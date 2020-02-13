You Probably Don't Deserve a Noodle This Good

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pizza at Snack Bar Pizza by the slice.

Now I’m not saying I’m going to spend the entirety of your day talking your ear off about a single noodle at Snack Bar, one of Minneapolis’s newest restaurants, and the fourth by one of Minnesota’s most accomplished restaurateurs, namely James Beard Award–winning chef Isaac Becker and his wife, restaurant partner, and front-of-the-house perfecter, Nancy St. Pierre. I am merely saying that if I did spend your day talking up a single noodle at Snack Bar, it would be worth your time.

That noodle is “pici with ricotta and pistachios,” and it costs $9, and let me bust out my complete-pasta-snob card here and say that I’m not even sure anyone could appreciate this noodle who has not been eating noodles for a minimum of 20 years. I mean, you guys. This noodle is thick as a pencil, tender as the glance of a cherub, light as the wind a butterfly makes when alighting on a rose. You glance at this noodle in its bowl, you place this noodle in your mouth, and it feels as if it is disappearing as you savor it, like the moment you fall in love.

This noodle comes gilded with lush ricotta and ground toasted pistachios, whose crunch brings a greater appreciation for the meltingness of it all. It’s made by hand a bit before service with little but flour and water. And if you think it’s easy to keep a noodle made of little but flour and water in good shape in hot water, try to do it yourself. When I say this noodle can only really be appreciated by people with a few decades of pasta-eating under their belts, I don’t mean a baby couldn’t enjoy it. I bet nine out of ten preschoolers would find it delightful. I simply mean that it’s a technical feat of simplicity, and the difficulty of simplicity is really only evident when you’ve been knocking around long enough to have collected some bruises.

You’ll encounter a few more of these virtuoso dishes on the menu. A thing that looks like a little cheesy hot pocket is actually a cheese pastizzi, a feat made with handmade laminated dough. Think of a layered and relayered dough, like you’d use to make a croissant, filled with cheese and then fried. When I first got one, I found myself laughing in delight, as if watching a clown tumble in with a bouquet. I could not be such a card-carrying, globetrotting gourmand snob falling head over heels with a hot pocket. But I did!

To my great surprise. I had walked into Snack Bar expecting a New York slice shop, because that is what Isaac Becker had told me to expect.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre have learned the danger of daily access to pizza.

“When Nancy and I were in New York about a year ago,” he said, “we had pizza by the slice the way you do. And I just couldn’t get over how good it is when you reheat the pizza and it makes it crisp on the bottom.”

Yet when you walk in the door here, you find yourself immersed in dark wood, soaring ceilings, amber lights, sexy snuggle booths for two, delicious $10 cocktails, a menu of crudo and game hens, and, yes, pizza by the slice. What you won’t find: fluorescent lights, plastic chairs, and a wall covered with headshots signed by actors from Law & Order.

“Oh yeah, it’s nothing like a New York pizza place,” Becker agreed of his 85-seat joint. Imagine instead that someone went to Versailles and they were inspired to open a toy store. Inspiration in this instance does not mean replication.

But the place is delightful. I didn’t taste a dud. The garlic octopus is a plate of crisp and tender hunks of octopus served with fried hunks of garlic, which have been milk-soaked to make them milder. It’s as craveable as Cheetos. The pork tonnato offers a clever rendition of two-day-roast pork shoulder served as a crisp disc. Your eyes say steak, your palate says carnitas, your internal chronometer says, We will meet again.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Snack Bar Pork tonnato, ricotta fritters, and arctic char carpaccio.

Odd then that Snack Bar is, without question, Becker and St. Pierre’s least ambitious restaurant, crowning a string of successes. Becker made his name in Minneapolis after a decade leading D’Amico restaurants, notably D’Amico Cucina, Campiello, and Lurcat. Then he and St. Pierre made an escape from big restaurants to open a little spot just for chefs, 112 Eatery, now vastly expanded and still terrific. Next they introduced pasta palace Bar La Grassa, which lies just across the hall from Snack Bar and remains one of the most packed and accomplished Minneapolis Italian joints. (Does Becker consider Snack Bar as spillover seating for La Grassa? “No, because once La Grassa is on a list, you go across the hall to Snack Bar and we’re also on a list, so that doesn’t help.”) Then came Burch Steak, which reaches past its nameplate to serve pasta from northeastern Italy, Neapolitan pizza, brunch, and pastry. Burch remains for my money the city’s least appreciated restaurant, because it does so many things spectacularly well.

And now there’s Snack Bar, with a mere two dozen items on the menu, pizza slices for four bucks, and a bowl of handmade pasta I may just start raving about again at any moment.

“I feel like the award-winning chef business is all about execution,” Becker told me. “And simple food should be as recognized as anything else. Simple isn’t as simple as people think it is. It’s much easier to cover something up with garnishes and cream and sauce and truffles. And people think it’s good because it’s got truffles.”

Quizzing Becker about simplicity, I uncovered a few more useful details. For one thing, opening your simplest, cheapest restaurant ever—dinner for two might cost $50 with plenty of bells and whistles—is only possible after you’ve already assembled a core team. Kevin Manley is the executive chef at Snack Bar, having led 112 for five years.

“I’m of the school of paying people well and treating them well,” says Becker (and that’s his reputation around town, too). “We have people who have been with us since 1994”—having followed Becker and St. Pierre from D’Amico. “It makes life easier. And better. Eventually you all have the same goals.”

What’s interesting here is that Becker first opened 112 Eatery with the goal of taking control of a much smaller operation. “All I ever wanted was to be able to cook and pay my mortgage. That’s what I still want. Except now a lot more people have mortgages. I guess I just want that, and to stop eating pizza every night. Every night Nancy and I get here and we say: We’re not having pizza. Then every night we drive out of here with a pizza to eat at home.”

What do they get on their pizza? “Pepperoni and taleggio. The taleggio is so good,” Becker said. “We just like it simple.”

800 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.; 612-383-2848; snackbarmpls.com