Super Bowl 2018: Where to Get the Best Restaurant Deals While You Watch

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Can Can Wonderland food

The Vikings may not have brought it home, but no one says we can’t eat and drink like they had—and spare our bank accounts in the process. Toast to a hard-fought season with cold brews and drown any remaining sorrows in wing sauce at these Twin Cities bars with the best Super Bowl watch party deals:

You had us at unlimited pizza bar…but also $20 build-your-own tater tot buffet and $3 Coors Lights. Grab your tix in advance, they’ll fill up fast! Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Mpls., eventbrite.com

Happy hour will be in full swing with all tap beers $1-$2 off, and $2 off wine-by-the-glass. Pair a cold one with wings, poutine, or scotch eggs, all $7 on the apps menu. Red Cow, 208 N. 1st Ave., redcowmn.com

Head to Northeast for Super Beer Sunday LII—beer by the pitcher, the big game on a big screen, and All. The. Meats. The Fair State crew is grilling up hundreds of pounds of chicken drumsticks and pork shoulder on their beer garden grills and slathering them with house sauces. But if you’re sure your gameday wings are THE BEST, bring ‘em along. Fair State is leaving some grill space open for BYO meat. Open noon–1 a.m. Grills light at 4 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., facebook.com

If you’re in it for the long haul, belly up for Bar Zia’s all-day Super Bowl party. Festivities start at 8 a.m. for those with wristbands ($100) with live music, lunch and brunch buffets, and shot specials until 4 p.m. Food and beverage minimums are enforced for those who stick around for the game. Bar Zia, 420 S. 4th St., Mpls., barzia.net

Zubaz, the zebra-panted partiers and hosts of the Turf Club’s watch party, are giving away gear and tickets Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Turf Club is rolling out a special menu for the cover-charge-free occasion. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul, turfclub.net

Throw it back to those glorious house-party days—red solo cups and all. Pair $3 Coors Light or $4 Size 7 and Lonely Blonde brews with mac & cheese, bison chili fries, and brick oven pizza from the all-you-can-eat buffet. $15 per person. Party on from 4:30–9:30 p.m. McCoy’s, 3801 Grand Way, Saint Louis Park, facebook.com

The Big Gay Super Bowl Party is back for a third year with lovely hosts Victoria DeVille and Nocturna Lee Mission. The $10 cover gets you an all-access pass to the nachos, popcorn bar, and wing buffet, plus free Jell-O shots at every touchdown. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Book in advance. Lush, 990 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., lushmpls.com

Make a long weekend out of your LII celebration with 612. Enjoy food and drink specials, plus tons of games and live music starting Thursday, then top it all off with Heggies pizza, $12 growlers, and $4 pints on gameday. During the game, they’ll tap their last keg of ’52 by 612’. The party starts at noon. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Mpls., 612brew.com

Watch the Big Game on the big screen while munching on all your State Fair favorites—Duck, Duck, Grey Duck pizza, calzones, hot dogs, toasties, mini donuts—you name it, they've probably fried it. Work off those gameday nerves (and that eighth mini donut) with a round of putt-putt on the Wonderland's famed mini golf course. Watch party spans the game, 5:30–9:30 p.m. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Avenue North, Ste. 004, St. Paul, cancanwonderland.com

Snack on complimentary wings, chips ‘n’ dip, and build-your-own tacos through the third quarter when you purchase of any draft beer or craft beverage. Call ahead to reserve your spot at 763-400-3865. Punch Bowl Social, 1691 Park Pl. Blvd., St. Louis Park, punchbowlsocial.com

We can't think of anything more poetically perfect than chowing down a football-shaped 'za on the most football day of the year. On Super Bowl Sunday, both Football Pizza locations are offering $2 off any specialty 14- or 24-inch pizza for your watch-at-home-in-sweats Big Game party. Score the deal when you mention reading about it here! 2339 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., and 1517 Como Ave. SE, Mpls., footballpizza.com