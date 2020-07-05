× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Sausage There’s a poetry to the sausage names: professorskaya, Buterbrodnaya, Moskowskaya, etc.

How did I metamorphose from a person going out to restaurants and moaning about the insufficiencies of the crème brûlée to a person living in lockdown with a freezer full of frozen Russian-diaspora dumplings?

It started with a book, Beyond the North Wind, from my food-writer hero, Darra Goldstein. It’s a new Russian cookbook in all the modern ways, presenting us with all the old-world ferments (sparkling kvass), NOMA-style hipster catnip (birch-bud vodka), and mind-blowing only-in-Russia stuff (like a mystical charred salt) that I’ve never before seen in a Western cookbook.

Next thing you know, our people here at the magazine started talking to the Museum of Russian Art and Goldstein’s publishers to put together a plan for a big live event. Wouldn’t it be fun to invite you all?

Well, we all know what happened to those plans. But in the weeks before we all retreated to our dachas for the month, I’d planned to invite you all along to discover local ways to get the food. And so I took a tour of Russian food in the exotic realms of Eagan, Anoka, Maple Grove, and more. It wasn’t always easy; just making a list of these little import grocers and delis took some footwork. A lot of these places have little internet presence—maybe just a Facebook site with posts in Cyrillic script. But they’re here, ringed around the Twin Cities core like a donut. These food spots serve the 50,000 people who have immigrated to the Twin Cities since the 1970s from Russia and former Soviet republics like Ukraine and Moldova. Yes, 50,000! About half these immigrants are Jewish; many came after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. And as a rule, they often keep to themselves. A Wilder Foundation survey found that local Russians are among the least likely of all Minnesota’s immigrants to speak English and are the most likely to engage with their own Russian-émigré culture.

I encountered this private streak in person too, as I waved around my business card and asked for someone to interview. In response, nice women gave me tight, polite smiles and nodded while they waited for me to go away.

Still, I had so much fun. In Eagan I found Minsk Market in a strip mall. It’s a site jam-packed with wonders: a deli case like a rainbow of pork, with products ranging from wine dark to powder pink. Are you ready for four kinds of head cheese, with wide swaths of garlic-touched gelatin suspending pink meaty jewels? (Delicious! I swear.)

I spied salamis shaped like stars and salamis that looked like flowers. A refrigerator held quarts of the most shockingly bright, snapping-fresh half-sour pickles, swimming in delicate brine and packed with fresh stalks of parsley, green onions, and dill.

The drinks! Whole strawberries, gooseberries, and currants floated in jars of extra-bright sweet juice, like something meant to be backlit on the sexiest of backbars. I filled my grocery bag, adding frozen pelmeni (for the uninitiated: dumplings).

I was surprised to find all my grandma’s favorite treats and confections: jelly citrus slices, chocolate-robed marshmallows. I had no idea those were Ukrainian. I grabbed a black bread, baked in a triangular loaf pan and filled with hazelnuts and dates. And, back at home, I discovered it makes the best imaginable toast.

I saw a plastic dome full of pastries and asked for one. The nice lady behind the counter microwaved me my first ever chebureki, which I later read is a common street food throughout Crimea, Ukraine, and Russia. It had a ground meat filling with onions and a perfectly delicious once-fried, now-microwaved exterior.

If it’s not clear, I am writing all of this from newfound enthusiasm and not informed connoisseurship. Well, except as regards the head cheese and pickles at Minsk. On that count, I can tell you from experience that Minsk Market has the best in town.

Later that night, I boiled the pelmeni. They were fine. I didn’t know what I was doing. In retrospect, I should have boiled them, then pan fried them in butter with onions. The truly shocking revelation came later, as I moved through the upstairs hallway.

This was the smell of my grandma Millie’s house! She, whose parents left a village that doesn’t seem to exist anymore called Chanslakova. Which was maybe in Belarus? In childhood, I’d thought that was a grandma smell. It was actually dumplings!

•••••

A few days on I drove north to Anoka, to Smak. Another strip mall. The sound of Christian hymns on electric guitars, from a radio broadcast. A soda cooler packed with beverages bearing technicolor pre-Glasnost labels. My favorite features a red-cheeked girl in a pinafore receiving lemonade from a lady with an Art Deco radio, wearing a dirndl.

Smak, I soon discovered, is like all Russian markets in that it has an astonishing array of fantastic deli meats and smoked fish. Smak is different from all Russian markets because it carries all the cute tourist-magnet objects: the small hollow chocolates shaped like Russian matryoshka dolls, the jam jars shaped like matryoshkas, everything as a matryoshka!

