided by a Fiery Hell lager. I’m Your Daddy (movie reference: Along Came Polly), which is the closest to a traditional pepperoni, includes a kick of burnt honey to bring a smoky sweetness to each bite.

Maybe the most famous New Haven apizza is a white clam pie from a place called Pepe’s. Surly adds a bit more cheese to go with the whole clams lolling on top. The result is a garlicky, lemon-spritzed pie that at least deserves a try. An adulteration of a New England classic? Hey, it’s a new regional pizza to argue about. Just don’t ask for it to be cut in squares.

