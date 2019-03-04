Where to Eat Soul Food in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Mama Sheila Mama Sheila welcomes you.

Our northern towns haven’t been the easiest places for soul food to thrive. Places like Lee & Dee’s (in St. Paul), Big E’s (Eat Street), and Nardie’s at Arnellia’s (University Avenue) delivered tasty food for years, before ending their runs. While we’ve clearly seen a Southern food and barbecue awakening over the last few years, it’s really only recently that we’ve registered a resurgence in black-owned soul food restaurants.

Last year, we profiled Gerard Klass and his Soul Bowl pop-up. And Top Chef contestant Justin Sutherland, of Handsome Hog, has been showing up everywhere. Other new players include Wendy Puckett of Wendy’s House of SOUL (with her playful soulrolls) and Destiny Brooks of Mama D’s, which brought soul food to the State Fair last year. These chefs are offering fresh takes on what Minnesota soul food can be, from mac ’n’ cheese to smothered chicken and back again. Here are a few places to eat and ones to watch.

× Expand Plates from Mama Sheila's buffet Plates from Mama Sheila's buffet

Mama Sheila’s

Quickly becoming a destination in Longfellow since opening last fall, Mama Sheila’s is a great place to hang. It may be our only soul food buffet restaurant. Not only will you find yourself heaping plate after plate, but you’ll likely engage in a discussion of music history. Because between bites of smothered chicken, deeply flavored black-eyed peas, and warm and melty mac ’n’ cheese, you’ll look up to the many framed photos of black musicians and artists Mama Sheila has admired, and Prince is only one of them. Mama Sheila’s is as inviting and welcoming as they come: Kids under 5 eat free, and firefighters and police officers get 20 percent off the buffet every day. 3744 Bloomington Ave., Mpls., 612-584-3690, mamasheilasmn.com

Momma’s Kitchen

DeMarco Cavil named this, his first restaurant, in honor of his mother, who inspired him to cook. Having long worked as a private chef for local athletes, from the Wild and the Saints, Cavil has experience playing with a wide range of ingredients and flavors. See his Buffalo chicken–loaded mac ’n’ cheese or flaky sambusas—fried little pastry pockets—which come filled with spiced beef and veg. But we’re hitting this East Side spot for the blackened Cajun catfish (the best version I’ve tasted in town), the fried chicken sandwich with Momma’s sauce, and Sunday specials like shrimp and grits, porky collard greens, and peach cobbler. 1058 Maryland Ave. E., St. Paul, 651-493-1217, mommaskitchenmn.com

Funky Grits

Jared Brewington thinks that there isn’t anything more soul-satisfying than grits. Eating them, or serving them. Which is why he left his business consulting career and opened Funky Grits last year on a corner of East 38th, where he thought people needed a vibrant eatery more than another Boost Mobile. The vibe is quick and easy at this counter-service spot, where hearty grits become a base for all manner of creations. Most popular is the Acadian, with smoky andouille sausage and gulf shrimp over cheddar grits. The Soggy Bottom employs both country ham and pork belly, along with buttermilk biscuits, an over-easy egg, and red-eye gravy—a filling meal for a mere $13. 805 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-367-4978, funkygrits.com

Onyx Culinary Collective

The OCC represents a group of chefs and cooks creating and supporting African-American food businesses. This past summer, the collective hosted a series of dinners at Breaking Bread Café that delved into the rich table set by black cooks. Under the title “The Evolution of African American Cuisine,” the series treated diners to meals that celebrated the traditions of the family reunion, explored the fusion of Native American and African-American foods, and presented the foods of the Jim Crow era through a Green Book dinner. These cooks are ones to watch. onyxculinarycollective.com