Smak is also where I gaped at the wonders inside the cold fish case to discover a vast plastic container of…something interesting. In layers. It turned out to be minced oil-cured herring piled with colorfully distinct layers of grated potatoes, beets, and carrots. The top came decorated with handfuls of fresh herbs, as well as grated egg, powdered beet, and dressing applied in a checkerboard pattern. It was delicious, like a mildly herbed and beety potato salad full of fish.

Glancing down, my arms full of herring salad, I spied a wooden case of loose beets. Over my shoulder, one brusque elderly woman with a scarf knotted tight under her chin tapped her cane on the ground to convey an international message:You. Move!

It was charming, and exhilarating. Me, in a Cold War movie about tourists! At the counter I was presented with a long-stemmed yellow rose, because it was nearly International Women’s Day. I took the rose to my heart, as if I’d won The Bachelor, but better, because of pickles and cookies. There on the counter were just-made containers of the most accomplished cookies I’ve ever found in Minnesota beyond a glamour pastry spot like Patisserie 46. Imagine the cookie you know as a Mexican or Russian tea cake, but rolled around a pinkie-long rope of filling made from ground walnuts and dried cherries. They’re rogaliki, and they produce wonder and delight. I wish I could give you each a rogaliki. So tender, so pretty.

I tumbled out to the parking lot loving the adventure of life. The radio, on my voyage home, bore news of the pandemic in China.

Next? Euro Gourmet Deli in Maple Grove. Another strip mall, though this spot spick and span and brand new. Here, sole proprietor Irina Buchina fills her freezer cases with quarts of borscht (wholesome and charming) and kharcho (a Georgian soup made with walnuts, mild and tasty). Euro Gourmet is home of our state’s most delicate and accomplished Russian handpies, pirozhki. I tried an irresistibly rich one filled with cheese, a plain one filled with what tasted like a crumbly hamburger, and an unbelievably tasty version filled with curls of carrot, cabbage, and herbs. The dough on each was different: some yeasted, some more like phyllo.

I tried to make sense of the skillfully made cakes in her pastry cases. I tried one made of minute layers of pastry and honey that I later learned is called medovik and is famously difficult to make. It tasted sweet and a bit like a tres leches cake to me, on account of the traditional condensed milk. But I went into this adventure never having tasted, or heard of, medovik, and I came out medovik-aware, so I call that making the most of life.

•••••

Then, I found it. The mother lode. Paradise Market, in Burnsville, on Highway 13, just off I-35W. It, too, has pickles. But it has pickle barrels, full of bright green pickles, little red tomatoes, and fresh cabbage-and-carrot kraut!

Granted, the pickle barrels were actually plastic pails, but still. My whole life I’ve read about pickle barrels at the market, and it finally happened to me. (Pro tip: Fill your deli container with pickles, bring it to the register to be weighed and priced—and that’s when you return to cover your pickles with brine. Learn from my mistakes.)

It, too, maintains a full deli meat case, but they make their own, having expanded the Burnsville location into three locations, a production facility, and national distribution for Russian products. Stuff like delicotesnaya, which is my new favorite word, as it starts with delicatessen and ends with aya, the way a whole lot of other sausages do, like Paradise’s Moskowskaya and Odesskaya.

Paradise keeps a hot bar with delicate rolls of stuffed cabbage, stuffed peppers, ground chicken cutlets (kotleti), and a sort of pork-and-cabbage stew I’d never had before. The cabbage here has been cooked so long it takes on a dark caramelization and sweetness. The freezer case offers excellent borschts, both red and not red, and soups, all for $5 a quart. I raced home to warm up a chicken noodle soup. I tried the chopped liver from the deli case. I fried little homemade foldovers of blinchiki in butter.

I had never in my life heard of blinchiki, but they’re like a smaller version of the crepes stuffed with farmer’s cheese known in Jewish cooking as blintzes.

Friends, this takeout changed me. This was my grandma’s table, my grandma’s food, from the dill in the soup to the fat on the chicken liver. I didn’t even know to miss it, and she’s been gone for 30 years. I cried in my kitchen, in the way you only can when there’s a pandemic afoot and you’re terrified and a part of yourself that you never knew was lost returns, unbidden.

I called my mom. We’re Russian? One grandma from Ukraine, one from Belarus, one grandfather from Minsk. We were people of the Pale of Settlement, in the western stretches of the Russian empire. I thought we were just New Yorkers.

Why had no one ever mentioned this? “They were very secretive, Russians. They would never talk about anything,” my mother said. And they left before 1905. All the great-grandchildren have now is a vague and distant sense memory of dill. And now, the chance to explore more, through these Russian markets, close to home.